TOP STORIES

France to unveil pro-reform cabinet after rebels ousted

PARIS - France's prime minister scrambles to put together a new pro-reform government, the day after the surprise eviction of rebel ministers who have opposed budgetary rigour. (FRANCE POLITICS/GOVERNMENT (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Ingrid Melander, 700 words)

Euro, bond yields dip as looser ECB policy eyed

LONDON - The euro hits its lowest level in nearly a year against the dollar and euro zone government bond yields fall on growing expectations the European Central Bank could ease monetary policy as soon as next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 3), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 620 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words

ECB sees banks tapping new loans as funding gap looms

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank expects banks to flock to its new ultra-long loan offering in September, regardless of the dire economic outlook for the euro zone, not least because of a looming funding gap early next year. (ECB-LIQUIDITY/TLTRO, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Eva Taylor 750 words)

+ See also:

- ECB-POLICY/DRAGHI (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Carrel, 880 words

INSIGHT

Gas-rich islands on Indonesia's South China Sea frontline

RANAI, Indonesia - The word "sleepy" could have been invented for Ranai, the largest town in Indonesia's remote and sparsely populated Natuna archipelago. It takes an imaginative leap to see Natuna as a future flashpoint in the escalating dispute over ownership of the South China Sea, but that's precisely what many people here fear. (SOUTHCHINASEA-INDONESIA/NATUNA (INSIGHT, PICTURES, GRAPHICS, TV), moved, by Andrew R.C. Marshall, 1,260 words)

ECONOMY

South Africa's economy to recover in Q2, escaping recession

PRETORIA - South Africa's economy is expected to have picked up slightly in the second quarter, just avoiding slipping into recession but still under pressure from industrial unrest and rising interest rates. (SAFRICA-ECONOMY/, expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Xola Potelwa, 150 words)

Growth in UK services companies slows

LONDON - Growth in services companies that form the bulk of Britain's economy slowed in the three months to August, according to a survey that suggests the swift pace of economic recovery has eased. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/SERVICES, moved, 290 words)

Austrian finance minister quits in tax reform row

VIENNA - Austrian Vice Chancellor, Finance Minister and party leader Michael Spindelegger unexpectedly resigns from all his posts, citing lack of support from his conservative People's Party in a row over tax reform. (AUSTRIA-SPINDELEGGER/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, 600 words)

Japan turns more cautious on weak factory output

TOKYO - Japan's government turns slightly more cautious about factory output and flags a risk that April's sales-tax hike could have prolonged effects, a sign that the world's third-biggest economy is struggling with the higher tax and further stimulus might be warranted. (JAPAN ECONOMY/REPORT, moved, 300 words)

Denmark trims 2014 deficit estimate, keeps growth forecasts

COPENHAGEN - Denmark has trimmed its 2014 budget deficit estimate and maintains its forecast for 2015, when its domestic financing needs will grow by almost 50 percent, according to a 2015 government budget proposal and a Finance Ministry statement. (DENMARK-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Erik Matzen, 640 words)

Indian economy likely grew faster in April-June quarter

BANGALORE - India's economy likely grew at its fastest in two years between April and June, according to a Reuters poll, as improved sentiment after Narendra Modi's election victory in the middle of the quarter coincided with a rebound in investment, manufacturing and construction. (ECONOMY-INDIA/GDP (POLL), moved, by Shaloo Shrivastava, 435 words)

COMPANIES

WPP warns on Russian sanctions after first-half beat

LONDON - WPP, the world's largest advertising group, reports a better-than-expected rise in first-half profit, and reaffirms its targets for the year despite the impact of sanctions on Russia hitting an already weak continental Europe. (WPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Paul Sandle, 455 words)

Fund managers look to make room for Alibaba

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - Investors are looking over their portfolios to make room for Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Inc's market debut next month - and that means some less attractive stocks that funds are holding might be shown the door. (ALIBABA GROUP IPO/FUNDS, moved, by Deepa Seetharaman and Ryan Vlastelica, 800 words)

Accor eyes higher profit despite lagging France

PARIS - Accor, Europe's largest hotel group, expects its operating profit to rise this year as its cost cutting and restructuring efforts start to pay off and demand for hotel rooms improves in all regions except France. (ACCOR-RESULT/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon 700 words)

Chinese regulator targets Microsoft's browser, media player

BEIJING - Microsoft Corp's internet browser and media player are being targeted in a Chinese antitrust probe, raising the prospect of China revisiting the software bundling issue at the heart of past antitrust complaints against the firm in the West. (CHINA-ANTITRUST/MICROSOFT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gerry Shih and Paul Carsten, 465 words)

Pictet breaks with 209-year history to post 1st results

ZURICH - Swiss private bank Pictet opens its annual results to public scrutiny for the first time, after being dragged into the spotlight by a change in its 209-year-old structure and a U.S. tax investigation. (PICTET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Joshua Franklin, 680 words)

Vienna Insurance trebles Q2 pretax profit

VIENNA - Vienna Insurance Group trebles second-quarter pretax profit to 139 million euros ($183.6 million) as its struggling Romanian business continues to generate profit, emerging Europe's biggest insurer says. (VIENNAINSURANCE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

Antofagasta core profit falls 11.5 pct as rising costs bite

LONDON - Chilean copper miner Antofagasta posts an 11.5 percent fall in first-half core profit, hit by higher production costs and lower copper prices. (ANTOFAGASTA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Antonioli, 260 words)

Straumann passes on Nobel Biocare, eyes China instead

ZURICH - Straumann, the world's largest maker of dental implants, says it has no interest in buying up No.2 player Nobel Biocare, preferring instead to go after acquisitions in the fast-growing Chinese market. (STRAUMANN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 600 words)

China defaults expose partners to shadow banking risk

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Foreign joint venture partners of Chinese mutual fund companies fear they will have to bail out investors in one of the shadiest patches of China's shadow banking system, following two defaults by lightly regulated subsidiaries peddling complex investment products. (CHINA-DEFAULT/STRUCTURED, moved, by Pete Sweeney, Michelle Price, 945 words)

Chevron's Gorgon casts doubt on global LNG sales model

MILAN/SINGAPORE - U.S. oil major Chevron is struggling to lock-in 20-year sales contracts for its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Australia, the world's most expensive, as buyers spoiled for choice by new suppliers hold out for cheaper deals. (CHEVRON-LNG/, moved, by Oleg Vukmanovic, Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, 1,025 words)