TOP STORIES

Bank of Korea keeps rates on hold as political uncertainty churns

SEOUL - South Korea's central bank stayed its hand for a fifth straight month, as widely anticipated, amid an upswell of global uncertainty and a political scandal involving President Park Geun-hye that may mean trouble ahead for the economy. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Christine Kim and Cynthia Kim, 450 words)

Malaysia, Indonesia markets roiled as investors scramble for hedge on Trump

JAKARTA - Emerging markets in Southeast Asia were slammed as the stunning upset of Donald Trump's presidential win in the United States reverberated around the world, with Malaysia and Indonesian central banks intervening to try to stem the flow of money out of stocks and bonds. (EMERGING-MARKETS/SELLOFF (moved), by Fransiska Nangoy and Jongwoo Cheon, 550 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares stumble as soaring US bond yields fuel outflow worries

TOKYO - Asian shares stumbled and emerging market currencies skidded as investors feared higher interest rates under incoming President Donald Trump will spark capital outflows from the region. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 750 words)

Dollar rides Trump rally, hovers near 3-1/2-month high vs yen

TOKYO - The dollar hovered near a 3-1/2-month high versus the yen, after making big gains overnight as the markets prepared for a Donald Trump presidency that could stimulate the U.S. economy fiscally and lift interest rates. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 625 words)

Oil prices fall on persistent fuel supply overhang

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in early trading, as the market refocused on a persistent fuel supply overhang that is not expected to abate unless OPEC and other producers make a significant cut to their output. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), by Henning Gloystein, 300 words)

Gold set for first weekly drop in four, Trump in focus

Gold remained volatile in Asian trade, but looked set for its first weekly decline in four, with investors continuing to mull over the economic outlook after Donald Trump won this week's U.S. presidential election. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Japan business mood improves in encouraging sign for economy-Reuters Tankan

TOKYO - Japanese manufacturers' confidence rose for a third straight month to a 15-month high in November, while the mood in the service sector rebounded from a 3-1/2-year low in the prior month, a Reuters poll showed, in a sign of a gradual economic recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (URGENT, PIX), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa, 425 words)

Malaysia's economy grows 4.3 pct y/y in Q3, beats forecast

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's economy grew 4.3 percent in the third quarter from year-ago levels, accelerating after five straight quarters of decline, according to data released by the central bank. (MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/GDP (URGENT), moved, 100 words)

COMPANIES

Toshiba returns to Q2 operating profit on strong memory chip sales

TOKYO - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp swung to an operating profit in the July-September quarter, driven by strong demand for NAND flash memory chips from Chinese smartphone makers. (TOSHIBA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Makiko Yamazaki, 300 words)

Alibaba Singles' Day sales race past $5 bln in first hour

SHENZHEN - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it racked up more than $5 billion in transactions in the first hour of its annual 'Singles' Day' sales blitz - a third more than in the first hour of last year's spree. (ALIBABA-SINGLESDAY/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Catherine Cadell, 450 words)

Shell to invest $10 bln as Brazil expands private role in oil industry

BRASILIA - Royal Dutch Shell Plc will invest $10 billion in Brazil over five years now that the country has increased opportunities for foreign companies in its oil industry, its chief executive officer said on Thursday. (SHELL-BRAZIL/ (moved), moved, 225 words)