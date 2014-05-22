Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Private business activity strong but support needed

LONDON/BEIJING - Euro zone private business activity barely dips from April's near three-year high this month and Chinese factories turns in their best performance this year, surveys show, but divergent signals point to an uncertain outlook. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Koh Gui Qing, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/FLASH-PMI, moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 800 words

- PMI FLASH/GERMANY, moved, 395 words

- PMI-FLASH/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words

UK investment growth fastest in a year, GDP confirmed

LONDON - Britain's economic growth continues its strong performance in the first three months of 2014 as households spend more and companies increase investment at the fastest pace in a year, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 510 words)

Putin signals he does not want Russia isolated

ST PETERSBURG, Russia - President Vladimir Putin signals in message to Western investors he does not want Russia to be isolated over the crisis in Ukraine. (RUSSIA-FORUM/ (PICTURE, TV), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Darya Korsunskaya and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 600 words)

Unilever sells Ragu, Bertolli brands to Mizkan for $2.15 bln

LONDON - Unilever has agreed to sell its Ragu and Bertolli pasta sauce brands to Japanese condiments maker Mizkan Group for $2.15 billion in cash, bringing it closer to wrapping up the restructuring of its North American food business. (UNILEVER/PASTA (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Steady growth signs lift European stocks, bonds

LONDON - Reassuring signs of steady economic growth in European and China and supportive tones from the U.S. Federal Reserve lift European stocks and government bonds. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by John Geddie , 800 words)

China gas deal creates benchmark for global market

LONDON - The gas deal signed this week between Russia and China will create a new price benchmark for global markets and will put cost pressure on other developers as consumers have a rising amount of supply sources to choose from. (GAS-RUSSIA/CHINA/PIPELINE, expect by 1300 GMT/ 9 AM ET, by Henning Gloystein, 900 words + 400 word factbox)

As tech millionaires multiply, advisers struggle to connect

NEW YORK - When the nine-person startup he co-founded was bought by Facebook for a reported $15 million in January, Cemre Gungor, 27, was inundated with phone calls and emails from wealth advisers. Yet he spurned them all, opting instead to open an account with Betterment, an online financial adviser launched in 2010 that automatically invests in a portfolio of exchange traded funds based mainly on a client's age. (TECH MILLIONAIRES/ADVISERS (INSIGHT), moved, by David Randall, 1,340 words)

ECONOMY

EU watchdog launches biggest revamp of securities markets

LONDON/BRUSSELS - European Union regulators publish draft rules for the biggest shake up of the bloc's securities markets in history to increase transparency and investor protection. (EU-MARKETS/MIFID, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Huw Jones, 600 words)

Trichet says ECB should signal lower interest rates

VIENNA - The European Central Bank ought to signal that interest rates should be lower, including possible negative deposit rates, former ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet tells a newspaper. (ECB/POLICY-TRICHET, moved, 300 words)

Euro zone crisis propels German migration to 20-year high

BERLIN - German net migration rises to a 20-year high in 2013, fuelled largely by immigrants from euro zone debt-crisis states Italy and Spain as well as a continued influx of Poles, data from the Statistics Office shows. (GERMANY-IMMIGRATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 385 words)

Hungarian cbank to tighten lending rules

BUDAPEST - Hungary's central bank plans to impose stricter rules on household loans to prevent an unhealthy growth in credit and proposes regulatory action to encourage banks to clean bad loans from their books, the bank says. (HUNGARY-CENTRALBANK/BANKS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

COMPANIES

Deutsche Bank sees pressure ahead on regulatory ratios

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen says he expects new bank safety rules to further pressure the lender's regulatory ratios. (DEUTSCHE-BANK-AGM/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)

Belgium, EU near end to talks on Dexia, may avert bailout

DUBLIN/BRUSSELS - Belgian officials could soon conclude talks with EU and euro zone financial regulators that might see France and Belgium avoid having to pour more public money into crippled bank Dexia if it fails an EU stress test on its balance sheet. (EU-BANKING/STRESSTEST-DEXIA, moved, by Laura Noonan and Philip Blenkinsop, 550 words)

Raiffeisen commits itself to Russian operations

VIENNA - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International reaffirms its commitment to its lucrative Russian operations and trims its 2014 outlook while reporting first-quarter profit that easily beat market expectations. (RAIFFEISEN-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Michael Shields, 345 words)

SABMiller sets cost-savings goal as trading remains tough

LONDON - Global brewer SABMiller announces a new cost-savings programme to help cushion it against foreign exchange pressure and difficult trading in a range of markets, sending its shares up 4 percent. (SABMILLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 400 words)

China's JD.com IPO raises $1.78 bln, augurs well for Alibaba

Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc's has priced it U.S. IPO above the marketing range to raise $1.78 billion, pointing to strong demand for bigger rival Alibaba Group Holding Inc upcoming mega float. (JDDOTCOM-IPO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Amrutha Gayathri, 540 words)

+ See also:

- JD.COM-CEO/BONUSES (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 590 words

UK's Royal Mail warns on competition as profits rise

LONDON - Newly privatised Royal Mail posts a 12 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday and said it was taking steps to address increasing competition in both parcels and letters. (ROYAL MAIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment, 340 words)

Tesco boss misses out on bonus in 2013/14

LONDON - Tesco Chief Executive Philip Clarke and Laurie McIlwee, the outgoing finance director, will not be paid an annual bonus for 2013-14, a year when Britain's biggest retailer posted a 6 percent fall in profit. (TESCO-ANNUAL REPORT/, moved, 270 words)

Corporate governance under heavier scrutiny in AGM season

LONDON - A flexing of collective investor muscle, which saw shareholders revolt over pay at British bank Barclays, is set to disrupt more annual general meetings of UK companies as shareholders tackle management on everything from remuneration to board diversity. (SHAREHOLDERS/AGM, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jemima Kelly and Simon Jessop, 950 words)

Property website Zoopla joins rush to stock market

LONDON - British property website Zoopla plans to list its shares as its majority owner Daily Mail & General Trust moves to tap into the strong sentiment around the country's property sector. (DAILY MAIL TRUST-ZOOPLA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

+ See also:

- FAT-FACE-IPO/DROPPED, moved, 100 words

- WIZZ-AIR-IPO (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

- B&M RETAIL-IPO (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 350 words

Hackers raid eBay in historic breach, access 145 mln records

BOSTON - EBay Inc says that hackers raided its network three months ago, accessing some 145 million user records in what is poised to go down as one of the biggest data breaches in history, based on the number of accounts compromised. (EBAY-PASSWORD/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jim Finkle, 545 words)

Sony gets real on restructuring, pockets of denial persist

TOKYO - Sony Corp may finally be serious about restructuring, setting aside up to $1 billion this fiscal year to cut staff, but the hard-nosed figures in its latest results still include noticeably rosy forecasts. (SONY-RESTRUCTURING/ (PICTURE), moved, by Reiji Murai and Sophie Knight, 1,000 words)