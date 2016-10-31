Editor: Saranyamol TS, 7708694041
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Japan Sept industrial output stalls in worrying sign for
economy
TOKYO - Japan's industrial output stalled in September in a
worrying sign that the economy, already struggling to mount a
sure-footed recovery, may be losing some momentum due to weak
consumer spending and exports. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE
3), moved, by Stanley White, 500 words)
+See also:
-(JAPAN-INSURANCE/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, 587 words)
Singapore Sept bank lending dips on lower manufacturing
loans
SINGAPORE - Singapore's total bank lending in September
eased from a nine-month high in the previous month on lower
manufacturing loans, central bank data showed.
(SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/LENDING (moved), moved, 125 words)
MARKETS
Asia stocks make shaky start as FBI review of Clinton emails
rattles markets
SINGAPORE - Asian stocks got off to a shaky start as
investors were rattled by news that the FBI is planning to
review more emails related to Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton's private server, just a week before the
election. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Nichola
Saminather, 675 words)
Dollar on the back foot as FBI's move on Clinton causes a
stir
The dollar was on the defensive as the FBI's new probe into
private email use of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton shook markets' conviction of her victory in the U.S.
presidential election. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), by Hideyuki Sano,
500 words)
Oil falls as non-OPEC yet to pledge concrete output steps
TOKYO - Oil prices extended declines after non-OPEC
producers made no specific commitment to join OPEC in limiting
oil output levels to prop up prices, suggesting they wanted the
oil producing group to solve its differences first. (GLOBAL-OIL/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Aaron Sheldrick, 350 words)
Gold steady as market focus turns to U.S. Fed meeting
Gold held steady amid a firm dollar and weaker equities
following a 0.6 percent gain in the previous session, with
markets eyeing the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting for insight
on the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/
(moved), moved, 400 words)
ECONOMY
Thai Sept factory output unexpectedly rises for 2nd straight
month
BANGKOK - Thailand's industrial output unexpectedly rose for
a second straight month in September, helped by stronger sales
of air conditioners and jewellery, but the gain was much smaller
than in August, suggesting a recovery remains fragile.
(THAILAND-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (URGENT), moved, 275 words)
New Zealand business confidence dips in October - ANZ survey
WELLINGTON - New Zealand business sentiment eased in October
though it remained at elevated levels, an ANZ Bank survey
showed. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE (URGENT), moved, 75
words)
COMPANIES
Japan's top 3 shippers to merge container ops amid downturn
TOKYO - Japan's top three shippers say they will integrate
their container shipping operations to create the world's
sixth-largest player, joining a growing trend of consolidation
in an industry battling its worst-ever downturn.
(JAPAN-SHIPPERS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Tim Kelly, 450
words)
Chevron Wheatstone LNG cost blowout to $34 bln hits Woodside
MELBOURNE - Woodside Petroleum said it faces an 8 percent
rise in its expected costs on the Wheatstone LNG (liquefied
natural gas) project in Australia, after operator Chevron Corp
flagged total costs would jump to $34 billion.
(CHEVRON-LNG/AUSTRALIA (moved), moved, 350 words)
Toshiba lifts H1 profit forecast again on brisk chip, HDD
sales
TOKYO - Japan's Toshiba Corp raised its operating profit
estimate to 95 billion yen ($906 million) from the previous
forecast of 70 billion yen for the April-September period, in
the second upward revision in just about a month.
(TOSHIBA-OUTLOOK/ (URGENT), moved, 100 words)