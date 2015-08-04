Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

UK takes 1 billion sterling hit from start of RBS sell-off

LONDON - Britain took a 1.1 billion pound ($1.7 billion) loss on its first sale of shares in Royal Bank of Scotland on Tuesday, sparking a political row that the sale was badly timed and being rushed. (BRITAIN-RBS/STOCKS (UPDATE 3), expect by 0900 GMT/04.00 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 694 words)

Greek banking stocks plunge again as debt crisis dominates

ATHENS - Greece's banking stocks plunge for the second day in a row, dragging the main Athens index down in a sharp reaction to the country's continuing financial and economic woes. There were some signs, however, that the overall market rout was ending (EUROZONE-GREECE/STOCKMARKET (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX) expect by 0930 GMT/04.30 AM ET, by George Georgiopoulos and Jeremy Gaunt, 500 words)

BMW says worsening China could put outlook at risk

FRANKFURT - BMW, the world's biggest luxury carmaker, warns that its outlook could be at risk from any further deterioration in the Chinese market, where its sales have begun to fall for the first time in a decade. (BMW-RESULTS/Q2 (UPDATE 2), moved, 495 words)

As oil falls below $50, analysts eye "mid-price" era

SINGAPORE - A slump in oil below $50 a barrel - a level it has held above for most of the past decade - has raised the prospect of a new era of lower prices, although a return to super-cheap oil seems unlikely. (OIL-PRICES/, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 481 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 370 words

MARKETS

Respite for commodities as dollar wilts, China bounces

LONDON - Oil prices steady at $50 a barrel after a 5 percent drop and badly bruised commodity and Chinese markets are calmer generally, as investors attempt to shake off the recent turbulance. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 0900 GMT/0500 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

China stock exchanges step up crackdown on short-selling

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - China stepped up a crackdown on short-selling of shares, unveiling rules that make it harder for speculators to profit from hourly price changes, as some of the nation's major brokerages suspended their short-selling businesses. (CHINA-MARKETS/SHORTING (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nathaniel Taplin and Saikat Chatterjee, 700 words)

ECONOMY

UK house prices edge up in July - Nationwide

LONDON - British house prices rose last month after a fall in June and appear to be stabilising at close to the long-term pace of earnings growth which could encourage more home-building, mortgage lender Nationwide says. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/NATIONWIDE (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)

Spain cuts 2016, 2015 debt-to-GDP forecasts slightly-document

MADRID - Spain's debt as a ratio of economic output will rise to 98.7 percent this year before falling to 98.2 percent in 2016, a Treasury document forecast. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/BUDGET, moved, 115 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/JOBLESS, 115 words

BOJ's Iwata: sees no risks posed by expected Fed, BOE rate hikes

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata plays down any risk that expected interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve or the Bank of England could pose to financial markets, and dismisses suggestions that the BOJ should raise rates to prevent the yen from falling too fast. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/IWATA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White, 350 words)

India central bank holds rates, leaves door open for more easing

MUMBAI - India's central bank keeps its policy rate on hold at 7.25 percent, as widely expected, while leaving the door open to ease further depending on the inflation outlook and how swiftly banks lower their lending rates. (INDIA-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Suvashree Choudhury and Rafael Nam, 565 words)

Australia's central bank holds rates, tempers call for A$ fall

SYDNEY - Australia's central bank held interest rates at record lows on Tuesday in a widely expected decision, but surprised markets by toning down calls for a further fall in the local dollar. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 525 words)

COMPANIES

New C.Agricole CEO shakes up management to boost performance

PARIS - Credit Agricole's new chief executive made his mark on Tuesday with a management reshuffle, as the bank nears a settlement with U.S. authorities over possible sanctions breaches. (CREDIT AGRICOLE-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, 440 words)

Toyota books third straight Q1 profit record on cost cuts, currency gains

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp posts a third straight year of record first-quarter net profit, easily beating analyst estimates, as costs cuts and currency gains made up for slightly weaker vehicle sales. (TOYOTA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Minami Funakoshi, 245 words)

+ See also:

- HYUNDAI MOTOR-CHINA/, moved, 225 words

Annuity sales drop hits Standard Life profits, shares fall

LONDON - A drop in sales of fixed-rate annuities dented first-half profits at British insurer and asset manager Standard Life, sending the firm's shares down nearly 3 percent. (STANDARD LIFE-RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 385 words)

AXA H1 earnings boosted by euro weakness

PARIS - AXA, Europe's second-largest insurer, posts a 2 percent increase in net income as a fall in the value of financial assets reduced the benefit of a weak euro on its earnings. (AXA-RESULTS/, moved, 205 words)

Continental raises margin target as European recovery boosts profit

FRANKFURT - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental has raised its full-year profit outlook after second-quarter earnings jumped more than expected on a strengthening European car market. (CONTINENTAL-OUTLOOK/, moved, 155 words)

Hugo Boss sales helped by online, Europe recovery

LONDON - German fashion house Hugo Boss reports second-quarter sales that rose more than expected due to a rebound in Europe and last year's relaunch of its website, although higher rebates weighed on its gross margin. (HUGO BOSS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

Classified ads lift Springer core profit above forecasts

FRANKFURT - Germany's biggest news publisher Axel Springer reports better-than-expected second-quarter core profit driven by a leap in earnings at its digital classified ads unit. (AXEL SPRNGR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)

Samsung glamour days over as it fights to save mobile market share

SEOUL - For four years Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has basked in the success of its Galaxy smartphones, making billions of dollars competing with Apple Inc in the premium mobile market. The coming years look set to be more sombre. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Se Young Lee, 625 words)

Tech lift to productivity overlooked? The Fed doesn't think so

SAN FRANCISCO - Steve Gutmann used to have a basement that he never used. His Honda Civic sat idle in front of his Portland, Ore. house. Now strangers use Getaround.com to book Gutmann's $6-an-hour car for errands and travelers stay in his newly refurbished basement apartment, listed at $115 a night on AirBnb. Gutmann and a business partner are developing a new app that lets people get more use out of their possessions. (USA-ECONOMY/SHARING, moved, by Ann Saphir, 825 words)

New analysis underscores improving pharma R&D productivity

LONDON - Drug industry productivity is continuing to improve, with a bumper haul of new products being launched and companies proving more successful in the final stages of clinical testing, according to a new analysis. (PHARMACEUTICALS-R&D/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 325 words)