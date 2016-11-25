Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 8067499299

TOP STORIES

Japan Oct consumer prices continue slide, yen falls may help BOJ

TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices marked their eighth straight month of annual declines in October, illustrating the sheer scale of the central bank's struggle to beat deflation and stagnant growth with diminishing policy options. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Leika Kihara, 550 words)

MARKETS

Asian stocks pull ahead as dollar edges back, US yields resume climb

SINGAPORE - Asian stocks advanced as the Thanksgiving break in the United States helped slow a relentless surge in the dollar that has sucked capital out of most emerging markets.(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), expected by 0630 GMT, by Nichola Saminather, 725 words)

Dollar advances to 8-month high versus yen as US yields resume climb

TOKYO - The dollar rose to an 8-month high against the yen as U.S. bond yields resumed their rise in Asia after the Thanksgiving break shut markets in the United States. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro and Yuzuha Oka, 525 words)

Oil market static in thin trade ahead of OPEC meeting next week

SINGAPORE - Oil trading was static early as uncertainty ahead of a planned OPEC-led crude production cut and thin liquidity after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday kept traders from taking big new positions. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), by Henning Gloystein, 300 words)

Gold hits 9-1/2-month low on firm dollar; set for third weekly loss

Gold lost 1 percent to touch its lowest level in 9-1/2 months in Asian trade, on track to post a third consecutive weekly decline, as the dollar extended its bull run against the yen on the back of rising bond yields. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 350 words)

ECONOMY

Foreigners pile back into Australian property, reignite bubble fears

SYDNEY - Australia's 'spring-selling' real estate season is seeing a defiant return of Chinese buyers, undaunted by lending restrictions aimed at curbing their interest in the country's sky-rocketing housing market. (AUSTRALIA-PROPERTY/ (GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Swati Pandey and Jonathan Barrett, 850 words)

S.Korea Nov consumer sentiment drops to lowest in nearly 7-1/2 yrs

SEOUL - South Korean consumer sentiment fell to its lowest in nearly 7-1/2 years in November, a central bank survey showed, as a political crisis swirled around President Park Geun-hye, raising fears of policy paralysis at a time when the economic outlook was uncertain. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (URGENT), moved, 275 words)

COMPANIES

Yum China in talks to buy delivery services firm Daojia -sources

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Yum China Holdings Inc is in talks to buy food delivery services firm Daojia.com for up to $200 million, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the biggest operator of fast food on the mainland seeks to boost sales from customers dining at home. (DAOJIA-M&A/YUM CHINA HLDG (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Engen Tham and Denny Thomas, 425 words)

Wells Fargo asks U.S. court to dismiss account scandal lawsuit

NEW YORK - Wells Fargo & Co has asked a U.S. court to order dozens of customers who are suing the bank over the opening of unauthorized accounts to resolve their disputes in private arbitrations instead of court, according to legal documents. (WELLSFARGO-ACCOUNTS/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Suzanne Barlyn, 400 words)