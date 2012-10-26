REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT OCT 26, 2012

TOP STORIES

Shares slide ahead of U.S. GDP as earnings disappoint

LONDON - European share markets follow Asian stocks lower as lacklustre corporate earnings reports undermine investor confidence ahead of key American economic growth data due later (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

US consumers seen lifting GDP despite business caution

WASHINGTON - U.S. economic growth likely picked up a bit in the third quarter as a last minute burst in consumer spending offset cutbacks in investment by cautious businesses (USA-ECONOMY/, expect by 1230, pix, by Lucia Mutikani, 700 words)

Spanish unemployment hits 25 pct as austerity bites

MADRID - Spain's unemployment rate hits a new record high of 25 percent in the third quarter as protests mount and after a general strike is called against government austerity measures(SPAIN-UNEMPLOYMENT/(UPDATE 2), expect by 0920, by Nigel Davies, 600 words)

Under pressure, Anglo CEO Cynthia Carroll steps down

LONDON - Anglo American's Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll steps down, under increased pressure from investors over its lagging share price, performance issues and the miner's continued dependence on troubled South Africa (ANGLOAMERICAN-CEO/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1030, by Clara Ferreira-Marques, 700 words)

Apple iPad sales disappoint, Street eyes the holidays

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc delivers a second straight quarter of disappointing results and iPad sales fall well short of Wall Street's targets, marring its record of consistently blowing past investors' expectations (APPLE-RESULTS/(UPDATE 5), moved, pix, by Poornima Gupta, 885 words)

ECONOMY

EXCLUSIVE-Iran's coal trade booms despite Western heat

LONDON - Using shadowy middle men, multiple bank accounts and a fleet of ghost ships, Iran's coal trade is quietly booming as the Islamic Republic tries to sidestep Western sanctions and prevent its industrial economy from crashing (IRAN-SANCTIONS/COAL (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Jonathan Saul and Jacqueline Cowhig, 1,080 words)

Pressure on BOJ to act mounts as deflation persists

TOKYO - Japan remains mired in deflation, price data shows, piling pressure on the central bank to deliver more stimulus next week to keep the world's third-largest economy from sliding into recession (JAPAN ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 500 words)

Global firms count on China's new leaders to boost spending

BEIJING - Excitement around China's once-a-decade leadership change is spreading beyond diplomatic circles into corporate boardrooms: many foreign firms believe Beijing will ramp up state spending and lift demand when its new government takes office (CHINA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS, moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 950 words)

COMPANIES

French bank stocks drop after BNP downgrade

PARIS - Shares of BNP Paribas fall alongside those of domestic rivals after Standard & Poor's cut BNP's credit rating and said French banks were vulnerable to a protracted recession in the eurozone (FRANCE-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lionel Laurent and Blaise Robinson, 370 words)

Popular, Caixabank profits slump after property clean-up

MADRID - Spanish banks Popular and Caixabank both report profits pummelled by recognition of property losses after the real estate crash and says loan defaults ware creeping higher (POPULAR/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000, by Jesús Aguado and Sonya Dowsett, 450 words)

Telefonica sets new price range for German IPO-sources

FRANKFURT - Telefonica has given a narrower indicative price range to investors for the planned listing of its German unit, three people close to the process have told Reuters (TELEFONICA-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze, 235 words)

Statoil sees output dip before 2014 recovery

OSLO - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil cut its 2013 production target and sees risks to this year as well but predicted rapid output growth from 2014 when a string of new projects come on line (STATOIL-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Balazs Koranyi, 470 words)

Strategy questions to dominate Fiat quarterly results

MILAN - Fiat is struggling to balance the demands of unions worried about Italian jobs and factories with the task of reassuring investors it is tackling profit-sapping excess production capacity (FIAT-RESULTS/(PREVIEW), moved, graphic, by Jennifer Clark, 680 words)

Ericsson seeks more cost cuts as global slowdown bites

STOCKHOLM - Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson reports a 42 percent drop in third-quarter core profit and promises more cost cuts to protect itself from the global slowdown (ERICSSON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 0900, by Simon Johnson and Olof Swahnberg, 580 words)

Publicis hit by ad slowdown in Sept

PARIS - Advertising agency Publicis sees its organic growth slow markedly in the third quarter after Europe's economic woes spread to once-immune northern countries like Germany and Britain in September (PUBLICIS-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 320 words)

Catch-up time as BP eyes closure on Russia, spill

LONDON - International oil company BP, weakened and distracted by its troubles in the United States and Russia, is in danger of losing touch with the leaders in an industry where strength and focus yield the richest pickings (BP-FUTURE/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Andrew Callus, 1,475 words)

Japanese govt aims to list Japan Post in three years

TOKYO - Japan unveils plans to list shares of state-owned Japan Post Holdings Co, which runs the country's biggest savings institution, within three years to raise money to rebuild areas devastated by last year's quake, tsunami and nuclear crisis (JAPANPOST-IPO/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Junko Fujita, 700 words)

INSIGHT

At Nestle, interacting with the online enemy

VEVEY, Switzerland - It looks like mission control: in a Swiss market town, an array of screens in Nestle's headquarters tracks online sentiment. Executives watch intently as California wakes up, smells the coffee - and says whether it likes it (NESTLE-ONLINE/WATER (INSIGHT), moved, pix, tv, graphic, by Emma Thomasson 1,870 words)