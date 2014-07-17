Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

US slaps toughest sanctions on Russia, targets Putin allies

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - President Barack Obama impose the toughest U.S. sanctions yet on Russia, striking at the heart of Vladimir Putin's powerbase by targeting companies closest to him over what Washington says is Moscow's failure to curb violence in Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 2, TV, PICTURE), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Steve Holland and Elizabeth Piper, 960 words)

Russian shares and rouble tumble on new US, EU sanctions

LONDON - Russian stocks and the rouble take a heavy tumble after the United States and Europe ratchet up sanctions over what they say is Moscow's failure to curb violence in Ukraine. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 705 words)

ECB to reveal unprecedented data after bank stress tests

LONDON - The European Central Bank (ECB) lays out plans to publish a trove of data on individual banks - ranging from measures of their leverage to a standard level of non-performing loans - when it completes a landmark review. (ECB-TESTS/DISCLOSURE, moved, by Laura Noonan, 585 words)

Carrefour Q2 sales accelerate, Italy back to growth

PARIS - Carrefour, the world's second-biggest retailer, scores its strongest quarter in five years amid improving trends in austerity-hit southern Europe where even Italy returned to growth thanks to promotions tied to the World Cup. (CARREFOUR-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon, 600 words)

ECONOMY

Are markets poised for Taper Tantrum 2.0?

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - Investors may be ignoring subtle warnings from the Federal Reserve that a rate rise may come sooner than they think, setting the stage for another painful market contraction much like last year's "taper tantrum." (USA-FED/TIGHTEN-RISKS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer, 1,105 words)

Japan manufacturers' mood points to moderate econ recovery

TOKYO - Confidence among Japanese manufacturers holds steady for a second straight month in July and is seen likely to edge up, a Reuters poll finds, offering further evidence of sentiment gradually recovering from April's sales tax hike. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 565 words)

Reuters quarterly economy polls

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 300 economists and analysts on the outlook for some of the most important economies in the world, collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment and the rates outlook. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/0920 AM ET. (ECONOMY-POLL/WRAP, by Ross Finley and Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

Global carbon market hopes fade as Australia dumps trading

WELLINGTON/LONDON - The goal of a global carbon market to tackle climate change, once touted to reach $2 trillion by 2020, receives a major setback as Australia scraps its planned carbon trading scheme, which would have been the world's third biggest. (AUSTRALIA CARBON/SETBACK, moved, by Naomi Tajitsu and Nina Chestney, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Time Warner investors want more cash, bid rise from Murdoch

BOSTON - To clinch a deal to buy Time Warner Inc, Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will not only need to raise the value of its bid above $80 billion but also boost its ratio of cash to stock, investors say. (TIMEWARNER-FOX/INVESTORS (DEALTALK), moved, by Ross Kerber, 750 words)

ITV shares jump as Malone's Liberty Global buys a stake

LONDON - John Malone's cable group Liberty Global has bought a 6.4 percent stake in ITV from BSkyB, lifting shares in Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster on hopes of a wider bid. (BSKYB-ITV/LIBERTY (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Kate Holton, 650 words)

Bank asset review and litigation costs cast results shadow

LONDON - European banks will be under pressure at upcoming results to reassure investors about the strength of their balance sheets, after troubles at Portugal's BES and a record $9 billion fine on BNP Paribas gave shareholders a jolt. (EUROPE-BANKS/RESULTS (PREVIEW), moved, by Laura Noonan and Simon Jessop, 805 words)

European car sales up for 10th month as crisis-hit states recover

MILAN - New car sales in Europe rose 4.3 percent in June, industry data shows, as an economic recovery in southern Europe, new product launches and retail incentives boosts demand for mass-market brands. (ACEA-CARSALES/JUNE, moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 600 words)

Microsoft expected to announce thousands of job cuts

SEATTLE - Microsoft Corp is set to cut more than 6,000 jobs in an announcement expected early Thursday, according to sources familiar with the matter, as it trims its newly acquired Nokia phone business and reshapes itself as a cloud-computing and mobile-friendly software company. (MICROSOFT-EMPLOYMENT/, moved, 445 words)

SAP raises 2014 cloud outlook betting on security

FRANKFURT - German business software maker SAP raises its 2014 outlook for its web-based software services as it steals a march on competitors unable to offer security on integrated so-called cloud platforms. (SAP SE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Harro ten Wolde, 600 words)

Nordea profits top forecasts, keeps target to raise dividend

STOCKHOLM - Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, reports forecast-beating second-quarter earnings and says it still aims to raise its dividend payout ratio for 2014 and 2015 even as banks brace for tougher capital rules. (SWEDEN-NORDEA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 410 words)

Novartis confirms guidance as braces for full Diovan competition

ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Novartis posts a 2 percent rise in quarterly sales and confirms its full-year guidance, expecting revenue from new products to offset generic competition to its blood pressure pill Diovan. (NOVARTIS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Caroline Copley, 555 words)

Wizz Air to keep growing as east Europeans fly more

BUDAPEST - When a group of Hungarian businessmen told the manager of a shabby air strip in southern Poland that they wanted it as a base for a new airline, none of them had any idea that it would quickly become the biggest low-cost carrier in eastern Europe. (WIZZAIR-HUNGARY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Marton Dunai, 1,035 words)