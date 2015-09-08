Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

China imports slump in August, shares choppy

SHANGHAI - China's imports tumbled in August, adding to concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy and its contribution to global growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/CHINA (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen, 640 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRALIA-CHINA/TRADE (TV), moved, by Matt Siegel, 400 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-OIL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Adam Rose, 450 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-IRONORE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ruby Lian and David Stanway, 400 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-COAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-COPPER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Polly Yam, 350 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-SOY (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words

German exports and imports hit record highs in July

BERLIN - German exports and imports hit record highs in value terms in July, suggesting foreign appetite for goods from Europe's largest economy remains robust despite a slowdown in China, while domestic demand is also holding up well. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/LABOUR COSTS, moved, 225 words

Japan's MS&AD agrees to buy UK insurer Amlin for $5.34 bln

TOKYO - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc says it has agreed to buy U.K. rival Amlin PLC for 3.47 billion pounds ($5.34 billion), in the fourth major international deal in as many months by Japanese insurers expanding overseas. (MS&AD-AMLIN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Taiga Uranaka, 225 words)

MARKETS

Stocks rise after contrasting China, Germany trade data

LONDON - Shares rise in Europe and Asia while the dollar lost ground against the euro as trade data from China and Germany highlight the divergent outlooks of the two heavyweight economies. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Nigel Stephenson, 490 words)

INSIGHT

Tax exemption may be key to move of Keurig's coffee buying to Switzerland

NEW YORK - When Keurig Green Mountain Inc said last December it was shifting its coffee buying operation to Lausanne in Switzerland from its headquarters in Waterbury, Vermont, it said the move would establish the company as a "global beverage player." (KEURIG-SWITZERLAND/TAXES (INSIGHT), moved, by Luc Cohen, 1,130 words)

JPMorgan uses its might to cut costs in credit card market

NEW YORK - JPMorgan Chase & Co. is cutting prices for a group of its credit card customers and getting Visa Inc to shoulder at least some of the burden of the lost revenue, underscoring how the largest U.S. bank's size can help it hang onto business in fiercely competitive markets. (JPMORGANCHASE-CREDITCARDS (INSIGHT, GRAPHICS), moved, by David Henry, 1,175 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of France estimates Q3 GDP at 0.3 pct

PARIS - The Bank of France left its estimate for third-quarter growth in the French economy unchanged at 0.3 percent, citing a slight rise in industrial production in August that business leaders expected to continue in September. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/-ECONOMY, moved, 140 words)

Japan Q2 GDP shrinks less than expected on inventory gains

TOKYO - Japan's economy shrink less than expected in the second quarter although capital expenditure fall more than originally forecast, revised data show, keeping policymakers under pressure to do more to energise the fragile recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 350 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ABE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Yuko Yoshikawa and Kiyoshi Takenaka, 450 words

Turkey 2015 growth may hit 3 percent -deputy PM

ANKARA - Turkey's growth may reach 3 percent this year, the new deputy prime minister in charge of the economy says, in line with market expectations but short of the government target of 4 percent. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 375 words)

+ See also:

- TURKEY-INDUSTRIALOUTPUT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 165 words

UK retail spending stagnates in August - BRC

LONDON - British retail spending stagnated last month as mixed weather and the later-than-usual date of a public holiday dampened sales of furniture and school clothing and equipment. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, 245 words)

COMPANIES

Australia's Woodside courts Oil Search with $8 bln takeover proposal

MELBOURNE - Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer, has approached rival Oil Search Ltd with an $8 billion all-share takeover plan that would give it stakes in two of the world's lowest-cost LNG projects. (OIL SEARCH-WOODSIDE/M&A (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sonali Paul, 703 words)

Betfair, Paddy Power reach agreement on 6 bln stg tie-up

DUBLIN - Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power have reached agreement on a 6 billion pound ($9.2 billion)combination, first set out last month and designed to secure leadership of Britain's competitive online gambling market. (BETFAIR-M&A/PADDYPOWER (UPDATE 2), moved, by Conor Humphries, 415 words)

RSA to sell Latam operations to Colombia's GrupoSura for $617 mln

British insurer RSA says it will sell its Latin American operations to Colombia's GrupoSura for about 403 million pounds ($617 million) in cash as it retreats from secondary markets. (RSA INS GRP-M&A/GRUPO SURA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon Jessop and Esha Vaish, 295 words)

German pilots' union says further Lufthansa strikes possible

FRANKFURT - Lufthansa pilots could extend the two-day strike that started at 0600 GMT on Tuesday, German pilots' union Vereinigung said, to step up pressure on management in their long-running dispute over cost cuts, retirement benefits and pay. (LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 395 words)

UK fund manager Ashmore's profit up despite emerging market sell-off

LONDON - Emerging markets money manager Ashmore Group reports a rise in profit and revenue for the year ending June, benefiting from a rise in performance fees, cost cuts and a stronger U.S. dollar, sending shares in the UK-based firm higher on Tuesday. (ASHMORE GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nishant Kumar, 365 words)

SAS Q3 pretax lags expectations, Aug traffic down 1.1 pct

STOCKHOLM - Scandinavian airline SAS reports a slightly smaller than expected rise in pretax profit in the May-July period and a 1.1 percent drop in August traffic. (SAS-RESULTS/, moved, 100 words)

Britain's Whitbread eyes savings, price rises to offset wage rises

LONDON - Whitbread, one of Britain's biggest employers, plans cost savings and will raise some of its prices to counter the substantial impact of enforced wage increases at its Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee businesses. (WHITBREAD-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment, 360 words)

Malaysia's Tenaga among four shortlisted for 1MDB power unit sale -sources

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's national utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd is one of four suitors shortlisted for the final round of bidding in state fund 1MBD's sale of its power unit Edra Global Energy Bhd, banking sources said. (MALAYSIA-1MDB/EDRA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Yantoultra Ngui and Praveen Menon, 300 words)