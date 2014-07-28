Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Court rules Russia must pay Yukos shareholders $50 bln

KIEV - The Hague's arbitration court rules Russia must pay a group of shareholders in defunct oil giant Yukos around $50 billion for expropriating its assets, a source says, a big hit for an economy teetering on brink of recession. (RUSSIA-YUKOS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Megan Davies and Vladimir Soldatkin, 700 words)

Europe subdued, Russia shares tumble on new sanctions

LONDON - The euro is stuck near its lowest level since November and Russian shares tumble for a third straight day as new European sanctions for Moscow chill the already frosty relationship between the two. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 555 words)

Ryanair lifts profit guidance after blowout first quarter

DUBLIN, July 28 Ryanair boosts its annual profit guidance after rivals cut theirs as the Irish budget airline more than doubles its first-quarter profit, citing a boost from its drive to improve customer service. (RYANAIR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 640 words)

INVESTMENT

Many investors face Scotland exit risk unprotected

LONDON - Less than two months before an independence vote that could ultimately tear apart a G7 country, investors in financial markets seem largely unmoved. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/INVESTMENT, moved, by John Geddie and Jemima Kelly, 840 words)

Ireland to give green light for hedge funds to lend

DUBLIN - Ireland, one of the biggest hubs for funds in Europe, will allow hedge funds based in the country to lend to companies under new rules drawn up by the central bank, the bank says. (IRELAND-FUNDS/, moved, 350 words)

Aberdeen Asset Management marred by client withdrawals

LONDON - Emerging markets focused fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management says assets dipped in the June quarter after a series of client withdrawals marred improved market performance and an uptick in broader investor sentiment. (ABERDEEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHICS), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar, 600 words)

ECONOMY

Investors pin growth hopes on US as Ukraine casts shadow

FRANKFURT - With the prospect of stiffer sanctions against Russia rattling confidence in Europe, investors will be looking to the United States and China to underpin the global economy. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by John O'Donnell, 795 words)

No meeting scheduled between Argentina and court mediator

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina does not have a meeting scheduled for Monday with a court-appointed mediator in New York in its debt dispute with creditors but talks continue, a government source says, as the country looks to avoid a possible debt default on Thursday. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)

Obama could curb corporate 'inversions' - ex-U.S. official

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama could act without congressional approval to limit a key incentive for U.S. corporations to move their tax domiciles abroad in so-called "inversion" deals, a former senior U.S. Treasury Department official says. (USA-TAX/SHAY, moved, by Kevin Drawbaugh, 520 words)

As U.S. kicks off crude exports, Iran casts a shadow in Asia

SINGAPORE - Iran, whose economy has been throttled by Western sanctions that have halved its crude shipments, is now selling higher quality and cheaper oil to China that leaves little room for the U.S. crude to enter the world's top energy consumer. (USA-CONDENSATE/ASIAPAC, moved, by Florence Tan, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Spain's Bankia doubles Q2 profit as lending revenue rises

MADRID - Spain's Bankia says its second-quarter net profit nearly doubled from a year ago, with lending revenue rising more than expected as the outlook brightens for the bailed-out bank and the rest of the sector. (BANKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 380 words)

Reckitt Benckiser to spin off pharma business

LONDON - Reckitt Benckiser Group has decided to spin off its shrinking Suboxone pharmaceuticals business in the next 12 months, it says, to focus on its core consumer products business where sales are growing despite a challenging environment. (RECKITT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 300 words)

Australia's NAB sells $1 bln UK property loan portfolio

MELBOURNE - National Australia Bank has agreed to sell a 625 million pound ($1 billion) portfolio of mostly non-performing UK commercial property loans to an affiliate of private equity firm Cerberus Global Investors. (NAB-UK/LOANS (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)