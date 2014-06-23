Editor: David Stamp +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

China, Japan manufacturing grows again, but euro zone falters

LONDON/TOKYO - Manufacturing in China and Japan shrug off months of decline and return to growth in June but businesses in the euro zone unexpectedly scale back expansion, surveys show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Stanley White, 800 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-FLASH (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, 800 words

BNP Paribas nears up to $9 bln settlement with US authorities - source

NEW YORK/PARIS - French bank BNP Paribas SA is likely to pay $8 billion to $9 billion as part of a potential settlement with U.S. authorities over violations of sanctions, according to a person familiar with the matter. (BNP PARIBAS-USA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Karen Freifeld, 390 words)

French state making sound investment in Alstom - CEO

PARIS - The French state will be making a sound investment in Alstom, Chief Executive Patrick Kron says of the government's choice to become the engineer's top shareholder as a condition of its tie-up with U.S. conglomerate General Electric. (ALSTOM-GE/KRON, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Natalie Huet and Benjamin Mallet, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ALSTOM-FRANCE/ (INSIGHT, UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Mark John and Jean-Baptiste Vey, 2,035 words

Gloomy French data hits European stocks, Iraq keeps oil high

LONDON - European stocks fall after data shows French factory activity slows more than expected, contrasting with upbeat numbers from China that lifts Asian shares and the Australian dollar. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 590 words)

ECONOMY

Oil price risks put inflation back in focus

BRUSSELS - Iraq will be foremost in investors' minds in the coming week as oil price risk has returned to markets, complicating the task for central banks whose policies are beginning to diverge for the first time since the global financial crisis. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/ (GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Robin Emmott, 840 words)

ECB's Constancio warns about overheating of real estate sector

FRANKFURT - Low interest rates are causing some markets, such as real estate, to overheat in some countries, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio warns. (ECB/CONSTANCIO, moved, 135 words)

+ See also:

- ECB-REGULATOR/, moved, 100 words

BOJ Kuroda calls for bolder reforms to meet G20 commitment

TOKYO - The governor of the Bank of Japan calls for bolder efforts to raise the economy's potential as part of a G20 drive to boost long-term global growth, keeping up pressure on the prime minister to lay out a credible growth strategy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 420 words)

BoE says lenders see household loan approvals rate dropping in Q3

LONDON - Lenders expect the rate of household loan approvals to fall significantly in the third quarter, a Bank of England survey shows. (BRITAIN-BOE/CREDIT, moved, 200 0words)

Britain to consider east-west high-speed rail link - Osborne

LONDON - Britain will consider building an east-west high-speed railway between cities in northern England to help boost economic growth outside London, finance minister George Osborne will say on Monday. (BRITAIN-OSBORNE/RAILWAY, moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 390 words)

COMPANIES

Shire to set out AstraZeneca-style defence against AbbVie

LONDON - Shire is to take a leaf out of AstraZeneca's playbook by giving long-range forecasts for its drugs as it seeks to convince shareholders that AbbVie's $46 billion offer undervalues the business. (SHIRE-ABBVIE/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 630 words)

Car industry struggles to solve air bag explosions despite mass recalls

TOKYO/DETROIT - A year ago, Japan's Takata Corp, the world's second-largest maker of auto safety parts, believed it had finally contained a crisis more than a decade in the making. It was wrong. (AUTOSRECALL/AIRBAGS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, UPDATE 2), moved, by Yoko Kubota and Ben Klayman, 1,885 words)

Stenbeck transforms Swedish family firm into major online investor

STOCKHOLM - Swedish-American heiress Cristina Stenbeck's bet on the red-hot e-commerce business has caught the eye of investors, although doubters question the future of her Kinnevik group in a sector where new players emerge almost every day. (KINNEVIK/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Mia Shanley, 1,520 words)

+ See also:

- KINNEVIK/STENBECK (NEWSMAKER, PICTURE), moved, by Mia Shanley, 1,095 words

Peugeot recovery hangs on frugal Citroen revamp

AMSTERDAM - Citroen's C4 Cactus is more than just another compact car. It's a manifesto on wheels for the brand's move down-market as parent PSA Peugeot Citroen struggles to return to profit. (PEUGEOT-CITROEN/CACTUS (PICTURE), moved, by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume, 740 words)

Striking South African platinum miners to decide on wage offer

JOHANNESBURG - Striking South African miners will decide on a wage offer from the world's top platinum producers, which could bring an end to the country's longest and costliest strike which started five months ago. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/, moved, 260 words)

Roche to partner with Inception, Versant on MS research

ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Roche says it will partner with Inception Sciences Inc. and Versant Ventures on a new company to develop therapies for patients with multiple sclerosis. (ROCHE HLDG-INCEPTION/, moved, 220 words)

Apple, Google, Samsung vie to bring health apps to wearables

SAN FRANCISCO - For decades, medical technology firms have searched for ways to let diabetics check blood sugar easily, with scant success. Now, the world's largest mobile technology firms are getting in on the act. (TECH-HEALTHCARE/MOBILEPHONE (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Christina Farr, 1,160 words)

Chinese consumers switch gears from cash to credit for car buys

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - In a country where owning a car has long been a symbol of luxury and success, around 85 percent of Chinese car buyers still buy cars with cash. But people like Chinese accountant Grace Mi and her peers in their 20s and 30s are changing the car financing game and are the ones catching the attention of global carmakers looking to boost revenue and defend margins in an increasingly competitive market. (CHINA-AUTOS/CREDIT, moved, by Samuel Shen and Umesh Desai, 960 words)

China banks seek profit boost through their bad debts

SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI - Major Chinese banks want to manage their own bad debts, attracted by the outsize profits being earned by recovery firms, in a sign of confidence that investments in internal risk assessment teams are set to pay off. (CHINA-BANKING/ (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by Lianting Tu and Pete Sweeney, 900 words)

+ See also:

- CENTRAL-BANKS/SURVEY, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 700 words

After port fraud, China's vast warehouse sector under scrutiny

SYDNEY/SHANGHAI - Shaken by a fraud investigation into metal financing in the world's seventh-busiest port, banks and trading houses have been made painfully aware of the risks they face storing commodities in China's sprawling warehouse sector. (CHINA-QINGDAO/WAREHOUSES (GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Melanie Burton and Fayen Wong, 1,050 words)