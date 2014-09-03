Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Euro zone business growth wanes as Ukraine tensions weigh

LONDON - Euro zone business grew at the slowest rate this year in August as escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine subdued spending and investment, surveys show. (ECONOMY-EUROPE/, expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 650 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kevin Yao, 670 words

- PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 580 words

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 200 words

ECB review needs big capital demand to be credible - survey

The European Central Bank's landmark review of euro-zone banks will have to ask lenders to raise an additional 51 billion euros to be credible with markets, a Goldman Sachs survey of large institutional investors has found. (BANKS-GOLDMAN/SURVEY (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

Lloyds could move south if Scots vote for independence

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group is considering moving its registered office to London from Edinburgh should Scots vote for independence, banking industry sources tell Reuters. (LOYDS-SCOTLAND/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 630 words)

Financial markets jump on Ukraine ceasefire report

LONDON - World stocks jump after Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko says a ceasefire agreement has been reached with Russia, with Russian shares surging four percent. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 3), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by John Geddie, 500 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 530 words

ECONOMY

Swiss economy most competitive once again

GENEVA - The European Union is becoming more competitive but Switzerland, Singapore and the United States are the three economies to beat, an annual survey by the World Economic Forum says. (ECONOMY-COMPETITIVE/, moved, by Tom Miles, 480 words)

Reuters monthly global foreign exchange rates poll

BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed over 80 foreign exchange dealers on the outlook for the euro, sterling, yen, Canadian dollar, Turkish lira, Russian rouble, South African rand, and the Swedish and Norwegian crowns. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

Australia's economy slows in Q2, still beats peers

SYDNEY - Australia's economy slows last quarter as cautious consumers curb spending and the country imports more, though the result is better than many had feared - and still ahead of most of its rich-world peers. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 600 words)

India's GDP a small step in long road to sustained revival

NEW DELHI - Optimism that sunny growth figures herald an economic revival in India is probably misplaced - in fact there is little hard evidence to support the idea that Asia's third-largest economy is heading for a broader and sustained rebound anytime soon. (INDIA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 800 words)

Shell CEO says U.S. should export oil to stabilize markets

NEW YORK - U.S. policymakers should gradually lift the country's decades-old ban on crude oil exports because allowing shipments will make the global energy system and fuel prices more stable, the head of Royal Dutch Shell Plc says. (USA-ENERGY/SHELL (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Germany's Zalando to join e-commerce floatation race

BERLIN/FRANKFURT - Europe's biggest online fashion player Zalando announces plans to list a stake in the business in hopes of raising more than 500 million euros ($657 million) to fund further expansion. (ZALANDO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson and Arno Schuetze, 600 words)

LVMH, Hermes strike deal on shareholding dispute

PARIS - French luxury groups LVMH and Hermes have settled their dispute over LVMH's 23.2 percent stake in the maker of Birkin and Kelly handbags, striking a deal under which the holding will be distributed among LVMH's shareholders. (LVMH-HERMES INTL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

Trial confirms efficacy of Sanofi's dengue vaccine

PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi, developing the first vaccine against dengue fever, says its product reduces disease cases by 60.8 percent in a large final clinical trial. (SANOFI-DENGUE/, moved, by Natalie Huet, 570 words)

United Internet to buy KKR's stake in Versatel for $769 mln

FRANKFURT - German internet service provider United Internet says it has agreed to acquire buyout group KKR's 74.9 percent stake in cable group Versatel for about 586 million euros ($769 million) in cash. (VERSATEL-UNITED INTERNET/, moved, 150 words)

Hugo Boss share placing seen priced at bottom end of range

LONDON - German fashion retailer Hugo Boss expects to price an accelerated sale of 7.9 million shares at the bottom end of its 101.50 - 107.05 euro price range, representing a 5.2 percent discount. (HUGO BOSS-PLACING/, moved, 150 words)

Google's Android One adds to Samsung's worries in India

MUMBAI - Google's partnership with three Indian phone makers is set to rev up fast-growing demand for lower priced smartphones and spell more trouble for Samsung Electronics, which is rapidly losing share in emerging markets. (GOOGLE-INDIA/SAMSUNG ELEC (PICTURE), moved, by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, 915 words)

China oil giants to up spending as graft probe may peak

HONG KONG - Flagship Chinese oil producers are preparing to ramp up multi-billion dollar capital spending plans squeezed amid a Beijing probe into industry graft, offering a lift for oil services firms that suffered from belt-tightening in the first half. (CHINA-OIL SERVICES/ (PICTURE), moved, by Charlie Zhu, 650 words)