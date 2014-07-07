Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

German industrial output posts surprise slump

BERLIN - German industrial output fell 1.8 percent on the month in May, its biggest drop in more than 2 years, as bridge days and public holidays ate into working hours, the construction sector slowed and geopolitical effects weighs on sentiment. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Alexandra Hudson, 500 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT, moved, 100 words

Dollar creeps higher as shares prepare for earnings

LONDON - The dollar is on its strongest run since late October as the momentum of last week's stellar U.S. jobs data carries markets towards what will be a crucial earnings season for record high shares. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

China Q2 GDP seen steady at 7.4 pct, recovery in sight

BEIJING - China's economy probably steadied in the second quarter with annual growth holding firm at 7.4 percent, a Reuters poll shows, suggesting that a recovery is taking hold as a flurry of government stimulus measures kick in. (CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (PREVIEW), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing, 800 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA ECONOMY/, moved, 400 words

Lafarge, Holcim lay out asset sales needed for merger

PARIS - Cement makers Lafarge and Holcim propose a series of asset sales across Europe, including Holcim's French activities and Lafarge's German and Romanian ones, as they seek approval from regulators for their merger. (LAFARGE-HOLCIM/(UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Gilles Guillaume, 450 words)

+ See also:

- ANGLO-AMERI-DIVESTITURE/LAFARGE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Silvia Antonioli and Aashika Jain, 500 words

INSIGHT

Central banks shun clear promises, return to 'artful' policy

NEW YORK/TOKYO - The world's major central banks are returning to a more opaque and artful approach to policymaking, ending a crisis-era experiment with explicit promises that they found risked their credibility and did not substitute for action. (CENBANK/COMMUNICATION (INSIGHT), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Leika Kihara, 1,275 words)

How to fix a broken market in antibiotics

LONDON - The drugs don't work - and neither does the market, when it comes to antibiotics. When sophisticated bugs that medicines used to kill within days start to fight back and win, all of healthcare, and the people it keeps alive, is in trouble. (HEALTH-ANTIBIOTICS/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Ben Hirschler and Kate Kelland, 1,430 words)

What's in a scent? Perfume makers adapt to EU rules

PARIS - Seaweed may not be the first ingredient that springs to mind for perfume. But algae are among obscure ingredients to which perfume makers are turning to preserve the scent of their fragrances in the face of new EU anti-allergy restrictions. (PERFUME-REGULATION/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Astrid Wendlandt, 1,460 words)

INVESTMENT

Euro stragglers may be tempted to borrow their troubles away

LONDON - If, faced with a turbulent decade for family finances, you could fix the interest rate on your massive mortgage debt at 3.5-4 percent for the next 10 years, you might well be tempted to grab it with both hands. (INVESTMENT-BORROWINGS/, moved, by John Geddie and Patrick Graham, 970 words)

Want euros in London? Don't ask your bank

LONDON - From a small, white-washed basement close to London's Liverpool Street station, Sakthi Ariaratnam is beating banks at what you would have thought was their own game - and it is relatively easy. (BANKS FOREX/CONSUMERS, moved, by Patrick Graham, 600 words)

Chinese assets warm, not hot for Western investors

LONDON - A flurry of initiatives by China to open up its currency, stock and bond markets inside and outside the country has failed so far to allay international investor concerns about performance, accessibility and liquidity. (CHINA-OFFSHORE/YUAN, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 890 words)

ECONOMY

Living in interesting times

LONDON - With U.S. stocks hitting record highs on the back of strong jobs growth, the European Central Bank holding out the prospect of printing money and British house prices soaring, there is a lot to ponder in the week to come. (ECONOMY/GLOBAL, moved, by Mike Peacock, 820 words)

ECB measures from June showing clear impact - Nowotny

VIENNA - The steps that the European Central Bank took last month to spur the euro zone economy are already starting to work, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny says. (EUROPE-ECB/NOWOTNY, moved, 100 words)

Euro zone Sentix index shows surprise rise in July

BERLIN - Sentiment in the euro zone shows a surprise improvement in July with investor optimism boosted by the European Central Bank's growth measures and improved expectations for the global economy, according to the Sentix index survey. (EURO-SENTIMENT/SENTIX, moved, 315 words)

UK firms' risk appetite slips as election looms - Deloitte

LONDON - Major British companies' risk appetite has edged lower over the past three months as elections in 2015 and the prospect of a referendum on leaving the European Union loom, a quarterly survey by accountants Deloitte shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT, moved, 400 words)

COMPANIES

ADM buys ingredients company Wild Flavors for about $3 bln

U.S. agricultural commodities group Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) says it is buying food flavours and speciality ingredients company Wild Flavors for 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion) in cash and will assume about 136 million euros of net debt. (WILDFLAVOURS-ARCHER DANIELS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)

Gowex collapse casts doubts on Spain's junior stock market

MADRID - The collapse of Spanish wireless provider Gowex casts a long shadow over Spain's alternative stock market as other listed companies seek an exit from the exchange to avoid contagion. (GOWEX-STOCK EXCHANGE/ expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Julien Toyer, 500 words)

SABMiller to dispose of $1 bln Tsogo Sun holding

LONDON - Global brewer SABMiller says it will dispose of its $1 billion stake in Tsogo Sun, the South African-listed gaming, hotel and entertainment group. (SABMILLER-TSOGO SUN HO/, moved, 160 words)

Hypo creditor plan casts shadow over Austrian borrowers

VIENNA - Austria's plan to wipe out some Hypo Alpe Adria creditors, despite guarantees from the nationalised bank's home province of Carinthia, could drive up borrowing costs for other state-backed firms, including utilities and health agencies. (AUSTRIA-FINANCES/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Michael Shields, 850 words)

Renault sales rise on European growth shift

PARIS - Renault's first-half vehicle sales rose 4.7 percent, as a European rebound offset slumping demand in emerging markets, reversing the carmaker's recent market trends. (RENAULT SA-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Laurence Frost, 430 words)

+ See also:

- SAFRICA-STRIKE/GM (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words

Conergy, RWE form solar leasing partnership

FRANKFURT - Solar group Conergy and German utility RWE have struck a deal to lease out solar systems for a monthly fee, hoping commercial clients will install the technology on factories, warehouses and offices to lower their energy bills. (BRITAIN-SOLAR/CONERGY, moved, 300 words)

India's indebted companies rush to lock in funds

MUMBAI - Several private Indian firms want to pay off debts by raising up to $5 billion this year through share sales, emboldened by a surge in the stock market and an anticipated economic recovery after Narendera Modi was elected as prime minister. (INDIA-DEBT/CORPORATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sumeet Chatterjee, 850 words)

Samsung faces falling profits as succession looms

SEOUL - Smartphone leader Samsung Electronics Co Ltd faces a third straight quarter of profit decline that could become a fourth as cheaper models grab a bigger share of a slowing market and Apple Inc readies the launch of its iPhone 6. (SAMSUNG ELEC-GUIDANCE/PREVIEW, moved, by Se Young Lee, 900 words)

+ See also:

- NAVER-LINE/STRATEGY, moved, by Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee, 950 words

Is fuel used in racing cars a new power source for ships?

SINGAPORE - Methanol, a fuel used to power light aircraft and racing cars, is being tried out as alternative for ships, highlighting its potential in an industry under pressure to cut emissions. (METHANOL-SHIPPING/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Keith Wallis, 850 words)