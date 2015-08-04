Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
UK takes 1 billion sterling hit from start of RBS sell-off
LONDON - Britain took a 1.1 billion pound ($1.7 billion)
loss on its first sale of shares in Royal Bank of Scotland on
Tuesday, sparking a political row that the sale was badly timed
and being rushed. (BRITAIN-RBS/STOCKS (UPDATE 3), expect by 0900
GMT/04.00 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 694 words)
Greek banking stocks plunge again as debt crisis dominates
ATHENS - Greece's banking stocks plunge for the second day
in a row, dragging the main Athens index down in a sharp
reaction to the country's continuing financial and economic
woes. There were some signs, however, that the overall market
rout was ending (EUROZONE-GREECE/STOCKMARKET (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX)
expect by 0930 GMT/04.30 AM ET, by George Georgiopoulos and
Jeremy Gaunt, 500 words)
BMW says worsening China could put outlook at risk
FRANKFURT - BMW, the world's biggest luxury carmaker, warns
that its outlook could be at risk from any further deterioration
in the Chinese market, where its sales have begun to fall for
the first time in a decade. (BMW-RESULTS/Q2 (UPDATE 2), moved,
495 words)
As oil falls below $50, analysts eye "mid-price" era
SINGAPORE - A slump in oil below $50 a barrel - a level it
has held above for most of the past decade - has raised the
prospect of a new era of lower prices, although a return to
super-cheap oil seems unlikely. (OIL-PRICES/, moved, by Henning
Gloystein, 481 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 370 words
MARKETS
Respite for commodities as dollar wilts, China bounces
LONDON - Oil prices steady at $50 a barrel after a 5 percent
drop and badly bruised commodity and Chinese markets are calmer
generally, as investors attempt to shake off the recent
turbulance. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 0900 GMT/0500
AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)
China stock exchanges step up crackdown on short-selling
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - China stepped up a crackdown on
short-selling of shares, unveiling rules that make it harder for
speculators to profit from hourly price changes, as some of the
nation's major brokerages suspended their short-selling
businesses. (CHINA-MARKETS/SHORTING (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Nathaniel Taplin and Saikat Chatterjee, 700 words)
ECONOMY
UK house prices edge up in July - Nationwide
LONDON - British house prices rose last month after a fall
in June and appear to be stabilising at close to the long-term
pace of earnings growth which could encourage more
home-building, mortgage lender Nationwide says.
(BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/NATIONWIDE (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)
Spain cuts 2016, 2015 debt-to-GDP forecasts
slightly-document
MADRID - Spain's debt as a ratio of economic output will
rise to 98.7 percent this year before falling to 98.2 percent in
2016, a Treasury document forecast. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/BUDGET,
moved, 115 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-ECONOMY/JOBLESS, 115 words
BOJ's Iwata: sees no risks posed by expected Fed, BOE rate
hikes
TOKYO - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata plays down
any risk that expected interest rate increases by the U.S.
Federal Reserve or the Bank of England could pose to financial
markets, and dismisses suggestions that the BOJ should raise
rates to prevent the yen from falling too fast.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/IWATA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White, 350
words)
India central bank holds rates, leaves door open for more
easing
MUMBAI - India's central bank keeps its policy rate on hold
at 7.25 percent, as widely expected, while leaving the door open
to ease further depending on the inflation outlook and how
swiftly banks lower their lending rates. (INDIA-CENBANK/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Suvashree Choudhury and Rafael Nam, 565 words)
Australia's central bank holds rates, tempers call for A$
fall
SYDNEY - Australia's central bank held interest rates at
record lows on Tuesday in a widely expected decision, but
surprised markets by toning down calls for a further fall in the
local dollar. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Wayne
Cole, 525 words)
COMPANIES
New C.Agricole CEO shakes up management to boost performance
PARIS - Credit Agricole's new chief executive made his mark
on Tuesday with a management reshuffle, as the bank nears a
settlement with U.S. authorities over possible sanctions
breaches. (CREDIT AGRICOLE-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly,
by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, 440 words)
Toyota books third straight Q1 profit record on cost cuts,
currency gains
TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp posts a third straight year of
record first-quarter net profit, easily beating analyst
estimates, as costs cuts and currency gains made up for slightly
weaker vehicle sales. (TOYOTA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE),
moved, by Minami Funakoshi, 245 words)
+ See also:
- HYUNDAI MOTOR-CHINA/, moved, 225 words
Annuity sales drop hits Standard Life profits, shares fall
LONDON - A drop in sales of fixed-rate annuities dented
first-half profits at British insurer and asset manager Standard
Life, sending the firm's shares down nearly 3 percent. (STANDARD
LIFE-RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 385 words)
AXA H1 earnings boosted by euro weakness
PARIS - AXA, Europe's second-largest insurer, posts a 2
percent increase in net income as a fall in the value of
financial assets reduced the benefit of a weak euro on its
earnings. (AXA-RESULTS/, moved, 205 words)
Continental raises margin target as European recovery boosts
profit
FRANKFURT - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental has
raised its full-year profit outlook after second-quarter
earnings jumped more than expected on a strengthening European
car market. (CONTINENTAL-OUTLOOK/, moved, 155 words)
Hugo Boss sales helped by online, Europe recovery
LONDON - German fashion house Hugo Boss reports
second-quarter sales that rose more than expected due to a
rebound in Europe and last year's relaunch of its website,
although higher rebates weighed on its gross margin. (HUGO
BOSS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)
Classified ads lift Springer core profit above forecasts
FRANKFURT - Germany's biggest news publisher Axel Springer
reports better-than-expected second-quarter core profit driven
by a leap in earnings at its digital classified ads unit. (AXEL
SPRNGR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)
Samsung glamour days over as it fights to save mobile market
share
SEOUL - For four years Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has basked
in the success of its Galaxy smartphones, making billions of
dollars competing with Apple Inc in the premium mobile market.
The coming years look set to be more sombre. (SAMSUNG
ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Se Young Lee,
625 words)
Tech lift to productivity overlooked? The Fed doesn't think
so
SAN FRANCISCO - Steve Gutmann used to have a basement that
he never used. His Honda Civic sat idle in front of his
Portland, Ore. house. Now strangers use Getaround.com to book
Gutmann's $6-an-hour car for errands and travelers stay in his
newly refurbished basement apartment, listed at $115 a night on
AirBnb. Gutmann and a business partner are developing a new app
that lets people get more use out of their possessions.
(USA-ECONOMY/SHARING, moved, by Ann Saphir, 825 words)
New analysis underscores improving pharma R&D productivity
LONDON - Drug industry productivity is continuing to
improve, with a bumper haul of new products being launched and
companies proving more successful in the final stages of
clinical testing, according to a new analysis.
(PHARMACEUTICALS-R&D/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 325 words)