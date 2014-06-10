Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Money market rates hit new low as ECB moves gain traction

LONDON - In clear evidence the European Central Bank's latest support measures are gaining traction, euro zone money market rates hit an all-time low, bolstering the region's bonds rally and holding down the euro. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Euronext launches IPO, values business at up to $2.38 bln

PARIS - Euronext says it aims to raise between 880 million euros and 1.158 billion euros in an initial public offering which would value the European financial markets operator at up to 1.75 billion euros. (EURONEXT-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson, 500 words)

UK's Cameron pushes for support over top EU job choice

HARPSUND, Sweden - British Prime Minister Cameron is expected to try to win support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other north European counterparts for his campaign to stop Jean-Claude Juncker becoming the next president of the European Commission during talks outside Stockholm. (EU-JUNCKER/, expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Simon Johnson, 500 words)

Russian gas keeps flowing to Ukraine as deadline passes

MOSCOW - Natural gas supplies to Ukraine and the European Union are stable after a Russian deadline passes for Kiev to pay off some of its debts or face a supply cut, sources at Russian exporter Gazprom say. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GASFLOWS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk, 450 words)

ECONOMY

CITIC Resources warns over China port probe

HONG KONG - CITIC Resources Holdings says metal it owns at Qingdao port may be affected by a probe into suspected fraud, the latest firm caught up in a scandal that has raised broader worries about risks of metal financing in China. (CITICRESOURCES-QINGDAO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 600 words

BOJ to stand pat, may revise up view on overseas growth

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan is set to keep monetary policy steady on Friday and may slightly revise up its assessment on overseas growth, signalling confidence that the economy is on course to meet its inflation target next year without additional stimulus. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (PREVIEW), moved, by Leika Kihara, 750 words)

COMPANIES

Monte dei Paschi fails to trade for 2nd day of share sale

MILAN - Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the bailed-out Italian lender that has launched a 5-billion euro right issue, fails to trade for a second consecutive day due to a shortage of stocks linked to the massive dilutive effect of the operation (MONTEPASCHI-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Silvia Aloisi, 500 words)

Imperial Tobacco launches seeks listing for logistics unit

LONDON - Imperial Tobacco Group is to seek a listing for its European logistics division Logista on the Spanish stock market, the British company says, as it focuses on its core cigarettes business. (IMPERIAL TOBACCO-LOGISTA (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, by Martinne Geller and Paul Sandle, 400 words)

Tesco takes on UK banks with current account launch

LONDON - Tesco Bank, the financial services arm of Britain's biggest retailer, has launched its first personal current or checking account, looking to challenge established lenders and bring shoppers back into its parent's stores. (TESCO-BANK-ACCOUNT/, moved, by Matt Scuffham, 400 words)

China IPO market resumes after 4-month hiatus

SHANGHAI - Seven Chinese firms launch mainland initial public offerings, marking a resumption of China's IPO market after a four-month hiatus which could wipe out as much as 6 percent of investment banks' revenue this year. (CHINA-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words)

Small plane makers chase China growth in auto slipstream

BEIJING - With 100 years of aviation heritage, Piaggio Aero Industries SpA has only ever made planes in its native Italy. Now the supplier of private aircraft for the Ferrari motor racing team is looking into a new joint venture far from home - manufacturing in China. (CHINA-BUSINESS JETS/ (GRAPHIC,PIX), moved, by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller, 1,250 words)

E-tailers growth ensnared in India's logistics jungle

MUMBAI - Online retailers jostling for a chunk of India's $13 billion e-commerce trade are so desperate to avoid snarled roads and inefficient railways that they fly their packages in the passenger cabin of costly commercial flights. The cargo, however, often gets bumped off. (INDIA RETAIL/, moved, by Nandita Bose, 1,050 words)