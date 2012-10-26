REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT OCT 26, 2012
TOP STORIES
Shares slide ahead of U.S. GDP as earnings disappoint
LONDON - European share markets follow Asian stocks lower as
lacklustre corporate earnings reports undermine investor
confidence ahead of key American economic growth data due later
(MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000, by Richard Hubbard,
650 words)
US consumers seen lifting GDP despite business caution
WASHINGTON - U.S. economic growth likely picked up a bit in
the third quarter as a last minute burst in consumer spending
offset cutbacks in investment by cautious businesses
(USA-ECONOMY/, expect by 1230, pix, by Lucia Mutikani, 700
words)
Spanish unemployment hits 25 pct as austerity bites
MADRID - Spain's unemployment rate hits a new record high of
25 percent in the third quarter as protests mount and after a
general strike is called against government austerity
measures(SPAIN-UNEMPLOYMENT/(UPDATE 2), expect by 0920, by Nigel
Davies, 600 words)
+See also:
- EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski,
770 words
Under pressure, Anglo CEO Cynthia Carroll steps down
LONDON - Anglo American's Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll
steps down, under increased pressure from investors over its
lagging share price, performance issues and the miner's
continued dependence on troubled South Africa
(ANGLOAMERICAN-CEO/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1030, by Clara
Ferreira-Marques, 700 words)
Apple iPad sales disappoint, Street eyes the holidays
SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc delivers a second straight quarter
of disappointing results and iPad sales fall well short of Wall
Street's targets, marring its record of consistently blowing
past investors' expectations (APPLE-RESULTS/(UPDATE 5), moved,
pix, by Poornima Gupta, 885 words)
+ See also:
- SAMSUNG-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, pix, by Miyoung Kim,
1,000 words
ECONOMY
EXCLUSIVE-Iran's coal trade booms despite Western heat
LONDON - Using shadowy middle men, multiple bank accounts
and a fleet of ghost ships, Iran's coal trade is quietly booming
as the Islamic Republic tries to sidestep Western sanctions and
prevent its industrial economy from crashing
(IRAN-SANCTIONS/COAL (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Jonathan Saul and
Jacqueline Cowhig, 1,080 words)
Pressure on BOJ to act mounts as deflation persists
TOKYO - Japan remains mired in deflation, price data shows,
piling pressure on the central bank to deliver more stimulus
next week to keep the world's third-largest economy from sliding
into recession (JAPAN ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 500 words)
+ See also:
- KOREA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Christine Kim and
Choonsik Yoo, 550 words
Global firms count on China's new leaders to boost spending
BEIJING - Excitement around China's once-a-decade leadership
change is spreading beyond diplomatic circles into corporate
boardrooms: many foreign firms believe Beijing will ramp up
state spending and lift demand when its new government takes
office (CHINA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS, moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 950
words)
COMPANIES
French bank stocks drop after BNP downgrade
PARIS - Shares of BNP Paribas fall alongside those of
domestic rivals after Standard & Poor's cut BNP's credit rating
and said French banks were vulnerable to a protracted recession
in the eurozone (FRANCE-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lionel
Laurent and Blaise Robinson, 370 words)
Popular, Caixabank profits slump after property clean-up
MADRID - Spanish banks Popular and Caixabank both report
profits pummelled by recognition of property losses after the
real estate crash and says loan defaults ware creeping higher
(POPULAR/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000, by Jesús Aguado and Sonya
Dowsett, 450 words)
Telefonica sets new price range for German IPO-sources
FRANKFURT - Telefonica has given a narrower indicative price
range to investors for the planned listing of its German unit,
three people close to the process have told Reuters
(TELEFONICA-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alexander Hübner and
Arno Schuetze, 235 words)
Statoil sees output dip before 2014 recovery
OSLO - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil cut its 2013
production target and sees risks to this year as well but
predicted rapid output growth from 2014 when a string of new
projects come on line (STATOIL-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Balazs Koranyi, 470 words)
Strategy questions to dominate Fiat quarterly results
MILAN - Fiat is struggling to balance the demands of unions
worried about Italian jobs and factories with the task of
reassuring investors it is tackling profit-sapping excess
production capacity (FIAT-RESULTS/(PREVIEW), moved, graphic, by
Jennifer Clark, 680 words)
Ericsson seeks more cost cuts as global slowdown bites
STOCKHOLM - Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson reports a 42
percent drop in third-quarter core profit and promises more cost
cuts to protect itself from the global slowdown
(ERICSSON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 0900, by Simon Johnson
and Olof Swahnberg, 580 words)
Publicis hit by ad slowdown in Sept
PARIS - Advertising agency Publicis sees its organic growth
slow markedly in the third quarter after Europe's economic woes
spread to once-immune northern countries like Germany and
Britain in September (PUBLICIS-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 320 words)
Catch-up time as BP eyes closure on Russia, spill
LONDON - International oil company BP, weakened and
distracted by its troubles in the United States and Russia, is
in danger of losing touch with the leaders in an industry where
strength and focus yield the richest pickings (BP-FUTURE/
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Andrew Callus, 1,475 words)
Japanese govt aims to list Japan Post in three years
TOKYO - Japan unveils plans to list shares of state-owned
Japan Post Holdings Co, which runs the country's biggest savings
institution, within three years to raise money to rebuild areas
devastated by last year's quake, tsunami and nuclear crisis
(JAPANPOST-IPO/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Junko Fujita, 700 words)
INSIGHT
At Nestle, interacting with the online enemy
VEVEY, Switzerland - It looks like mission control: in a
Swiss market town, an array of screens in Nestle's headquarters
tracks online sentiment. Executives watch intently as California
wakes up, smells the coffee - and says whether it likes it
(NESTLE-ONLINE/WATER (INSIGHT), moved, pix, tv, graphic, by Emma
Thomasson 1,870 words)