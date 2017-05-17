Editor: Deeptha Sreedhar, +91 80 6749 9214

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Japan's March core machinery orders disappoint, underscore fragile recovery

TOKYO - Japan's core machinery orders fall short of expectations in March from the previous month and companies forecast a decline in investment over April-June, underscoring the fragile nature of the country's export-driven economic recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ORDERS (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Minami Funakoshi, 381 words)

BOJ's Kuroda expected to serve another term as governor

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will most likely serve another five years after his first terms ends next April, according to a Reuters poll of analysts that also found strong support for other senior central bankers to replace him. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/POLL, moved, by Kaori Kaneko, 662 words)

S&P affirms Australia's AAA rating, retains negative outlook

SYDNEY - S&P affirms Australia's coveted triple-A rating, citing low public debt and a "wealthy and resilient economy" although concerns remain about the government's ability to return to a budget surplus.(AUSTRALIA-RATINGS/S&P (UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati Pandey, 354 words)

Hackers mint crypto-currency with technique in global 'ransomware' attack

SAN FRANCISCO - A computer virus that exploits the same vulnerability as the global "ransomware" attack latches on to more than 200,000 computers and begun manufacturing digital currency, experts say.(CYBER-ATTACK/CRYPTOCURRENCY (CORRECTED), by Joseph Menn, 469 words)

Australia wages growth stuck at record lows, threatens spending

SYDNEY - Australian wages are rising at their slowest pace on record at a time when household debt has climbed to an all-time peak, putting a lid on spending and a drag on the course of inflation. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/WAGES, moved, by Swati Pandey, 317 words)

MARKETS

U.S. stock futures, dollar fall on rising concerns over Trump

TOKYO - U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbles in Asian trade after reports President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), updating throughout the day, by Hideyuki Sano, 672 words)

Dollar pressured by US political turmoil, strong eurozone data

TOKYO - The dollar nurses its losses after taking a hit from solid eurozone economic data, a fall in U.S. yields on heightens turmoil in Washington and downbeat housing data that reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike next month. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, 564 words)

Gold hits 2-wk high on Trump concerns, weaker US housing data

Gold prices hit a two-week high as Asian stocks slips and the dollar was pressured after underwhelming U.S. housing data and reports that U.S. President Donald Trump sought an end to an FBI probe into his former security adviser.(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS, updating throughout the day, 408 words)

Oil drops on rising US crude inventories, defies expected supply cut extension

SINGAPORE - Oil price falls 1 percent after data shows an increase in U.S. crude inventories, stoking concerns that markets remain oversupplied despite efforts by top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend output cuts.(GLOBAL-OIL/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Henning Gloystein, 412 words)

ECONOMY

Australian consumer confidence index dips again in May

SYDNEY - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment falls in May as confidence in housing and property prices deteriorated sharply while worries of worsening family finances grew after the federal budget, a survey showed on Wednesday. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/CONSUMERSENTIMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 353 words)

Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI - Businessman Vineet Pandey has 500 housekeepers, security guards, electricians and plumbers on his books, servicing offices in India's booming financial metropolis Mumbai. He would love to hire more to keep up with demand, but cannot get a bank loan. (INDIA-ECONOMY/CREDIT (GRAPHICS, PIX), moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Suvashree Choudhury, 784 words)

Singapore non-oil exports fall in April after 5 months of growth

SINGAPORE - Singapore's April non-oil domestic exports unexpectedly falls after five consecutive months of growth, due to a downward swing in pharmaceutical exports.(SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/EXPORTS (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1), moved, 363 words)

Philippine growth story to continue in Q1 on strong exports, govt spending

MANILA - The Philippine economy likely sustained its strong growth momentum in the first quarter on recovering farm output and exports and higher government spending, supporting the case for the central bank to tighten monetary policy this year. (PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/GDP (PREVIEW), moved, by Karen Lema, 447 words)

China hopes Sri Lanka fosters good atmosphere for projects

BEIJING - China hopes that Sri Lanka can create a good legal, security and public opinion environment for its investment projects in the Indian Ocean country, Premier Li Keqiang told his visiting Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe. (CHINA-SRI LANKA, moved, 247 words)

COMPANIES

Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market

SYDNEY - Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd say they had thought of dropping plans to sell shares in its Officeworks stationary division which it had hoped would raise as much as A$1.5 billion, citing unfavourable equity market conditions. (WESFARMERS-IPO/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 300 words)

VW's JV in China to recall nearly 600,000 vehicles over fuse fault

BEIJING - Volkswagen AG's joint venture in China, FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co Ltd, will recall 577,590 Golf and Sagitar cars because of a headlight fuse defect that may lead to safety risks, the quality watchdog said on Wednesday. (VOLKSWAGEN-CHINA/RECALL (UPDATE 1), moved, 132 words)

Shanghai Pharma confirms interest in Stada, says no official offer

SHANGHAI - Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd says they might be interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer. (STADA ARZNEIMITT-M&A/SH PHARMA, moved, by Adam Jourdan, 247 words)

Hong Kong-listed IRC says could reopen Russia iron ore mine

BEIJING - Commodity company IRC Ltd says they have been considering restarting their 1.1-million tonnes per year iron ore mine in the far east of Russia, the latest sign of revival in a sector shaking a years-long downturn.(CHINA-IRONORE/ (GRAPHIC), moved, 228 words)