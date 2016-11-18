Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041

TOP STORIES

China home prices continue to rise in Oct, monthly growth slows

BEIJING - China's new home prices grew in October at the fastest rate since record-keeping began in 2011, despite a significant slump in property sales volume as local governments stepped up measures to cool skyrocketing prices.(CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 400 words)

+ See also

- (USA-TRUMP/CHINA-APEC (moved), by Michael Martina, 775 words)

Yellen says Fed could raise interest rates 'relatively soon'

WASHINGTON - The election of Donald Trump as U.S. president has done nothing to change the Federal Reserve's plans for a rate increase "relatively soon," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday in Congressional testimony that included a pledge to serve out her term. (USA-FED/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Howard Schneider and Jason Lange, 800 words)

MARKETS

Rising U.S. yields help dollar to 13-1/2 year high, Asian shares slip

TOKYO - Asian share markets weakened as rising U.S. bond yields carried the dollar to a more than 13-1/2 year high against a basket of major currencies, fuelled by expectations that President-elect Donald Trump's policies will lead to higher interest rates. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 700 words)

Dollar on track for winning week as Yellen signals imminent rate hike

TOKYO - The dollar was gunning for robust weekly gains, which accelerated after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen provided a strong signal that U.S. interest rates will likely increase by year-end. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 575 words)

Oil prices fall as strong dollar wipes out OPEC cut optimism

SEOUL - Oil prices fell in early trading on Friday as the strengthening U.S. dollar snuffed out rekindled hopes that OPEC might agree production cuts.(GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), by Jane Chung, 335 words)

Gold set for second weekly loss as dollar soars

Gold dropped to its lowest in 5-1/2 months and was set for a second weekly decline, dragged down as the U.S. dollar soared after comments from the Federal Reserve bolstered expectations U.S. interest rates would rise next month. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 350 words)

ECONOMY

Mexico cenbank hikes rates to over 7-year high as US election sinks peso

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's central bank hiked interest rates to their highest in over 7 years on Thursday and warned that the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president had cast doubt on the direction of Latin America's second-largest economy. (MEXICO-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moveed, by Michael O'Boyle and Noe Torres, 450 words)

COMPANIES

Guinea asks Rio Tinto to spell out any "wrongdoing" tied to Simandou project

MELBOURNE - The government of Guinea has called on Rio Tinto to spell out what exactly it has discovered in an internal investigation into payments made to an adviser in Guinea who helped it secure ownership of one of the world's most valuable iron ore lodes. (RIO TINTO-GUINEA/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1), moved, 150 words)

Ford tells Trump no Lincoln SUV production going to Mexico

WASHINGTON - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday Ford Motor Co Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr told him the automaker would not move production at a Kentucky plant to Mexico. (USA-TRUMP/FORD MOTOR (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Shepardson, 425 words)

Tesla's Musk closes SolarCity deal, more challenges lie ahead

LOS ANGELES - Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk won approval on Thursday from the electric luxury automaker's shareholders for an acquisition of SolarCity Corp, the solar energy system installer in which he is the largest shareholder. (TESLA-SOLARCITY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Alexandria Sage and Nichola Groom, 550 words)