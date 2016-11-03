Editor: Saranyamol TS, 7708694041

TOP STORIES

China services sector grows at fastest pace in 4 months in Oct - Caixin PMI

BEIJING - China's services sector grew at the strongest pace in four months in October as new business picked up, encouraging companies to hire more workers, a private survey showed. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-SERVICES-CAIXIN (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)

Bank of England's Carney to juggle prices and politics

LONDON - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney settled questions about his future this week but faces a new challenge, when he is due to present the central bank's latest attempt to estimate the hit to Britain's economy from June's Brexit vote. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (moved), by David Milliken, 525 words)

-(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/HOUSINGSTARTS (moved), 350 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks, dollar slip amid US election tension

SYDNEY - Asia shares joined the U.S. dollar on the defensive as the nail-biting U.S. presidential race saw the S&P 500 suffer its longest losing streak in five years as investors sailed to safer harbours. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 625 words)

Dollar slumps on U.S. election jitters, with jobs data ahead

TOKYO - The dollar's losses deepen as positioning for next week's U.S. presidential election overshadows the Federal Reserve's latest review where policy makers signalled they were on track to hike rates next month. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), expct by 1430 GMT, moved, by Lisa Twaronite, 575 words)

Weaker dollar lifts oil prices from five-week low

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices rose as a weaker U.S. dollar buoyed sentiment in the market, lifting prices from five-week lows. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), by Mark Tay, 200 words)

Gold up on safe-haven buying ahead of U.S. election uncertainty

Gold rose as uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. election upheld the safe-haven demand for bullion and weakened the dollar, offsetting signals from the Federal Reserve that it could hike interest rates next month. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sethuraman N R, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Buying the dip: China land kings see opportunity as prices cool

HONG KONG - As China's property market shows signs of softening, the country's resurgent 'land kings' say they are ready to seize on any price weakness to buy more building plots - a conundrum for policymakers grappling with a toxic mix of risks in the sector. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (PIX), EXPECT TO MOVE AT 0600 GMT/0200 ET, by Clare Jim, 670 words)

S.Korea's property curbs could temper GDP boost from construction

SEOUL - After years of struggling to curb household debt, South Korean policymakers are slowly turning the screws on speculative housing investments to curb financial perils even as the rules risk dousing one of the few bright spots in a wobbly economy. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/MINISTER (UPDATE 2), moved, 575 words)

Australia's trade deficit at 20-month low on commodity windfall

SYDNEY - Australia's resource-rich economy likely got a fillip last quarter from resurgent commodity prices as its trade deficit shrank to the lowest in 20 months, and further gains looked likely in coming months. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/TRADEFIGURES (moved), by Swati Pandey, 450 words)

COMPANIES

Facebook warns growth will slow, shares dip

Facebook Inc shares tumbled 7 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the world's largest online social media network warned that revenue growth would slow this quarter, offsetting strong earnings that handily beat Wall Street estimates. (FACEBOOK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Rishika Sadam and Dustin Volz, 700 words)

Fosun in exclusive talks to buy stake in Russian gold miner Polyus-sources

HONG KONG/MOSCOW - Fosun International Ltd, is in exclusive talks to buy a large minority stake in Russia's biggest gold miner Polyus, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in what could be Chinese conglomerate's maiden Russian deal. (FOSUN-RUSSIA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julie Zhu and Polina Devitt, 625 words)

VW board to discuss brand overhaul on Nov. 4 - sources

BERLIN - Volkswagen's supervisory board will hold an extraordinary meeting on Friday, Nov. 4, to consult on a wide-ranging restructuring of the carmaker, two sources close to the board told Reuters on Wednesday. (GERMANY-VOLKSWAGEN/RESTRUCTURING (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)