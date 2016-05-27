Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

G7 vows growth efforts as Japan's Abe warns of global crisis

ISE-SHIMA, Japan - The Group of Seven industrial powers pledge to seek strong global growth, while papering over differences on currencies and stimulus policies and expressing concern over North Korea, Russia and maritime disputes involving China. (G7-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 660 words)

Japan consumer prices fall for 2nd month, keep pressure on BOJ

TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices fell for the second straight month in April as weak consumption discouraged firms from raising prices, stoking fears of deflation and keeping pressure on the central bank to do more to hit its ambitious inflation target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 4), moved, by Leika Kihara, 580 words)

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ABE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara and Takaya Yamaguchi, 620 words

- JAPAN-ECONOMY (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words

Brexit would be serious risk to global economic growth -G7 leaders

ISE-SHIMA, Japan - A British exit from the European Union will be a serious risk to global economic growth, Group of Seven leaders say in a summit declaration, as Prime Minister David Cameron urged voters to "listen to our friends" on the impact of Brexit. (BRITAIN-EU/G7 (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 520 words)

Google beats Oracle in $9 billion Android trial

SAN FRANCISCO - A U.S. jury handed Google a major victory in a long-running copyright battle with Oracle Corp over Android software used to run most of the world's smartphones. (ORACLE-ALPHABET/VERDICT (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Jim Christie, 380 words)

MARKETS

Dollar rises as world stock markets hold steady

LONDON - The U.S dollar rise while world stock markets are steady, as investors brace for the likelihood of a hike in U.S. interest rates in coming months. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1330 GMT/09.30 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 310 words)

Oil prices retreat from $50 on oversupply concerns, stronger dollar

SINGAPORE - Oil futures slip in Asian trade after hitting resistance at the $50 a barrel mark as investors worried higher prices could reactivate shuttered crude output, adding to global oversupply. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, 400 words)

Dollar climbs, traders await Yellen speech for Fed clues

LONDON - The dollar index rise, on track for its strongest monthly performance since last November amid expectations the Federal Reserve may raise rates in coming months and investors awaiting fresh guidance from the head of the U.S. central bank. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anirban Nag, 495 words)

German yields hit 10-day trough as chances of U.S. June hike diminish

LONDON - German yields fell to a 10-day low, with this week's weaker-than-expected data and Britain's upcoming EU referendum seen diminishing the chances of an interest rate rise in the United States next month. (EUROZONE-BONDS/, moved, by John Geddie, 390 words)

Sterling eyes third monthly rise in a row as Brexit fears ebb

LONDON - Sterling steadies, closing off a week of solid gains built up on the growing belief that Britons will vote to remain in the European Union at next month's referendum, thereby avoiding market volatility that would damage the pound. (BRITAIN-MARKETS/STERLING, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 390 words)

ECONOMY

China April industrial profit growth slows from March

BEIJING - Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed in April, in line with other data for the month which suggested the economy may be losing steam again after picking up earlier in the year. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL-PROFITS (UPDATE 1), moved, 415 words)

U.S. panel launches trade secret theft probe into China steel

WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI - U.S. regulators launch an investigation into complaints by United States Steel Corp that Chinese competitors stole its secrets and fixed prices, in the latest trade spat between the two countries. (USA-CHINA/STEEL (UPDATE 4), moved, by David Lawder and Ruby Lian, 570 words)

UK consumer confidence edges up but Brexit vote clouds outlook

LONDON - Morale among British consumers edged up in May but uncertainty around next month's referendum on European Union membership continued to cloud the economic outlook, a survey shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CONSUMERSENTIMENT, moved, 265 words)

Taiwan cuts 2016 GDP outlook again as export slide deepens

TAIPEI - Taiwan cut its 2016 economic growth outlook for the third time, as weak demand for the island's technology exports continue to hurt the island's prospects for recovery. (TAIWAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 360 words)

French consumer confidence surges unexpectedly in May

PARIS - French consumer confidence surged unexpectedly in May as households' concerns about unemployment dropped to levels not seen since before the 2008-2009 financial crisis, data from the official INSEE statistics agency shows. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 200 words)

Swedish retail sales unchanged in April from March

STOCKHOLM - Retail sales in Sweden were unchanged in April from March and were up 1.7 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office says. (SWEDEN/RETAILSALES, moved, 125 words)

COMPANY

Konecranes-Terex deal to proceed as China's Zoomlion drops rival bid

HONG KONG/HELSINKI - China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd has abandoned its $3.4 billion bid for U.S. crane maker Terex Corp after failing to agree terms, clearing the way for a smaller deal between Terex and Finland's Konecranes. (TEREX-M&A/ZOOMLION (UPDATE 3, PIX), by Anne Marie Roantree and Tuomas Forsell, 500 words)

Roche boosted by trial success with blood cancer drug

ZURICH - Roche got a big boost when a clinical trial testing its new blood cancer drug Gazyva proved successful, lifting prospects for a new medicine that will be pivotal as the Swiss company fights the threat of biosimilar competition. (ROCHE-GAZYVA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 295 words)

- ASTRAZENECA-POTASSIUM/, moved, 130 words

- G7-SUMMIT/BRITAIN-ANTIBIOTICS (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Kylie MacLellan and Ben Hirschler, 430 words

Philips Lighting makes bright start in stock market debut

AMSTERDAM - Shares in Philips Lighting rise 8 percent in their initial public offering, marking the beginning an independent company after 120 years in the Philips group. (PHILIPS-LIGHTING/IPO, moved, 160 words)

Phoenix buys French insurer Axa's UK pensions, protections business

PARIS - Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, says it will buy French insurer Axa's UK investment and pensions business and its direct protection business. (AXA-PHOENIX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Geert De Clercq and Esha Vaish, 290 words)

Anglo American appoints Bruce Cleaver CEO of De Beers

Global mining company Anglo American Plc says it appoints Bruce Cleaver as chief executive of its diamond mining unit De Beers Group, after previous CEO Philippe Mellier decided to step down. (DEBEERS-CEO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 235 words)

Saudi Aramco says discovers new fields, to continue energy investments

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco discovered new oil and gas fields last year and the kingdom is committed to continue investing in its energy sector to meet future demand, its new energy minister says. (SAUDI-ARAMCO/REPORT, moved, 490 words)

- SAUDI-OIL/ARAMCO (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), moved, by Reem Shamseddine, 870 words

Apple explores charging stations for electric vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc is investigating how to charge electric cars, talking to charging station companies and hiring engineers with expertise in the area, according to people familiar with the matter and a review of LinkedIn profiles. (APPLE-CHARGING/ (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Julia Love and Alexandria Sage, 730 words)