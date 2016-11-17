Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041

TOP STORIES

Australia jobless holds at 3yr low, overshadowed by underemployment

SYDNEY - Australia's jobless rate held at a three-year trough of 5.6 percent in October but employment rebounded only modestly from a sharp fall the previous month, a mixed report that did little to alter the outlook for steady interest rates. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 425 words)

Singapore's exports slump, Trump raise recession risks

SINGAPORE - Singapore's exports in October contracted sharply as sales to major markets fell, raising the risk of a recession in the trade-dependent economy amid heightened uncertainty around global trade in the wake of Donald Trump's U.S. election victory. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/EXPORTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jongwoo Cheon, 475 words)

BOJ conducts first special bond operation to curb rise in JGB yields

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan conducted its first special operation to curb rising yields on Japanese government debt, offering to buy an unlimited amount of bonds at fixed rates after global bond yields spiked in the wake of Donald Trump's election to U.S. president. (JAPAN-BOJ/JGBS (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

MARKETS

US Treasury yields subside, take dollar off 13-1/2 yr peak, Asian stocks steady

TOKYO - U.S. Treasury yields eased in Asian trade as a week-long surge that followed Donanld Trump's shock election win subsided further, helping Asian stocks gain and dragging the dollar off a more than 13-1/2 year peak set overnight. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 600 words)

Dollar catches its breath after scaling 14-year peak

TOKYO - The dollar caught its breath in early Asian trading, after charging to a 14-year high against a basket of currencies on bets the Trump administration will adopt inflationary policies. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), 400 words)

Oil prices fall on U.S. crude stock build, OPEC remains in focus

SINGAPORE - Crude oil futures dropped after official inventory reports indicated a larger-than-expected build in U.S. oil stocks. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), moved, by Mark Tay, 300 words)

Gold prices firm as dollar retreats from 14-year high

Gold steadied early as a rally in the U.S. dollar showed signs of fatigue after the currency hit its highest in nearly 14 years against a basket of currencies the day before. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Philippine c.bank sees no need to adjust policy after strong Q3 GDP

MANILA - The Philippine central bank sees no need to adjust monetary policy following a stronger than expected economic growth in the third quarter, its governor said.(PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/CENBANK (URGENT), moved, 125 words)

COMPANIES

Rio Tinto fires two top executives over Guinea payments

SYDNEY - Rio Tinto has axed two of its top 10 executives sparking a feud with one of them, amid a probe over $10.5 million in payments to a consultant who helped it win rights to develop the world's largest untapped iron ore lode in Guinea. (RIO TINTO-GUINEA/TERMINATES (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, 650 words)

Dalian Wanda unveils $15 bln project in China's northwest

HONG KONG - Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd said it will spend 103 billion yuan ($14.99 billion) on a tourism-focused development and 19 shopping malls in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, home to the terracotta warriors. (DALIAN WANDA-INVESTMENT/ (moved), 250 words)

Cisco's profit forecast misses estimates, shares slip

Cisco Systems Inc forecast adjusted profit for the current quarter below analysts' estimate as the company's traditional business of switches and routers continues to struggle with sluggish demand. (CISCO SYSTEMS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Aishwarya Venugopal, 325 words)