REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT OCT 23, 2012
TOP STORIES
Spain sells short-term bills as investors await aid decision
MADRID - Spain sells short-debt debt at yields seen in line
with an auction just one month ago, with investors in a waiting
pattern while the government decides if, or when, to apply for
international aid (SPAIN-ECONOMY/(UPDATE 1), expect by 0915, by
Paul Day, 400 words)
Earnings, Spanish downgrades weaken shares, euro
LONDON - Lacklustre corporate earnings and a credit rating
downgrade of five Spanish regional governments weaken world
shares and the euro, while expectations of stimulus in Japan
sends the yen to a three month low ((MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5),
expect by 0930, by Marc Jones, 700 words)
Nokia to raise 750 mln euros with convertible bonds
HELSINKI - Mobile phone maker Nokia plans to raise 750
million euros ($980 million) by issuing convertible bonds to
bolster its cash position as it battles to claw back market
share lost to Apple and Samsung (NOKIA-BONDS/ (UPDATE 2), expect
by 0900, by Ritsuko Ando, 400 words)
Apple set to unwrap mini-iPad to take on Amazon, Google
SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc is expected to make its biggest
product move since debuting the iPad two years ago, launching a
smaller, cheaper tablet into a market staked out by Amazon.com
Inc and Google Inc (APPLE-IPAD/, moved, by Poornima Gupta, 500
words)
INSIGHT
Sewage, "sloppy fits" and a tomb: Goldman's India build
LONDON/MUMBAI - Goldman Sachs' reputation for hard-nosed
efficiency faces a test in the chaos of Indian building
standards, according to architects hired by the Wall Street bank
(GS-BANGALORE (INSIGHT), moved, pix, graphics, by Tom Bill and
Aditi Shah, 1,300 words)
EUROPEAN UNION
EU "sucks up decision-making", UK's Hague says
LONDON - Britain is increasingly disillusioned with the
European Union which it sees as a "machine that sucks up
decision-making", Britain's foreign secretary says in prepared
remarks (BRITAIN-EUROPE/HAGUE, moved, 365 words)
German MPs want reason, not 'basta' from Draghi
FRANKFURT - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
should be armed with watertight arguments and solid analysis
justifying the ECB's new bond-purchase programme when he meets
German lawmakers on Wednesday, the ECB's former chief economist
tells Reuters (ECB/STARK (INTERVIEW), expect by 0900, pix, by
Eva Kuehnen and Andreas Framke, 600 words)
ECONOMY
Japan govt piles pressure on BOJ ahead of Oct. 30 meeting
TOKYO - Japan's government piles fresh pressure on the
central bank to expand monetary stimulus, as the economics
minister says he wants to attend a rate review meeting next week
to reiterate a call for bolder action to bolster an economy
wounded by both the global slowdown and a diplomatic row with
China (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MAEHARA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara
and Stanley White, 550 words)
COMPANIES
Gadgets add complexity to brutal bank layoffs
LONDON - In the high tech, Blackberry-addicted world of
investment banking, layoffs now coming through by the thousands
are more complex to handle and brutal than ever before, as firms
try to stop sensitive data from leaving along with employees
(INVESTMENT BANKS/REDUNDANCIES, expect by 1200, by Sarah White,
850 words)
BAE shareholders urge top executives to leave - FT
LONDON - A group of BAE Systems shareholders is demanding
the resignation of leading figures at the company, following the
collapse of its proposed $45 billion merger with EADS, the
Financial Times reports (BAE-INVESTORS/, moved, 200 words)
Airbus opens A350 plant to meet rising competition
TOULOUSE, France - European planemaker Airbus inaugurates a
factory for its A350 jetliner, sparking a new phase in the race
for fuel efficiency and profits with U.S. rival Boeing
(AIRBUS-A350/ moved, pix, tv, by Tim Hepher and Jean Decotte,
530 words)
Petronas, Progress not giving up after Ottawa balks
CALGARY/TORONTO - Canada's Progress Energy Resources Corp
seeks to reassure investors that its proposed takeover by
Malaysia's Petronas is not dead in the water, saying the two
companies will start new talks this week to address the Canadian
government's concerns (CANADA-INVESTMENT/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by
Jeffrey Jones and Euan Rocha, 1,000 words)
Britain's Mulberry warns on year profit
LONDON - Britain's Mulberry becomes the latest luxury brand
to warn on profit, blaming both lower-than-expected
international retail sales and a shortfall on wholesale revenue
(MULBERRY-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
OUE taps Credit Suisse to advise on Fraser and Neave
bid-sources
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA - OUE, a property firm controlled by
Indonesia's Lippo Group, hires Credit Suisse as an adviser and
is trying to raise billions in loans to challenge a $7.2 billion
bid for Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave, sources say
(FRASERANDNEAVE-OUE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Saeed Azhar and
Janeman Latul, 450 words)
Woodside makes offer for stake in Israel's Leviathan gas
field
TEL AVIV/PERTH - Australia's Woodside Petroleum submits a
bid to buy a share of Leviathan, a huge natural gas find off
Israel's Mediterranean shores, in another move that will expand
its reach outside of Australia (WOODSIDE-LEVIATHAN/NATGAS
(UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)
Record Australian bank profits near end, bad debts to climb
SYDNEY - Australia's "Big Four" banks, ranked among the
world's safest, have likely seen a trough in their levels of bad
debts after three years of sharp falls, as a near decade-long
mining boom falters and the economy cools
(AUSTRALIABANKS-EARNINGS/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Narayanan
Somasundaram, 650 words)