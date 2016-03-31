Editor: Sonya Hepinstall, +44 207 542-3479
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL MARKETS-Roller-coaster Q1 ends with shares, oil under
pressure
LONDON - World stocks fall for the first time in four days
as a roller-coaster quarter that has hammered the dollar and the
pound and been the best in decades for gold and bonds draws to a
close (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4) expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Marc Jones, 700 words)
Bouygues sets Sunday deadline to save Orange telecoms deal
PARIS - Orange and Bouygues have given themselves until
Sunday to thrash out a possible deal for France's dominant
telecom operator to buy Bouygues Telecom, citing a lack of
progress ahead of a Thursday deadline. (BOUYGUES-M&A/ORANGE
(UPDATE 1), moved, 281 words)
Dalian Wanda may take property arm off HK bourse, prefers
Shanghai
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin's
Dalian Wanda Group is looking to take its real estate arm off
the Hong Kong bourse less than two years after its IPO, unhappy
with its share performance and preferring to place its bets on
an upcoming Shanghai listing. (WANDA PROPERTIES-M&A/ (UPDATE 3,
PIX), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Adam Jourdan and Clare
Jim, 550 words)
German jobless unchanged as households cut retail spending
BERLIN - German unemployment is unchanged in March despite
an expected fall and retail sales dip in the first two months of
the year, pointing to a slowdown in private consumption on which
the economy is increasingly relying for growth
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), expect by 0930
GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Paul Carrel, 400 words)
INSIGHT
Tata's UK steel exit raises expectations of European mergers
FRANKFURT - Tata Steel's plan to sell its British
steelmaking business has raised expectations of a long-awaited
consolidation in the European steel sector, which is suffering
from years of unaddressed overcapacity.
(EUROPE-STEEL/CONSOLIDATION, moved, by Georgina Prodhan, 693
words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-STEEL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words
World of Tanks shows Belarus potential beyond Soviet-era
farms
MINSK - World of Tanks, one of the five most popular PC
video games in Europe and the United States with 100 million
players joining virtual battles in World War II-era tanks,
started in a kitchen in the capital of Belarus. (BELARUS-TECH/
(INSIGHT, PIX, TV), moved, By Andrei Makhovsky, 995 words)
MARKETS
Dollar sell-off ebbs, but on track for biggest quarterly
fall in five years
LONDON - A sell-off in the dollar that took the currency to
its lowest in seven weeks against the euro took a pause on
Thursday, although moves were muted with trading dominated by
month-end rebalancing flows. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
By Anirban Nag, 446 words)
Oil prices slide as U.S. crude stocks hit fresh record
LONDON - Oil futures fall, with U.S. crude hitting its
lowest level in more than two weeks, as U.S. crude stocks hit a
record for the seventh week in a row, renewing concerns about
global oversupply. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moving shortly, By
Libby George, 409 words)
Gold rises on dovish Fed; poised for best quarter in nearly
30 yrs
SINGAPORE - Gold ticks up helped by a softer dollar and
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's caution over higher U.S.
interest rates, but gains were capped by a rally in global
equities. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, updating throughout the day, 400
words)
Brazil leads first quarter's rebound in emerging markets
LONDON - Emerging markets are set to end the first quarter
of 2016 with strong gains, something few investors would have
bet on in January, after the sector's worst start to a year on
record. (EMERGING-MARKETS/RETURNS (GRAPHIC), moved, By Marc
Jones and Vincent Flasseur, 621 words)
Gold tipped to drop below $1,200/oz in coming months-GFMS
LONDON - Gold prices are likely to slip below $1,200 an
ounce in the months to come, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters
say in a report, with U.S. interest rates expected to rise and
physical demand remaining soft. (GFMS-GOLD/, moved, By Jan
Harvey, 431 words)
ECONOMY
Reuters monthly asset allocation poll
LONDON - Reuters publishes its latest monthly asset
allocation polls, surveying fund managers in Europe, the United
States, Britain and Japan against a backdrop of low interest
rates, subdued growth and mounting political risk.
(FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL, expect around 1100 GMT/0700 AM ET, By Claire
Milhench, 700 words)
Danish growth in 2015 disappoints, outlook for 2016 bleak
COPENHAGEN - Denmark's gross domestic product rose 0.1
percent in the fourth quarter of 2015 from the previous quarter,
revised data from the national statistics office shows.
(DENMARK-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 208 words)
China hits property policy jam as regional market gap widens
TANGSHAN, China/HONG KONG - While property prices in
top-tier Chinese cities are booming, prices in smaller cities,
where most of China's urban population lives, are still sinking,
complicating government efforts to spread wealth more evenly and
arrest slowing economic growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (PIX,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Clare Jim, 750 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/GROWTH, moved, 200 words
Bank of Japan runs groupthink risk as board dissenters
depart
TOKYO - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will
have a more compliant board when two upcoming vacancies are
filled, which critics say could limit debate on his
controversial policies and leave the bank vulnerable to
government pressure to bankroll public debt. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ
(PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Leika Kihara, 650 words)
S.Korea Feb industrial output near 6-1/2 yr high on
smartphones, cars
SEOUL - South Korea's industrial output surges at the
fastest rate for more than six years in February over January,
Statistics Korea data shows, as demand for smartphones and cars
drove factory activity. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1),
moved, 350 words)
Australia job vacancies jump to highest since 2012 - ABS
SYDNEY - Job vacancies in Australia jump 2.7 percent in the
December-February quarter to hit their highest since mid-2012, a
promising sign of improving demand for labour.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/VACANCIES, moved, 150 words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/HOMESALES, moved, 150 words
COMPANIES
Japan's stodgy power monopolies face major reform jolt
TOKYO - Japan's power industry faces the biggest shakeup in
its history on Friday when regional utilities lose their
monopoly rights to sell power to small or low voltage customers.
(JAPAN-POWER/, moved, by Aaron Sheldrick and Osamu Tsukimori,
pix, graphic)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-POWER/NUCLEAR, moved, by Osamu Tsukimori, 400 words
- JAPAN-POWER/RULES (FACTBOX), 400 words
- JAPAN-POWER/CONSUMERS (FACTBOX), 400 words
With Galaxy S7, Samsung seen rediscovering its mobile mojo
SEOUL - Early indications of stronger-than-expected sales of
new Galaxy S7 smartphones suggest technology giant Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd is emerging from a two-year decline at its
flagship mobile business. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (PIX,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Se Young Lee, 600 words)
Takata says report of estimated air bag recall costs untrue
TOKYO - Takata Corp denies that it had calculated the
estimated costs of a global recall of its potentially faulty air
bag parts, after a Bloomberg News report that it could face $24
billion in costs in a worst-case scenario. (AUTOS-TAKATA/
(URGENT), moved, 100 words)
Kia Motors to start Mexico output in first half of year as
scheduled
SEOUL/MEXICO CITY - Kia Motors expects to start production
at its first Mexico factory in the first half of the year as
planned, although the local government says the investment deal
with the South Korean company is not legal and requires serious
changes. (KIA MOTORS-MEXICO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
COMMODITIES
Sour time for China's hog farmers swells pork imports
BEIJING/SINGAPORE - An exodus of small pig farmers in China
is prolonging an industry downturn that will see the world's
biggest pork producer and consumer challenge Japan as the top
importer in 2016 for the first time. (CHINA-HOGS/ (PIX,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Niu Shuping and Naveen Thukral, 700 words)
Australia's gas pipeline APA says may issue bonds to
refinance debt
SYDNEY - Australian gas pipeline giant APA Group says it may
consider selling bonds in international markets to refinance
short-term loans following the A$550 million acquisition of a
power station. (APA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Cecile Lefort,
350 words)
Australia's Duet to raise $153 mln to pay for Alcoa pipeline
stake
SYDNEY - Energy infrastructure owner Duet Group launches a
A$200 million capital raising to finance the purchase of the
remaining 20 percent of the Western Australian state gas
transmission line it does not already own from Alcoa Inc's
Australian arm. (DUET-AUSTRALIA/RAISING, moved, 200 words)