TOP STORIES
Japan PM says TPP trade pact meaningless without U.S.
BUENOS AIRES - The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) would be
meaningless without U.S. participation, Japan's Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe said on Monday as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
said he would withdraw the United States from the pan-Pacific
free trade deal. (JAPAN-TPP/ABE (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by
Kiyoshi Takenaka, 250 words)
MARKETS
Asia stocks at 1-week highs on U.S. gains; oil up
HONG KONG - Asian stocks struck one-week highs with
investors undeterred by a powerful earthquake in Japan, but
after Wall Street closed at a record peak they were also wary of
chasing prices higher until President-elect Donald Trump picks
his economic team. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat
Chatterjee, 525 words)
Dollar retreats from 13 1/2-year high, pauses after rally
SINGAPORE/TOKYO - The dollar took a breather as investors
consolidated the gains built on expectations of increased fiscal
spending and higher inflation under a Trump administration.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Masayuki Kitano and
Hideyuki Sano, 500 words)
Oil prices rise in anticipation of planned OPEC-led
production cut
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose to their highest level since
October as the market priced in a potential output cut led by
producer cartel OPEC, although analysts warned that a failure to
agree a cut could lead to a ballooning supply overhang by early
2017. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), by Henning Gloystein, 250 words)
Gold rises for second day on Asia physical buying, dollar
drop
Gold prices rose for a second day supported by an easing
U.S. dollar and physical buying in Asia. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 400 words)
ECONOMY
Malaysia October inflation seen steady at 1.5 pct y/y
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's annual inflation rate likely
remained unchanged at 1.5 percent for the third month in a row,
a Reuters poll showed. (MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (POLL),
moved, 125 words)
COMPANIES
Nissan supplier Calsonic says board to discuss KKR bid
TOKYO - Calsonic Kansei Corp said it would discuss KKR &
Co's bid for the Nissan Motor Co supplier at its board meeting
later, nearing a deal worth $3.6 billion and sending its shares
to a record high. (CALSONIC KANSEI-M&A/NISSAN-KKR (UPDATE 2),
moved, 225 words)
Energy Transfer MLPs Sunoco Logistics and ETP to combine
Pipeline companies Sunoco Logistics Partners LP and Energy
Transfer Partners (ETP), both of which are controlled by general
partner Energy Transfer Equity LP, said on Monday they would
combine in a corporate consolidation to cut borrowing and
operating costs. (ETPENERGY TRANSFER-M&A/SUNOCO LOGISTICS
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Michael Erman, 375 words)