TOP STORIES

BOJ set to hold fire, Kuroda may miss price goal during his tenure

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan is likely to hold off on expanding stimulus next week despite an expected downgrade in its price forecast that may show Governor Haruhiko Kuroda won't see inflation hit his 2 percent target before his tenure ends in 2018. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (PREVIEW), moved, by Leika Kihara, 500 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks slide on Wall Street losses, oil drops on inventory rise

SINGAPORE - Asian shares followed in the footsteps of Wall Street, which pulled back overnight on disappointing earnings, while the dollar inched down from a seven-month high and oil prices extended this week's losses.(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), expected by 0630 GMT, by Nichola Saminather, 550 words)

Dollar underpinned by Fed rate expectations, Aussie shines

TOKYO - Underpinned by expectations U.S. rates will rise by the year-end, the dollar held steady in Asia trading, just below a near nine-month peak struck overnight, while the Australian dollar gained as inflation data doused chances of a rate cut there. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)

Oil prices drop as concerns over global fuel glut re-emerge

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell more than a percent as a report showing a surge in U.S. crude stocks, rising production in Nigeria and squabbling among producers about a planned output cut re-ignited concerns about a global supply glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)

Gold extends gains, buoyed by Indian festival demand

Gold prices extended gains after touching nearly 3-week highs in the previous session, buoyed by rising physical demand ahead of India's late-October festival season. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved), moved, 300 words)

ECONOMY

Australia inflation edges up, market nixes rate cut

SYDNEY - Australian consumer prices rebounded by more than forecast last quarter while the annual pace of core inflation edged up for the first time in over a year, leading investors to price out almost any chance of a near-term cut in interest rates. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 475 words)

S.Korea Oct consumer sentiment ticks up to 10-month high

SEOUL - South Koreans felt slightly more optimistic in October about future economic and living conditions, the central bank's survey on consumer sentiment showed, as they felt more confident of household incomes. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (URGENT), moved, 175 words)

Thai economy on track for 3.2 pct growth, policy rate low - c.bank

BANGKOK - Thailand's economy is on track to grow 3.2 percent this year and next and there is no need for further monetary policy easing, a deputy central bank governor said, amid concerns mourning for King Bhumibol Adulyadej will crimp tourism and consumption. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/CENBANK (REPEAT, URGENT, INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Orathai Sriring and Pairat Temphairojana, 550 words)

COMPANIES

For Apple, surprise hunger for big phones leaves money on table

Apple Inc said it was caught off guard by how many people want to buy its biggest smartphone, the iPhone 7 Plus, and the miscalculation may hit profits this holiday season. (APPLE-RESULTS/IPHONE (REPEAT), moved, by Jeffrey Dastin, 450 words)

GM's OnStar, IBM's Watson combine to market brands to drivers

SAN FRANCISCO - General Motors Co and International Business Machines Corp on Tuesday said they would combine IBM's artificial intelligence software Watson with the carmaker's OnStar system in order to market services to drivers in their vehicles. (GM-IBM/ONSTAR (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alexandria Sage, 225 words)