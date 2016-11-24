Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041

TOP STORIES

China will defend WTO rights if Trump moves on tariffs-official

WASHINGTON - China will defend its rights under World Trade Organization tariff rules if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump moves toward executing his campaign threats to levy punitive duties on goods made in China, a senior trade official said on Wednesday. (USA-CHINA/TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Lawder, 425 words)

Japan flash Nov manufacturing PMI falls to 51.1 from 51.4, new orders ease

TOKYO, Nov 24 Japanese manufacturing activity grew in November at a slightly slower pace than the previous month as growth in new orders eased in a sign that the sector has lost a little momentum. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/PMI (URGENT), moved, 200 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks slip on spectre of higher US rates, dollar "a freight train"

TOKYO - Most Asian stock markets fell as upbeat economic data strengthened the prospect for higher U.S. interest rates, while the dollar's bull run continued as U.S. bond yields hovered near multi-year highs. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 632 words)

Dollar firms after upbeat U.S. data raises rate hike expectations

TOKYO - The dollar firmed in Asian trading after news of a pickup in U.S. economic growth early in the fourth quarter increased the chances of the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), 450 words)

Oil prices static on uncertainty over planned production cut

SINGAPORE - Oil prices were little changed as uncertainty ahead of a planned OPEC-led crude production cut and thin liquidity due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday kept traders from making big new bets on markets. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)

Gold drops as dollar rises in expectation of U.S. rate hike

Gold prices fell on Thursday as the dollar strengthened on growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December following positive U.S. economic data. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sethuraman N R, 425 words)

ECONOMY

Singapore downgrades 2016 GDP, exports f'casts after Q3 contraction

SINGAPORE - Singapore downgraded its forecasts on economic growth and exports for 2016 after confirming a contraction in output in the third quarter, raising the risk of a recession amid fresh uncertainty around global trade under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

COMPANIES

As Samsung moves on from Note 7 crisis, SDI battery affiliate struggles

SEOUL - In the shadows of Samsung Electronics' Note 7 smartphone crisis, affiliate Samsung SDI is quietly reassuring anxious clients including Apple Inc that its batteries are safe. (SAMSUNG SDI-BATTERIES/ (PIX), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin and Se Young Lee, 800 words)

S.Korean investigators raid Lotte and SK offices amid political scandal

SEOUL - South Korean investigators raided the offices of Lotte Group, SK Group and government agencies, officials said, as part of a widening probe into alleged influence-peddling that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/LOTTE CORP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee, 450 words)

Rio Tinto says Simandou payments scandal "very challenging"

SYDNEY - Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said that issues raised by the disclosure of payments in Guinea in 2011 were "very challenging", in his first public appearance since the scandal erupted. (RIO TINTO-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)