TOP STORIES

GLOBAL MARKETS-Roller-coaster Q1 ends with shares, oil under pressure

LONDON - World stocks fall for the first time in four days as a roller-coaster quarter that has hammered the dollar and the pound and been the best in decades for gold and bonds draws to a close (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4) expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

Bouygues sets Sunday deadline to save Orange telecoms deal

PARIS - Orange and Bouygues have given themselves until Sunday to thrash out a possible deal for France's dominant telecom operator to buy Bouygues Telecom, citing a lack of progress ahead of a Thursday deadline. (BOUYGUES-M&A/ORANGE (UPDATE 1), moved, 281 words)

Dalian Wanda may take property arm off HK bourse, prefers Shanghai

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin's Dalian Wanda Group is looking to take its real estate arm off the Hong Kong bourse less than two years after its IPO, unhappy with its share performance and preferring to place its bets on an upcoming Shanghai listing. (WANDA PROPERTIES-M&A/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Adam Jourdan and Clare Jim, 550 words)

German jobless unchanged as households cut retail spending

BERLIN - German unemployment is unchanged in March despite an expected fall and retail sales dip in the first two months of the year, pointing to a slowdown in private consumption on which the economy is increasingly relying for growth (GERMANY-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Paul Carrel, 400 words)

INSIGHT

Tata's UK steel exit raises expectations of European mergers

FRANKFURT - Tata Steel's plan to sell its British steelmaking business has raised expectations of a long-awaited consolidation in the European steel sector, which is suffering from years of unaddressed overcapacity. (EUROPE-STEEL/CONSOLIDATION, moved, by Georgina Prodhan, 693 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-STEEL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words

World of Tanks shows Belarus potential beyond Soviet-era farms

MINSK - World of Tanks, one of the five most popular PC video games in Europe and the United States with 100 million players joining virtual battles in World War II-era tanks, started in a kitchen in the capital of Belarus. (BELARUS-TECH/ (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), moved, By Andrei Makhovsky, 995 words)

MARKETS

Dollar sell-off ebbs, but on track for biggest quarterly fall in five years

LONDON - A sell-off in the dollar that took the currency to its lowest in seven weeks against the euro took a pause on Thursday, although moves were muted with trading dominated by month-end rebalancing flows. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, By Anirban Nag, 446 words)

Oil prices slide as U.S. crude stocks hit fresh record

LONDON - Oil futures fall, with U.S. crude hitting its lowest level in more than two weeks, as U.S. crude stocks hit a record for the seventh week in a row, renewing concerns about global oversupply. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moving shortly, By Libby George, 409 words)

Gold rises on dovish Fed; poised for best quarter in nearly 30 yrs

SINGAPORE - Gold ticks up helped by a softer dollar and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's caution over higher U.S. interest rates, but gains were capped by a rally in global equities. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, updating throughout the day, 400 words)

Brazil leads first quarter's rebound in emerging markets

LONDON - Emerging markets are set to end the first quarter of 2016 with strong gains, something few investors would have bet on in January, after the sector's worst start to a year on record. (EMERGING-MARKETS/RETURNS (GRAPHIC), moved, By Marc Jones and Vincent Flasseur, 621 words)

Gold tipped to drop below $1,200/oz in coming months-GFMS

LONDON - Gold prices are likely to slip below $1,200 an ounce in the months to come, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters say in a report, with U.S. interest rates expected to rise and physical demand remaining soft. (GFMS-GOLD/, moved, By Jan Harvey, 431 words)

ECONOMY

Reuters monthly asset allocation poll

LONDON - Reuters publishes its latest monthly asset allocation polls, surveying fund managers in Europe, the United States, Britain and Japan against a backdrop of low interest rates, subdued growth and mounting political risk. (FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL, expect around 1100 GMT/0700 AM ET, By Claire Milhench, 700 words)

Danish growth in 2015 disappoints, outlook for 2016 bleak

COPENHAGEN - Denmark's gross domestic product rose 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015 from the previous quarter, revised data from the national statistics office shows. (DENMARK-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 208 words)

China hits property policy jam as regional market gap widens

TANGSHAN, China/HONG KONG - While property prices in top-tier Chinese cities are booming, prices in smaller cities, where most of China's urban population lives, are still sinking, complicating government efforts to spread wealth more evenly and arrest slowing economic growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Clare Jim, 750 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/GROWTH, moved, 200 words

Bank of Japan runs groupthink risk as board dissenters depart

TOKYO - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will have a more compliant board when two upcoming vacancies are filled, which critics say could limit debate on his controversial policies and leave the bank vulnerable to government pressure to bankroll public debt. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Leika Kihara, 650 words)

S.Korea Feb industrial output near 6-1/2 yr high on smartphones, cars

SEOUL - South Korea's industrial output surges at the fastest rate for more than six years in February over January, Statistics Korea data shows, as demand for smartphones and cars drove factory activity. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Australia job vacancies jump to highest since 2012 - ABS

SYDNEY - Job vacancies in Australia jump 2.7 percent in the December-February quarter to hit their highest since mid-2012, a promising sign of improving demand for labour. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/VACANCIES, moved, 150 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/HOMESALES, moved, 150 words

COMPANIES

Japan's stodgy power monopolies face major reform jolt

TOKYO - Japan's power industry faces the biggest shakeup in its history on Friday when regional utilities lose their monopoly rights to sell power to small or low voltage customers. (JAPAN-POWER/, moved, by Aaron Sheldrick and Osamu Tsukimori, pix, graphic)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-POWER/NUCLEAR, moved, by Osamu Tsukimori, 400 words

- JAPAN-POWER/RULES (FACTBOX), 400 words

- JAPAN-POWER/CONSUMERS (FACTBOX), 400 words

With Galaxy S7, Samsung seen rediscovering its mobile mojo

SEOUL - Early indications of stronger-than-expected sales of new Galaxy S7 smartphones suggest technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is emerging from a two-year decline at its flagship mobile business. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Se Young Lee, 600 words)

Takata says report of estimated air bag recall costs untrue

TOKYO - Takata Corp denies that it had calculated the estimated costs of a global recall of its potentially faulty air bag parts, after a Bloomberg News report that it could face $24 billion in costs in a worst-case scenario. (AUTOS-TAKATA/ (URGENT), moved, 100 words)

Kia Motors to start Mexico output in first half of year as scheduled

SEOUL/MEXICO CITY - Kia Motors expects to start production at its first Mexico factory in the first half of the year as planned, although the local government says the investment deal with the South Korean company is not legal and requires serious changes. (KIA MOTORS-MEXICO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

COMMODITIES

Sour time for China's hog farmers swells pork imports

BEIJING/SINGAPORE - An exodus of small pig farmers in China is prolonging an industry downturn that will see the world's biggest pork producer and consumer challenge Japan as the top importer in 2016 for the first time. (CHINA-HOGS/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Niu Shuping and Naveen Thukral, 700 words)

Australia's gas pipeline APA says may issue bonds to refinance debt

SYDNEY - Australian gas pipeline giant APA Group says it may consider selling bonds in international markets to refinance short-term loans following the A$550 million acquisition of a power station. (APA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Cecile Lefort, 350 words)

Australia's Duet to raise $153 mln to pay for Alcoa pipeline stake

SYDNEY - Energy infrastructure owner Duet Group launches a A$200 million capital raising to finance the purchase of the remaining 20 percent of the Western Australian state gas transmission line it does not already own from Alcoa Inc's Australian arm. (DUET-AUSTRALIA/RAISING, moved, 200 words)