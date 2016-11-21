Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041

TOP STORIES

APEC leaders vow to fight protectionism, look to China on trade

LIMA - Pacific Rim leaders vowed on Sunday to fight protectionism and Chinese officials said more countries are looking to join a China-led trading bloc after Donald Trump's election victory raised fears the United States would scrap free trade deals. (APEC-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Mitra Taj and Jeff Mason, 600 words)

Japan Oct exports fall more than expected as strong yen drags

TOKYO - Japan's exports fell in October for a 13th consecutive month and by more than expected as the strength of the yen and sluggish foreign demand weighed on trade, although current yen weakness could change the outlook. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2,PIX), moved, by Minami Funakoshi, 400 words)

MARKETS

Asia shares shaky as Trump bets keep emerging markets pressured

TOKYO - Asian shares were on the defensive, undermined by fears that the strength in the U.S. dollar and rising U.S. bond yields since Donald Trump's election to president could accelerate fund outflows from emerging markets. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 600 words)

Dollar stands tall, hoisted by higher U.S. yields on Trump bets

TOKYO - The dollar nudged up to a six-month high in early Asian trading, as investors continued to back bets that the administration of President-elect Donald Trump would embark on expansionary fiscal policies and boost growth. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), moved, 450 words)

Oil prices climb on expectation of OPEC-led output cut

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose around 1 percent as producer cartel OPEC moved closer to an output cut to rein oversupply that has kept prices low for over two years. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 300 words)

Gold bounces off 5-1/2-month low on physical buying

Gold crawled higher in Asian trade, snapping a 3-session losing streak, helped by physical buying after the metal slid to a 5-1/2-month low on Friday. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 450 words)

ECONOMY

Thai Q3 GDP momentum cools, but exports in early recovery

BANGKOK - Thailand's economy expanded less than expected in the third quarter on slower consumption and public spending, but early signs of an export recovery raised hopes for stronger growth ahead. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon, 375 words)

COMPANIES

Symantec to acquire LifeLock in $2.3-bln deal

Symantec Corp said it was acquiring U.S. identity theft protection services company LifeLock Inc for an enterprise value of $2.3 billion. (LIFELOCK-M&A/SYMANTEC (UPDATE 3), moved, by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis, 300 words)

Australia's Boral to buy Headwaters for $1.8 bln in bet on U.S. building market

SYDNEY - Boral Ltd, Australia's biggest supplier of building materials, said it would buy Headwaters Inc for $1.8 billion in cash, doubling its U.S. presence at a time when President-elect Donald Trump plans a huge jump in infrastructure spending. (HEADWATERS-M&A/BORAL (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tom Westbrook, 375 words)