TOP STORIES

FSB launches consultation on deeper FX fixing reform

LONDON - Global regulator the Financial Stability Board is looking at deep-rooted changes to the foreign exchange market's system of fixing benchmarks in response to allegations being investigated that dealers at major banks manipulated rates. (BANKS-FOREX/FIXING (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

Juncker sets out vision for new EU Commission

BRUSSELS - Jean-Claude Juncker sets out his vision as the next president of the European Commission, calling for a Europe that is no longer "incomprehensible" to the EU's 500 million citizens. (EU-COMMISSION/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)

UK inflation jumps unexpectedly in June to 1.9 pct

LONDON - British inflation last month rose by more than expected to hit its fastest rate since January, picking up from a 4-1/2-year low, official data shows. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/, moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, 540 words

US lifts grounding order for Lockheed F-35 fighters -sources

FARNBOROUGH, England - U.S. military officials have lifted a fleet-wide grounding order for Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, sources familiar with the matter tell Reuters, improving the chances that the newest U.S. combat jet will make its international debut before potential buyers this week. (AIRSHOW-BRITAIN/LOCKHEED-FIGHTER (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

MARKETS

Stocks tread water ahead of data

LONDON - European equities trade broadly flat and euro zone bond yields fall as investors balance a gloomy growth outlook for German tech firm Software AG with accommodative statements from central bankers. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, 665 words)

ECONOMY

IMF warns further shocks would stall euro zone recovery

BRUSSELS - Any new shocks could halt the euro zone's economic recovery, spoil improving market sentiment and eventually tip the region into deflation, the International Monetary Fund warns. (IMF-EUROZONE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martin Santa, 725 words)

- ECB-POLICYMAKERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tom Körkemeier, 350 words

BOJ says recovery, inflation on track despite tax hike

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan maintains its stimulus programme and sticks to its forecast that inflation will approach its 2 percent target next year, unfazed by recent data casting doubts over its scenario of an investment-led economic recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 650 words)

China bank loans beat forecasts as Beijing steps on the gas

BEIJING - Beijing steps up efforts to re-energise China's economy in June and avert a sharper slowdown, pumping more money into the financial system and pressing banks to extend more loans, but analysts say more stimulus will be needed to ensure a sustained recovery. (CHINA-ECONOMY/LOANS (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, 845 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/FDI, moved, 250 words

China pushes for developing world rights at BRICS summit

BEIJING - China will dedicate itself to "perfecting" the role developing countries play in international affairs to give them better representation and a greater say, President Xi Jinping says ahead of a summit of BRICS nations in Brazil. (BRICS-SUMMIT/CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

+ See also:

- BRICS-SUMMIT/BANK, moved, by Alonso Soto, 350 words

COMPANIES

Britain to cap rates for payday lenders

LONDON - Britain's financial watchdog set out new rules to cap the sky-high interest rates offered by payday lenders, bringing down the cost of short-term loans criticised for causing hardship and misery among borrowers. (BRITAIN-LENDERS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Software AG shares slump after warning of project delays

FRANKFURT - German business software maker Software AG cuts its 2014 outlook for sales growth at its biggest business, citing significant delays to major projects in the second quarter and sending its shares to their lowest level in almost five years. (SOFTWARE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger, 600 words)

Novartis to license Google "smart lens" technology for Alcon

ZURICH - Novartis says it has struck an agreement with Google for its eyecare unit Alcon to license the American technology firm's smart lens technology for medical use. (NOVARTIS/GOOGLE (UPDATE 1), moved, 175 words)

+ See also:

- NOVARTIS-ALZHEIMER'S/, moved, by Caroline Copley, 360 words

Roche says wins review for Avastin in cervical cancer

ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Roche says U.S. health regulators have granted a priority review of its Avastin drug when combined with chemotherapy to treat women with cervical cancer. (ROCHE-AVASTIN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 205 words)

Lions Gate, Alibaba to offer TV streaming service in China

BEIJING - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, the studio behind the 'Hunger Games' films, will launch a subscription streaming service in China, the firms say. (ALIBABA GROUP-LIONS GATE ENT/CHINA, moved, 400 words)