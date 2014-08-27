Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

ECB speculation weighs on euro, yields; stocks buoyant

LONDON - The euro extends its slide, hitting its lowest level in a year against the dollar as expectation grows that the European Central Bank will act soon to counter low growth and inflation. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 730 words)

German consumer morale drops going into September

BERLIN - German consumer morale falls for the first time in more than 1-1/2 years heading into September as shoppers grow more wary of the impact on Europe's largest economy of sanctions on Russia and other international conflicts. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/GFK, moved, by Bethan John, 490 words)

Dearth of oil finds threatens long-term supplies, price

STAVANGER, Norway - Energy firms have barely discovered any oil this year and could even cut their exploration budget next year to save on costs, a risk to long-term supplies and oil prices, energy executives say. (NORWAY-OIL/CONFERENCE-EXPLORATION, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg, 1,100 words)

Battle for Vivendi's GVT as Telefonica mulls higher offer

MADRID - The board of Spain's Telefonica is meeting to decide on an improved offer for Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit, a source familiar with the situation said, potentially topping an expected rival offer from Telecom Italia. (TELEFONICA-GVT/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Robert Hetz, 650 words)

ECONOMY

Italy must cut forecast, economy minister tells paper

ROME - Italy must cut its output growth forecast, its economy minister tells a newspaper, adding that economic weakness is a European problem that the region's governments need to tackle together. (ITALY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Reuters quarterly housing market poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 70 analysts on the outlook for the United States, British and Canadian housing markets. (PROPERTY-POLL/USA, expect by 1320 GMT/09.20 AM ET, by Jason Lange, 600 words)

Reuters poll on outlook for Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia

JOHANNESBURG - Reuters has polled more than 20 specialists on the outlook for the economies of Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia and asked about the impact of Ebola on the region. (ECONOMY-POLL/AFRICA, expect by 1320 GMT/09.20 AM ET, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words)

REUTERS POLL - Japan's growth outlook dims further

TOKYO - Japan's economic outlook dims further and inflation is stalling but analysts in a Reuters poll were split on whether the central bank would ease policy this year or wait until 2015 to try and revive growth. (ECONOMY-POLL/JAPAN, moved, by Kaori Kaneko, 640 words)

COMPANIES

RBS fined for failings in mortgage affordability tests

LONDON - Britain's financial regulator fines Royal Bank of Scotland and its NatWest division 14.5 million pounds for selling mortgages to customers without properly testing if they can afford them. (RBS-FINE/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Ryanair reverses course with free bag, flight changes

DUBLIN - Ryanair, which helped transform European air travel with pioneering charges for checked-in bags, reverses course by giving a free 20 kg on some fares in a bid to lure more business travellers. (RYANAIR/PREMIMUM, moving shortly, by Conor Humphries, 350 words)

Buffett puts shareholders ahead of patriotism in Canada deal

NEW YORK - Warren Buffett may be most famous for the billions of dollars he has made from investing but he is also well known as a cheerleader for the United States. The Oracle of Omaha routinely exhorts investors to put their money in America, "the mother lode of opportunity," as he wrote in his annual letter this year. (TIM HORTONS-BURGER KG WLD/BUFFETT (DEALTALK), moved, by Luciana Lopez, 650 words)

Marine Harvest says will rise to Russian sanctions challenge

OSLO - Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, is confident it can cope with short-term challenges created by Russian sanctions that are hurting the fish-farming sector, it says. (MARINE HARVEST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

Russia's Rusal back in black as aluminium moves into deficit

MELBOURNE - Russia's United Company Rusal returns to profit in the three months to June for the first time in five quarters and gives a bullish outlook for aluminium prices, driven by growing demand from carmakers and supply cuts outside China. (UNITED CO RUSAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul, 600 words)

Stricken Malaysia Airlines staff brace for job cuts

KUALA LUMPUR - As bodies from downed Flight MH17 were brought home last week, a group of Malaysia Airlines flight attendants, in black mourning headscarves contrasting with their pink and turquoise uniforms, sobbed and clung to each other in grief. (MALAYSIA-AIRLINES/STAFF (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Al-Zaquan, Amer Hamzah, Siva Govindasamy, 960 words)

As Japan pushes deregulation, Tepco steps into rivals' turf

TOKYO - Tokyo Electric Power Co says it will start supplying power to customers in areas controlled by other regional monopolies, as a shake-up in Japan's electricity industry since the Fukushima disaster gathers pace. (JAPAN-ELECTRICITY/TEPCO, moved, 605 words)