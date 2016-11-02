UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws
TOP STORIES
Political attacks on Bank of England threaten its independence - NIESR
LONDON - Attacks on the Bank of England from British politicians threaten the central bank's independence and could ultimately undermine trust in monetary policy, the head of a top research institute said. (BRITAIN-BOE/NIESR (moved), 400 words)
MARKETS
Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening U.S. election race
TOKYO - Asian shares tumbled to seven-week lows and the dollar was on the defensive as investors were rattled by signs the U.S. presidential election race was tightening just days out to the Nov. 8 vote. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 700 words)
Dollar slumps as tightening U.S. election race rattles nerves
TOKYO - The dollar slumps as the U.S. presidential election increasingly looks too close to call, jangling investors' nerves and fuelling demand for perceived havens such as the Japanese yen. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), just moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 578 words)
Oil extends losses after report shows surprise U.S. stocks build
TOKYO - Crude oil prices fell for a fourth day, as jittery investors awaited official U.S. stockpile figures later in the day after industry data showed a surprise build in inventories, underlining a persistent global glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aaron Sheldrick, 250 words)
Gold steady ahead of Fed meeting outcome
Gold held steady, off near one-month highs touched in the previous session, with markets waiting for the outcome later in the day of a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the timing of a possible U.S. interest rate hike. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved), 400 words)
ECONOMY
New Zealand employment surges, but wage growth still slow
WELLINGTON - New Zealand's jobless rate dropped to near eight-year lows last quarter as employment blew past all expectations, yet stubbornly low wage growth meant the broadly strong numbers were still no bar to another cut in interest rates. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT (REPEAT, UPDATE 1), moved, by Charlotte Greenfield, 400 words)
+ See also
- (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/INFLATION (URGENT), moved, 81 words)
COMPANIES
Valeant says in talks to sell Salix stomach-drug business
Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Tuesday it is in talks with third parties to sell its Salix stomach-drug business and other assets. (VALEANT-M&A/TAKEDA PHARMA (UPDATE 3), moved, by Carl O'Donnell and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 500 words)
Fonterra ramps up cream production targeted at Chinese consumers
WELLINGTON - Fonterra is ramping up production of its UHT cream, the dairy giant said on Tuesday, to meet growing demand from Asia for dairy produce that does not need refrigeration. (FONTERRA-CHINA/CREAM (moved), 250 words)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources