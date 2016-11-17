Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041
TOP STORIES
Australia jobless holds at 3yr low, overshadowed by
underemployment
SYDNEY - Australia's jobless rate held at a three-year
trough of 5.6 percent in October but employment rebounded only
modestly from a sharp fall the previous month, a mixed report
that did little to alter the outlook for steady interest rates.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Wayne
Cole, 425 words)
Singapore's exports slump, Trump raise recession risks
SINGAPORE - Singapore's exports in October contracted
sharply as sales to major markets fell, raising the risk of a
recession in the trade-dependent economy amid heightened
uncertainty around global trade in the wake of Donald Trump's
U.S. election victory. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/EXPORTS (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Jongwoo Cheon, 475 words)
BOJ conducts first special bond operation to curb rise in
JGB yields
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan conducted its first special
operation to curb rising yields on Japanese government debt,
offering to buy an unlimited amount of bonds at fixed rates
after global bond yields spiked in the wake of Donald Trump's
election to U.S. president. (JAPAN-BOJ/JGBS (UPDATE 1), moved,
275 words)
MARKETS
US Treasury yields subside, take dollar off 13-1/2 yr peak,
Asian stocks steady
TOKYO - U.S. Treasury yields eased in Asian trade as a
week-long surge that followed Donanld Trump's shock election win
subsided further, helping Asian stocks gain and dragging the
dollar off a more than 13-1/2 year peak set overnight.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 600
words)
Dollar catches its breath after scaling 14-year peak
TOKYO - The dollar caught its breath in early Asian trading,
after charging to a 14-year high against a basket of currencies
on bets the Trump administration will adopt inflationary
policies. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), 400 words)
Oil prices fall on U.S. crude stock build, OPEC remains in
focus
SINGAPORE - Crude oil futures dropped after official
inventory reports indicated a larger-than-expected build in U.S.
oil stocks. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), moved, by Mark Tay, 300 words)
Gold prices firm as dollar retreats from 14-year high
Gold steadied early as a rally in the U.S. dollar showed
signs of fatigue after the currency hit its highest in nearly 14
years against a basket of currencies the day before.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 400 words)
ECONOMY
Philippine c.bank sees no need to adjust policy after strong
Q3 GDP
MANILA - The Philippine central bank sees no need to adjust
monetary policy following a stronger than expected economic
growth in the third quarter, its governor
said.(PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/CENBANK (URGENT), moved, 125 words)
COMPANIES
Rio Tinto fires two top executives over Guinea payments
SYDNEY - Rio Tinto has axed two of its top 10 executives
sparking a feud with one of them, amid a probe over $10.5
million in payments to a consultant who helped it win rights to
develop the world's largest untapped iron ore lode in Guinea.
(RIO TINTO-GUINEA/TERMINATES (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, 650 words)
Dalian Wanda unveils $15 bln project in China's northwest
HONG KONG - Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd
said it will spend 103 billion yuan ($14.99 billion) on a
tourism-focused development and 19 shopping malls in the
northwestern province of Shaanxi, home to the terracotta
warriors. (DALIAN WANDA-INVESTMENT/ (moved), 250 words)
Cisco's profit forecast misses estimates, shares slip
Cisco Systems Inc forecast adjusted profit for the current
quarter below analysts' estimate as the company's traditional
business of switches and routers continues to struggle with
sluggish demand. (CISCO SYSTEMS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Aishwarya Venugopal, 325 words)