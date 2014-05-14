Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

ECB readies package of rate cuts and targeted measures

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is preparing a package of policy options for its June meeting, including cuts in all its interest rates and targeted measures aimed at boosting lending to small- and mid-sized firms. (ECB/POLICY (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Andreas Framke, Paul Carrel and John O'Donnell, 1,070 words)

+ See also:

- ECB/MERSCH, moved, 245 words

Bank of England's Carney to tread fine line on growth, rates

LONDON - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney faces a difficult balancing act when he will try to acknowledge Britain's strong economic recovery without adding to expectations of an early rise in interest rates. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE, moved, by William Schomberg and David Milliken, 575 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN JOBS/, moved, 630 words

Chinese charge British former GSK China head with bribery

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - Chinese police say they have charged the British former China head of drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and other colleagues with corruption after a probe found the firm made billions of yuan from bribing doctors and hospitals. (CHINA-GLAXOSMITHKLINE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Megha Rajagopalan and Kazunori Takada, 690 words)

+ See also:

- CHINAGLAXOSMITHKLINE/STATEMENT, moved, 150 words

Call for 10-year Pfizer pledge as CEO faces new questioning

LONDON - Pfizer faces calls to extend its commitment to UK jobs and research to least 10 years as the U.S. drugmaker's boss is questioned for a second day by lawmakers over his plan to buy AstraZeneca. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/J&J, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 700 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Focus on BoE, highlights contrast with dovish ECB

LONDON - European shares ease back from multi-year highs and the euro licks its wounds after slumping to a five-week low as the focus shifts to a closely-watched economic outlook from the Bank of England for clues on when UK interest rates will rise. (GLOBAL MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 750 words)

US regulators scrutinize financial risk-modelling firms

WASHINGTON - U.S. government officials recently proposed creating scorecards to measure the potential threat posed by firms that offer risk models, amid concerns that large financial institutions may be too dependent on the same products, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. (FINANCIAL-REGULATIONS/RISKMODELING (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 1,215 word)

ECONOMY

EBRD weighs impact of Ukraine crisis on regional economies

WARSAW - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development publishes a report gauging the impact on the region's economic growth from tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. (EBRD-FORECASTS/, expect by 1015 GMT/6.15 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 600 words)

Norway cuts 2014 growth forecast, lifts unemployment

OSLO - Norway cut its 2014 economic growth forecast and predicts that unemployment will rise more than earlier seen, documents from the revised budget seen by Reuters shows. (NORWAY-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Spain consumer prices rise 0.4 percent year-on-year in April

MADRID - Spanish national consumer prices rise 0.4 percent year-on-year in April according to data from the National Statistics Institute, compared to a 0.1 percent decline in March and in line with a Reuters forecast. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/PRICES, moved, 100 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN ECB/BANKS, moved, 150 words

COMPANIES

Pimco outflows dent Allianz asset management earnings

FRANKFURT - German insurer Allianz sees operating profit in its asset management arm slump by more than one fourth in the first quarter as its California-based Pimco unit suffers 21.7 billion euros ($29.7 billion) in investment outflows. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Gould, 500 words)

Renault-Nissan's Russian resilience has limits

PARIS/MOSCOW - Renault and alliance partner Nissan show every sign of riding out the Russian diplomatic crisis over Ukraine, but analysts say any toughening of sanctions could hurt them more than rivals. (RENAULT SA-NISSAN MOTOR/RUSSIA (ANALYSIS), moved, by Laurence Frost and Megan Davies, 900 words)

Sony vows deeper restructuring, forecasts another loss

TOKYO - Sony Corp says it will implement tough restructuring measures this financial year and warns it will post a second consecutive year of net losses as it tries to turn around its struggling electronics business. (SONY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

Puma cuts 2014 profit margin forecast on volatile currencies

BERLIN - Efforts by German sportswear company Puma to shift the brand back to its sporting roots help slow a slide in sales in the first quarter, but it trims profit margin forecasts for 2014 due to volatile currencies. (PUMA/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson, 600 words)

Broker ICAP's pretax profit falls 4 pct

LONDON - Britain's ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, reports a 4 percent fall in annual pretax profit, hit by the global investigation into the rigging of benchmark interest rates, deleveraging by banks and regulatory changes. (ICAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

Julius Baer says 4-month assets rise, net new money on track

ZURICH - Julius Baer says that four-month assets rose 4 percent from year-end to 264 billion Swiss francs ($296.70 billion), as it won fresh funds from clients and added a recent Brazilian acquisition to its assets. (JULIUS BAER/, moved, 150 words)

Mild winter, power sector crisis hits RWE's Q1 earnings

FRANKFURT - RWE, Germany's second-biggest utility, says its first-quarter operating profit declines by almost a fifth, joining rivals in blaming a mild winter and low wholesale power prices across Europe. (RWE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Christoph Steitz, 480 words)

AMCU strikers block South Africa platinum mines

MARIKANA, South Africa - About 1,000 stick-wielding strikers gather outside Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in South Africa, preventing workers from breaking the longest and costliest bout of industrial action in the sector's history. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Zandi Shabalala, 385 words)

Samsung's "crown prince' in focus as father hospitalised

SEOUL - Unassuming, media-shy and, as yet, unproven, Jay Y. Lee is the unofficial heir-apparent to lead Samsung Electronics Co Ltd as the world's biggest technology group by sales approaches a crossroads after years of explosive growth. (SAMSUNG ELEC-LEE (NEWSMAKER, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Miyoung Kim, 1,000 words)

US consumers make it tough for food firms to raise prices

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - Rebecca Sumrow is one of the customers food and restaurant company executives have in mind when they consider raising prices to offset higher costs as meat and milk soar to record highs. (USA-PRICES/FOOD (ANALYSIS), moved, by Lewis Krauskopf and Lisa Baertlein, 1055 words)