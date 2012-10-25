REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT OCT 25, 2012

Receive this schedule by email: www.reuters.com/skeds

The Reuters business schedule runs at the following times:

0230,0630 GMT - Mathew Veedon +65 6870-3827

0830,1230 GMT - Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

1530,1930 GMT - Franklin Paul, Chris Kaufman +1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Britain emerges from recession with best growth in 5 years

LONDON - Britain left recession in the third quarter after posting its strongest quarterly GDP growth in five years, official data showed on Thursday, although temporary effects may have masked a weaker underlying picture (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sven Egenter, 600 words)

Spain speeds up 2013 funding, will cover regional needs

MADRID - Spain is ready to start funding itself for 2013, including the needs of its indebted regions, after having nearly completed its debt issuance plan for this year, the head of the Spanish Treasury says (SPAIN-TREASURY/(UPDATE 1), moved, pix, tv, 800 words)

Credit Suisse to cut $1 bln more costs as profits fall

ZURICH - Credit Suisse will cut an extra 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) of costs, including axing more jobs, after its third-quarter net profit more than halves due to losses on the value of its own debt (CREDITSUISSE/EARNINGS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Katharina Bart, 700 words)

Dollar drives higher vs yen, equities steady post Fed

LONDON - The dollar hits a four-month high against the yen on expectations of Japanese stimulus as the Federal Reserve's latest commitment to support growth and reassuring Chinese data helps halt the recent slide in global stocks ((MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 0930, by Marc Jones, 750 words)

ECONOMY

China factories eye stronger Q4, external risks remain

BEIJING - China's factory output should grow faster in the last three months of 2012 than in the third quarter, though the recovery remains clouded by uncertainty in export markets, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology says (CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards, 850 words)

COMPANIES

Santander profit drops on property losses

MADRID - Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, says nine-month net profit fell by two thirds, hit by writedowns on bad property investments made during Spain's decade-long housing boom (SANTANDER/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), by Sonya Dowsett, expect by 0800, 500 words)

Ford set to announce UK van plant closure - source

LONDON - Ford will announce the closure of its van factory in Southampton, southern England, later to help it stem European losses, according to sources close to the company (FORD-BRITAIN/(UPDATE 1), moved, by Rhys Jones, 400 words)

Daimler doubts surface on scrapped 2013 margin targets

FRANKFURT - Investors punish Daimler's management for shelving plans to improve profitability across the company next year, raising doubts that Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche recognises the scale of the carmaker's problems (DAIMLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030, by Christiaan Hetzner, 500 words)

New CEO has work cut out as AstraZeneca sales fall

LONDON - AstraZeneca's sales slump by a bigger-than-expected 19 percent in the third quarter, underscoring the challenges confronting the drugmaker's new chief executive, Pascal Soriot says (ASTRAZENECA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 550 words)

+ See also:

- NOVARTIS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Caroline Copley, 700 words)

- SANOFI-Q3/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elena Berton, 400 words

WPP cuts revenue outlook on Europe, U.S. slowdown

LONDON - WPP, the world's largest advertising group, cuts its revenue outlook for the second time in as many months after a sharp slowdown in September in North America and Continental Europe hit its third quarter (WPP/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 500 words)

Anglo braced for full impact of S.African strikes

LONDON - Anglo American reports increased volumes in five of its seven key commodities, cushioned for now from the full impact of South African strikes it says will drive up costs and hit platinum and iron ore production in the fourth quarter (ANGLOAMERICAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100, by Clara Ferreira-Marques, 550 words)

Hyundai Q3 profit up 13 pct, but long-term growth concerns

SEOUL - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co increases its quarterly net profit by 13 percent to $2 billion, as it squeezes overseas capacity to keep sales going despite damaging labour strikes at home, where it produces close to half the vehicles it sells worldwide (HYUNDAI-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, pix, by Hyunjoo Jin, 700 words)

AXA says 9-month revenues rise 1.3 pct, solvency up

PARIS - Europe's No. 2 insurer AXA reports a 1.3 percent rise in nine-month revenues on a comparable basis as strength in areas such as property and casualty insurance offset weakness in life insurance (AXA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words

ABB quarterly profit dips amid economic uncertainty

ZURICH - Engineering firm ABB looks beyond a 4-percent fall in quarterly profit and slowing growth in major economies to sketch out good longer-term prospects built on rising demand for energy efficiency and urbanisation (ABB/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

BASF bolstered by Libyan oil, pesticides

FRANKFURT - Libyan oil and demand for pesticides will help Germany's BASF achieve its target of higher operating profit this year, offsetting a downturn at its main industrial chemicals and plastics business (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900, by Ludwig Burger, 400 words)

Unilever sales beat forecasts on emerging markets

Consumer goods group Unilever beats expectations with a 5.9 percent rise in underlying quarterly sales thanks to strong demand from emerging markets (UNILEVER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)

Southeast Asian companies bring some light

SINGAPORE - Southeast Asia is becoming one bright spot in a world of gloomy corporate earnings, with strong profit growth powered by a population of 600 million people increasingly willing, and able, to spend in their fast growing economies (SOUTHEASTASIA-EARNINGS/, moved, by Anshuman Daga, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CANON-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900, by Mari Saito

China's ZTE to post first loss as margins bleed

HONG KONG - ZTE Corp, a major Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer and the world's No.4 maker of mobile phones, will report its first quarterly loss since listing its shares in Hong Kong in 2004, as weak sales have shredded margins to record lows (ZTE-EARNINGS/, expect by 1100, pix, by Chyen Yee Lee, 700 words)