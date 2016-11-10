Editor: Saranyamol TS, 7708694041

TOP STORIES

Weak Japan machinery orders signals fragile capex may dent GDP

TOKYO - Japan's core machinery orders fell more than expected in September and the outlook pointed to more weakness, suggesting the economy may underperform as businesses show reluctance to invest amid sluggish demand at home and abroad. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ORDERS (UPDATE 2,PIX), moved, by Minami Funakoshi, 500 words)

Fed is nerdy, geeky, and politically neutral - policymaker

SAN FRANCISCO - A day after Republican Donald Trump was elected as the next U.S. president, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said that the U.S. central bank is nerdy, geeky, but above all apolitical, and will remain so. (USA-FED/WILLIAMS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ann Saphir, 325 words)

MARKETS

Asia shares rebound in sharp turnaround from Trump shock

SYDNEY/TOKYO - Asian shares rebounded and the dollar firmed in a remarkable snapback from the shock of Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory, though the speed of the reversal left some market watchers scratching their heads. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole and Shinichi Saoshiro, 875 words)

Dollar surrenders some of its Trump turnaround gains

TOKYO - The dollar gives up some of its gains as some investors take profits on its dramatic rebound after heightened inflation expectations pushed up U.S. Treasury yields following Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0430 GMT, by Lisa Twaronite, 450 words)

Oil dips on rising crude inventories, after Trump's shock victory

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped early pulled down by rising U.S. crude inventories and as markets tried to interpret U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's surprise victory. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)

Gold steady as stocks, dollar rebound after Trump win

Gold held steady early after briefly surging to a six-week high in the previous session, as global markets and the U.S. dollar showed surprise gains in the wake of Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved),350 words)

ECONOMY

BOK chief says volatility high, mkts keen on Trump pro-growth policies

SEOUL - South Korea's central bank chief said volatility in global markets is high, but market participants seem keen on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pro-growth campaign pledges. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/CENBANK (URGENT), moved, 50 words)

New Zealand's central bank cuts rates, signals may be done easing

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's central bank said international factors, including U.S. political uncertainty, were the major risks to the country's economy after it lowered interest rates to a record low of 1.75 percent on Thursday. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RBNZ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Charlotte Greenfield and Jane Wardell, 525 words)

COMPANIES

Pfizer weighs sale or spin-off of consumer health unit -sources

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc is evaluating a potential sale or spin-off of its consumer health division that could value the unit at as much as $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. (PFIZER-M&A/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Lauren Hirsch, Olivia Oran and Carl O'Donnell, 350 words)

At Samsung Electronics, Lee signals more board power in nod to investors

SEOUL - Jay Y. Lee, de facto head of South Korea's sprawling Samsung Group, accelerated taking a board seat at flagship unit Samsung Electronics partly because of investor pressure to improve governance, two people familiar with the matter said. (SAMSUNG ELEC-MANAGEMENT/ (PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Se Young Lee, 800 words)

India's Tata Sons removes Mistry as TCS chair; Hussain interim chairman

MUMBAI/BENGALURU - India's No. 1 software services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a majority-owned unit of Tata Sons, said it received a letter from Tata Sons nominating Ishaat Hussain as interim chair of TCS in place of Cyrus Mistry. (TATA-CHAIRMAN/TCS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Aditi Shah, Darshana and Sankararaman, 325 words)

Leaked emails show top Rio executives knew of Guinea payment

SYDNEY - Top Rio Tinto executives in 2011 approved a $10.5 million payment to a consultant to smooth relations with the president of Guinea as it struggled to secure land for a giant iron ore mine, emails made public showed. (RIO TINTO-GUINEA/ (PIX), by James Regan, 450 words)