TOP STORIES

China accelerates as euro zone stumbles

LONDON/BEIJING - Signs of an economic revival in China have raised hopes that Beijing's targeted measures to bolster growth are having an impact, but a slowdown in the euro zone will increase expectations of policy easing there. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/(WRAPUP 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Aileen Wang, 700 words)

China PMI lifts shares, commodities, euro soft ahead of ECB

LONDON - Reassuring Chinese factory data and another record high for Wall Street lift world stocks and commodities, as markets wait to see how far the European Central Bank will go with policy easing plans this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 680 words)

Protecting European bank test data from lucrative leaks

LONDON/FRANKFURT - It would be an insider trader's dream to know ahead of time which of Europe's banks will fail or need more capital, and all that data will be stored somewhere in cyberspace as the European Central Bank assesses the euro zone's top banks. (BANK-TESTS/SECURITY, moved, by Laura Noonan and Eva Taylor, 760 words)

Dai-ichi Life in talks over Protective Life - source

TOKYO - Japanese insurer Dai-ichi Life Co is in advanced talks to buy Protective Life Corp of the United States in a deal that could be worth over $5 billion, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. (DAIICHI LIFE INS-PROTECTIVE LIFE/TALKS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Taiga Uranaka, 600 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

How fracking helps America beat German industry

BURGHAUSEN, Germany/GEISMAR, Louisiana - Thanks in part to Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power and push into green energy, companies there pay some of highest prices in the world for power. But in the United States, fracked natural gas means electricity prices are falling. America has re-emerged as one of the most competitive places to build stuff. (USA-GERMANY/POWER (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Ernest Scheyder, 2,250 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Russian bond markets in deep freeze as banks stay out

LONDON - Fund managers looking to buy back Russian bonds after the recent selloff are finding themselves effectively locked out of a market where banks have slashed Russian asset inventories to the bare minimum. (RUSSIAN-BONDS/FUNDS, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 700 words)

Frontier market outlook clouds as top performers get upgrade

LONDON - The outlook for a strongly-performing flagship frontiers index looks more murky after its top scorers - Qatar and UAE - get an upgrade to emerging market status. (EMERGING-FRONTIERS/INDEX, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 650 words)

Australian IPO market sizzles with big deals still to come

SYDNEY - Australian businesses have set a new record for money raised in public floats in the first five months of the year, with larger deals to come putting the country on track for its biggest IPO year since the Telstra privatisation began in 1997. (AUSTRALIA-IPOS/, moved, by Byron Kaye, 600 words)

ECONOMY

Time for ECB to put money where its mouth is

LONDON - The European Central Bank will eclipse all else in economic terms this week, following heavy hints that monetary policy will be loosened in a variety of ways. (ECONOMY/GLOBAL, moved, by Mike Peacock, 780 words)

European Commission calls for French, Italian reforms

BRUSSELS - The European Commission will tell France and Italy on Monday what reforms they should focus on in the coming years as Paris and Rome struggle to find the right balance between stimulating weak growth and reducing public debt and their deficits. (EU-RECOMMENDATIONS/, expect by 1430 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 800 words)

Russia gives Ukraine breathing space in gas dispute

MOSCOW - Russia extends deadline for Ukraine to start paying for natural gas supplies in advance, providing more time to resolve a dispute that could see Moscow cut supplies to Kiev and deliveries to Europe threatened. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, 600 words)

UK mortgage approvals fall to nine-month low in April

LONDON - British mortgage approvals fall more than expected in April to their lowest level in nine months, adding to signs that new rules on bank lending have taken some of the heat out of the housing market. (BRITAIN LENDING/, moved, 300 words)

Swiss banks risk bigger than expected fines in U.S tax case

ZURICH/WASHINGTON - Swiss banks under investigation for allegedly aiding U.S. tax evasion face the prospect of bigger fines than they bargained for that could dent their capital and force some to cut dividends. (USA-SWITZERLAND/TAX, moved, by Joshua Franklin and Patrick Temple-West, 955 words)

COMPANIES

Det norske buys Marathon assets for $2.1 bln in cash

OSLO - Energy firm Det norske has agreed to buy Marathon Oil Corp's Norwegian business for $2.1 billion in cash and has secured the financing needed to pay for its share of the $20 billion Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea, it says. (DET NORSKE-MARATHN OIL/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Balazs Koranyi, 600 words)

Roche reverses into cancer as superbug threat grows

ZURICH - Roche is betting the diagnostic tools that helped it become the world's largest maker of cancer drugs will give it a strong hand in tackling the growing public health crisis of antibiotic resistance. (ROCHE-ANTIBIOTICS/ expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 900 words

Fund giants secure grip on industry despite lagging returns

LONDON - The world's biggest hedge funds are managing more money than ever before - even while the returns they provide look less attractive compared with those achieved by younger, smaller firms. (HEDGEFUNDS/GROWTH, moved, by Simon Jessop, 815 words)

Emirates airline sees progress soon on A380 engine upgrade

DOHA - Dubai's Emirates airline, the largest customer for the Airbus A380, says it hopes to achieve progress soon on its call to upgrade the world's biggest passenger jet with new engines. (AIRLINES-IATA/EMIRATES (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)