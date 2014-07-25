Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

UK economy recovers output lost to crisis, grows +0.8 pct

LONDON - Britain's economy is finally bigger than it was before the financial crisis struck six years ago, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by William Schomberg, 445 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-HOUSING/, moved, 330 words

EU governments search for deal on tough Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS - European Union ambassadors try to thrash out a deal on hard-hitting sanctions against Russia that would raise pressure on Moscow over Ukraine while sharing out the pain among EU member countries. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak, 600 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-RETHINK, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Justyna Pawlak, 800 words

Shares in Britain's RBS soar after surprise profit

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland posts a surprise 1 billion pound ($1.7 billion) pretax profit for the second quarter, thanks to a turnaround in losses from bad loans, prompting it to release earnings a week early. (RBS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 600 words)

+ See also:

- LLOYDS-SETTLEMENT/, moved, 100 words

BSkyB to pay $8 billion to create Sky Europe

LONDON - Britain's BSkyB has agreed to pay 4.9 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) in cash to buy Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV assets in Germany and Italy, responding to slowing growth at home by creating a European media powerhouse. (BSKYB-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Kate Holton, 800 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Shares cool after clawing back towards record highs

LONDON - World shares cool having clawed their way back towards all time highs after a week of largely reassuring economic signals but rising geopolitical uncertainty.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP ) expect by 0915 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words

Russia sanctions fail to shock foreign investors

LONDON - A step-up in Western sanctions on Moscow this week fails to shock international investors who have been already purged their portfolios of Russian stocks and bonds because of the worsening politics and economy. (RUSSIA-INVESTORS/POSITIONING, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 750 words)

SPECIAL REPORT & INSIGHTS

Inside Xi Jinping's purge of China's oil mandarins

BEIJING/HONG KONG - Oil executive Jiang Jiemin rose to power in Communist China in time-honoured fashion: by hitching his star to a mighty mentor. (CHINA-PURGE/CNPC (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by David Lague , Charlie Zhu and Benjamin Kang Lim, 2,590 words)

Irish, Dutch, UK law firms in tax inversion beauty contest

NEW YORK - A series of European law firms are aggressively pitching low corporate taxes in their countries to prospective U.S. clients, seeking to tap into the tax inversion frenzy that has seized Corporate America in recent months. (DEALS-TAXINVERSIONS/LAWFIRMS (INSIGHT), moved, by Soyoung Kim and Olivia Oran, 1,335 words)

+ See also:

- USA TAX/OBAMA INVERSIONS, moved, 500 words

GM recalls far from calamity for some car dealers

FOX LAKE, Ill. - The news about deadly crashes linked to a faulty ignition switch, followed by wave upon wave of recalls, did not bode well for General Motors dealers earlier this year. It conjured visions of worried, frustrated drivers pouring onto lots like Raymond Chevrolet, outside of Chicago. (GM-RECALL/DEALERS (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Nick Carey and Bernie Woodall, 1,360 words)

ECONOMY

German Ifo business morale index falls in July

BERLIN - German business sentiment falls more sharply than expected in July, registering a third consecutive monthly drop that suggests companies in Europe's largest economy are worried about the crises in Ukraine, Iraq and Gaza. The think-tank says geopolitical tensions are weighing on the business climate. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 400 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-GERMANY/GFK, moved, 315 words

India seeks "visible outcomes" on food before trade deal

NEW DELHI - India will find it difficult to support a protocol on global trade without "an assurance and visible outcomes" that a permanent solution is being negotiated over its concerns about stockpiling food, its trade minister says. (INDIA-TRADE/WTO (UPDATE 1), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Shares in UK's Balfour and Carillion rally on merger talks

LONDON - Shares in two of Britain's biggest construction companies Balfour Beatty and Carillion rally, after they confirm they are in early talks on a possible 3 billion pound ($5.1 billion) merger. (BALFOUR BEATTY-CARILLION/TALKS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Li-mei Hoang, 425 words)

Vodafone revenue dragged lower by Spain and South Africa

LONDON - Vodafone receives no relief from tough market conditions in the first quarter, with a slowdown in Spain and South Africa resulting in another heavy drop in its key revenue measure. (VODAFONE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Paul Sandle, 450 words)

Austere outlook for luxury sector

PARIS - Shares in luxury goods groups fall sharply amid evidence the strong euro currency, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and a host of other factors are keeping wealthy buyers away from some of the industry's top shopping zones. (LUXURY-WORLD/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Astrid Wendlandt, 600 words)

Rosneft's net profit up on stronger rouble, beats forecasts

MOSCOW - Second second-quarter net income of Russia's No.1 oil producer Rosneft surged by almost five times, year-on-year, to 172 billion roubles ($4.9 billion), beating analyst forecasts, due to a stronger rouble, the company says. (RUSSIA-ROSNEFT'/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 370 words)

AngloAmerican confident it can reach return target by 2016

LONDON - Global miner AngloAmerican says it is still confident it can reach its target to improve return on capital by 2016 to at least 15 percent, despite posting a decline this quarter to 10 percent. Anglo is cutting costs and planning to sell some underperforming assets as part of a restructuring plan it announced last year. (Angloamerican-Results/ (UPDATE 2) expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Silvia Antonioli, 600 words)

+ See also:

- SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wendell Roelf, 300 words

Lafarge sees recovery in Europe, Holcim merger plan on track

PARIS - Cement maker Lafarge, which is preparing to merge with Swiss peer Holcim, sticks to its full-year targets and says it sees the first signs of recovery in Europe. (LAFARGE-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Natalie Huet and Gilles Guillaume, 600 words)

Danone keeps goals despite weak H1

PARIS - French food group Danone reveals a worse-than-expected 10 percent fall in first-half operating profit, hit by weak sales of dairy products in Europe and baby food in Asia. (DANONE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 660 words)

Statoil banks on gas rebound after 2nd quarter profit miss

OSLO - Norwegian oil major Statoil ASA forecast a recovery in gas prices through the coming year and says it has held back some production in expectation of a market rebound, helping send its earnings well below expectations in the second quarter. (STATOIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Ole Petter Skonnord, 580 words)

Bad loans drop at Spain's Caixabank as profit jumps

MADRID - Spain's Caixabank posts a 6 percent rise in second-quarter lending income and says bad debts have fallen again since the end of March, mirroring a broader turnaround taking root across the banking sector as the economy improves. (CAIXABANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 625 words)

Sluggish Latin American results show risks for US companies

U.S. companies are reporting sluggish financial results in Latin America, showing the risks they face in relying on Brazil and other emerging markets in the region for growth. (USA-RESULTS/LATAM (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by Lewis Krauskopf, 815 words)