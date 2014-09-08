Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

UK scrambles to vow more powers if Scots reject independence

LONDON - The British government is scrambling to respond to a lurch in the opinion polls towards a vote for Scottish independence this month by promising a range of new powers for Scotland if it chooses to stay within the United Kingdom. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/OSBORNE (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 1,035 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTTISH BANKS-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 300 words

UK-Scotland split jitters send sterling to 10-month low

LONDON - British markets are cut adrift from stability on world bourses, as a weekend poll shows the campaign for Scotland to split from the rest of the UK has taken the lead for the first time just 10 days before the vote. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Electrolux boosts US role with $3.3 bln GE Appliances buy

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's Electrolux says it will buy General Electric Co's appliances business for $3.3 billion in cash to double sales in North America and take on rival Whirlpool Corp in its biggest ever deal. (ELECTROLUX-GENERAL ELECTRIC/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Simon Johnson, 600 words)

Record German trade surplus points to strong third quarter

BERLIN - Germany posts a record trade surplus of 22.2 billion euros in July, suggesting Europe's largest economy could bounce back strongly in the third quarter after suffering a surprise contraction in the second. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 330 words)

+ See also:

- IMF-FRANCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 700 words

INVESTMENT

Market hopefuls face harder sell as investors weary of IPOs

LONDON - European stock market listings are kicking off again after a summer break, but many companies hoping to copy successful flotations earlier in the year now have to convince investors weary from a flood of new names and burned by high prices. (IPO-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Freya Berry, 810 words)

Carlyle raises $3.9 bln for 2nd biggest Asia fund

HONG KONG - Carlyle Group, one of the world's largest private equity firms, says it has closed its fourth Asia fund at $3.9 billion, the second-largest private equity fund ever raised for Asia investments. (CARLYLE GROUP-ASIA/FUNDRAISING (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Stephen Aldred, 550 words)

Global credit funds seeking to add Asia experts

HONG KONG - Asset managers are looking to hire more research analysts in Asia, in a sign that the rapid growth of the region's bond markets is attracting the attention of global funds, IFR reports. (ASIA-CREDIT/RESEARCH, moved, by Saikat Chatterjee and Timothy Sifert, 900 words)

ECONOMY

China exports beat forecasts, imports in surprise fall

BEIJING - China's exports rise more than forecast in August while imports unexpectedly fall, pushing the trade surplus to a record high for the second consecutive month and underlining the challenges facing policymakers as they struggle to revive tepid domestic demand. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, 500 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-COMMODITIES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Fayen Wong, 800 words

Searching for growth in Europe, clarity in China

BRUSSELS - The euro zone's struggle to avoid another recession will take centre stage this week in the absence of major U.S. data, as investors mull whether the ECB's new asset-buying plan is a prelude to even more radical steps. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Robin Emmott, 925 words)

Revised data show Japan Q2 GDP shrank more than expected

TOKYO - Japan's economy shrinks an annualised 7.1 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, more than a preliminary estimate, underscoring concerns the hit from an April increase in the sales tax may have been bigger than expected. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 560 words)

UK house price growth slows sharply in August - Halifax

LONDON - British house prices barely rose during August, according to a survey from mortgage lender Halifax that adds to some other signs of moderation in the housing market. (BRITAIN-HOUSING/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)

COMPANIES

Google hosts meetings across Europe on privacy rights

PARIS - A panel appointed by search engine Google will hold the first of a series of meetings on Tuesday to debate the balance between privacy and the free flow of information after a May court ruling reinforced Europeans' "right to be forgotten". (GOOGLE-PRIVACY/, moved, by Leila Abboud, 715 words)

Russia signals $40 bln state aid for Rosneft possible -paper

MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says that the state oil champion Rosneft, in need of funds to service its huge debt, may receive 1.5 trillion roubles ($40.6 billion) from state coffers over time, Vedomosti newspaper says. (RUSSIA-ROSNEFT'/FINANCE, moved, 320 words)

Boeing, Ryanair to make major fleet announcement on Monday

NEW YORK - Boeing and Ryanair Holdings plan to make a significant fleet announcement, following reports last Friday that the low-cost Irish airline was poised to place a $10 billion order for Boeing's new 737 MAX jetliner. (BOEING-RYANAIR HLDGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alwyn Scott, 515 words)

UK's First Utility eyes IPO to fund expansion - CEO

LONDON - First Utility, Britain's largest independent electricity and gas supplier, is considering raising money through a public listing or outside investor to fund expansion abroad, its chief executive says in an interview. (FIRSTUTILITY-IPO/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 620 words)

Auriga sells crop unit Cheminova to FMC for $1.8 bln

COPENHAGEN - Auriga Industries has agreed to sell its crop protection unit Cheminova to U.S.-based chemicals firm FMC Corp for 10.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.8 billion), the Danish company says. (AURIGA INDUST-DIVESTITURE/, moved, 330 words)

Primark owner AB Foods maintains year guidance

LONDON - Associated British Foods maintains its annual earnings guidance, with a good finish to the year from discount fashion chain Primark offsetting continued weakness in the group's sugar operations. (AB FOODS-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

WeChat helps Apple rack up bonus points in China

BEIJING - Tens of millions of iPhone users are responsible for making China Apple's third-largest market for software sales, and a huge chunk of that comes through WeChat, a hugely popular messaging app developed by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings. (APPLE-CHINA/SOFTWARE, moved, by Paul Carsten, 1,271 words)

Carmat fits a second patient with its artificial heart

PARIS - French company Carmat confirms it has fitted a second patient with one of its artificial hearts and will continue its clinical trials on two more patients. (CARMAT-TRIALS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 385 words)