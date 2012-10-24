REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT OCT 24, 2012

TOP STORIES

Euro zone slows further as China mends

LONDON - Euro zone businesses suffer their worst month since the bloc emerged from its last recession more than three years ago as the economic rot takes root in Germany, surveys show (GLOBALECONOMY/WRAPUP, expect by 1030, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

Draghi enters lion's den to sell bond-buying plan

BERLIN - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi faces a two-hour grilling from German lawmakers who fear his bond-buying plan to ease the region's debt crisis could fuel inflation and undermine the ECB's cherished independence (ECB-DRAGHI/GERMANY, moved, by Noah Barkin, 680 words)

Sagging German economy sends euro, shares lower

LONDON - The euro fall and European shares reverse early gains after surprisingly weak data from regional powerhouse Germany offsets signs that China's economic slowdown has eased (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000, by Richard Hubbard, 600 words)

Greek austerity talks go down to the wire

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is holding a flurry of talks to bridge differences between his coalition partners and his international lenders over an austerity and reform package Athens needs to avoid bankruptcy (GREECE/TROIKA, expect at 1000 by Renee Malterzou, 500 words)

ECONOMY

As China tensions simmer, Japan pulls back from 'world's factory'

TOKYO - Almost a quarter of Japanese manufacturers are rethinking their investment plans in China and some may shift future production elsewhere after the spike in tensions between Asia's two largest economies (JAPAN-CHINA/FIRMS, moved, pix, graphics, by James Topham Izumi Nakagawa 1,350 words)

Turkey's foreign bond issues balloon on upgrade hopes

ISTANBUL - When a Turkish brewing company issued a U.S. dollar bond last week more cheaply than its government, the message to international debt markets was clear: expect a flood of bonds from Turkish issuers in coming months (TURKEY-BONDS/ISSUES, expect by 0800, by Seltem Iyigun and Ebru Tuncay, 900 words)

Aleppo business leaders targeted in Syria violence

AMMAN - Top Syrian businessman Fares Shehabi says he lives in constant fear of being kidnapped by rebels fighting loyalist forces for control of his home city Aleppo. But he clings on in the city, saying it is his duty to try to keep its economy running (SYRIA-ALEPPO/INDUSTRY, expect by 1400, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 900 words)

Egypt aims to end late-night shopping to save energy

CAIRO - Business has flourished for Cairo's store owners and itinerant street traders since a popular uprising ushered in 20 months of light-touch law enforcement, but the boom may soon be over. A new government desperate to break with the administrative chaos of the past says it will enforce a ban on late-night shopping (EGYPT-SHOPPING/NIGHT, expect by 1400, by Tamim Elyan and Tom Pfeiffer, 900 words)

COMPANIES

Ford to close Belgian plant in 2014, move output to Spain

GENK, Belgium - Ford Motor Co will close a factory employing 4,300 workers in the Belgian town of Genk in 2014, unions say, as the U.S. automaker tries to stem losses in Europe and match capacity to tumbling demand. (FORD-GENK (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900, pix, tv, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 550 words)

Peugeot nears state refinance deal as sales fall

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen outlines a government-backed refinancing deal for its lending arm as the French automaker's financial position deteriorates further, sending the stock to historic lows (PEUGEOT-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900, by Laurence Frost, 600 words)

Volkswagen says 9-month operating profit falls 1.6 pct

BERLIN - Germany's Volkswagen says that nine-month operating profit falls 1.6 percent to 8.84 billion euros ($11.46 billion), reflecting the costs of a technology overhaul and Europe's deepening auto-market slump VOLKSWAGEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 450 words)

Weak W. Europe overshadows strength elsewhere for Heineken

BRUSSELS - Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, suffers weaker beer sales in western Europe in the third quarter, overshadowing heavier drinking in all other regions and revenue-boosting price hikes (HEINEKEN-SALES (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100, by Philip Blenkinsop, 500 words)

Puma profit slumps as it tackles weak Europe sales

FRANKFURT - Sports apparel maker Puma is frantically cutting costs as it reports third-quarter results below expectations, hit by a slowdown in Europe and China (PUMA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030, by Victoria Bryan, 500 words)

Volvo sees flat 2013 markets as downturn slams profit

STOCKHOLM - Truck markets in Europe and the United States will stand still next year, world number two truck maker Volvo says after orders and earnings plunged in the third quarter (VOLVO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, pix, by Niklas Pollard and Helena Sonderpalm, 650 words)

SAP lifts revenue outlook

MUNICH - German software group SAP raises its revenue outlook to reflect the $4.3 billion acquisition of cloud-computing company Ariba and says it will continue to grow market share (SAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde, 370 words)

Mideast private equity firms to sell assets as markets strengthen

DUBAI - Private equity firms in the Middle East are preparing to exit a range of investments, a sign that asset markets in the region are recovering from the twin blows of Arab Spring uprisings and the global financial crisis (MIDEAST-PRIVATEEQUITY, expect by 1400, by Mirna Sleiman, 800 words)

BAT hit by tough times in Brazil and Japan

LONDON - British American Tobacco, the world's second-biggest cigarette maker, sees nine-month volumes fall after weaker demand in markets including Brazil and Japan (BAT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 318 words)

ANALYSIS

Creative drug pricing flourishes in hard-up Europe

LONDON - "Special offer" money-off and pay-for-performance schemes on prescription medicines are all the rage in state-backed healthcare systems across Europe as governments struggle to balance the books and companies strive to prove their new drugs offer value for money (PHARMACEUTICALS-EUROPE/PRICING (ANALYSIS), expect by 1300, by Ben Hirschler, 900 words)