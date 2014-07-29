Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Deutsche Bank profit rises as investment bank focus pays off

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank's plan to become "the last man standing" in investment banking in Europe is working, the bank says, reporting a 16 percent year-on-year increase in quarterly pretax income. (DEUTSCHE BANK-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze, 570 words)

+ See also:

- DEUTSCHE-BANK-RESULTS/REPORTING, moved, 250 words

EU seeks to forge deal on economic sanctions on Russia

BRUSSELS - EU diplomats meet to hammer out a deal on the bloc's first sweeping economic sanctions on Russia, increasing the pressure on President Vladimir Putin to defuse the crisis in Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS, expect by 1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis and Justyna Pawlak, 700 words)

BP profit jumps but warns of Russia sanctions impact

LONDON - Oil and gas producer BP reports a sharp rise in second quarter profits but warns that further Western sanctions on Russia could harm its business there and its relationship with Russian state oil company Rosneft. (BP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ron Bousso, 740 words)

Focus turns to U.S. outlook, Russian stocks stabilise

LONDON - World shares are hovering just below all time highs, as investors draw encouragement from a rally in Chinese markets and beaten down Russian stocks receive some welcome relief after three days of heavy selling. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 900 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words

INSIGHT

Jaded Argentines brace for looming debt default

BUENOS AIRES - Factory owner Norberto Garcia was poised to launch a series of new toys this year after grafting hard for the past decade to rebuild his business following Argentina's 2001-2002 economic crash and debt default. Instead, he's hunkering down for a possible second default. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Eliana Raszewski and Richard Lough, 1,195 words)

+ See also:

- ARGENTINA-DEBT/HOLDOUTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Daniel Bases, 1,245 words

Gold, diamonds feed C. African religious violence

NDASSIMA, Central African Republic - Three young rebels, their AK47s propped against wooden stools in the afternoon heat, guard the entrance to the giant Ndassima goldmine carved deep into a forested hilltop in Central African Republic. (CENTRALAFRICA-RESOURCES/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Daniel Flynn, 1,545 words)

ECONOMY

UK current account no existential threat - BoE's Broadbent

LONDON - Britain's large current account deficit does not pose "an existential threat" to the country's recovering economy, thanks in large part to confidence in economic policymaking, a top Bank of England official says. (BRITAIN-BOE/BROADBENT, moved, 265 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-LENDING/, moved, 300 words

BOJ's Ishida cautions on export outlook, warns of structural

SHIMONOSEKI, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida warns that domestic structural factors may further delay a much hoped-for rebound in export performance - even as global growth picks up. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 520 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/JOBS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 625 words

U.S. judge order seizure of Kurdish crude cargo near Texas

HOUSTON - Acting on a request from Iraq, a U.S. judge orders U.S. Marshals Service to seize cargo of Kurdish oil from tanker off the coast of Texas, court filings show. (USA-IRAQ/KURDISHOIL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Terry Wade and Supriya Kurane, 450 words)

COMPANIES

Renault cuts lift profit despite sales, currency decline

PARIS - Renault cost-cutting led to a 25 percent surge in first-half operating profit, the French carmaker says, even as currency headwinds and mounting inventories hurt sales and cash flow. (RENAULT SA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Laurence Frost, 380 words)

+ See also:

- HONDA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words

- GKN/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sarah Young, 575 words

- MICHELIN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 425 words

Next raises profit forecast after strong quarter

LONDON - Next, Britain's second biggest clothing retailer, raises its guidance for annual sales and profit for the second time in three months after a strong second quarter performance, helped by favourable weather and new store openings. (NEXT-UK-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words)

Orange investment helps ward off low-cost rivals in France

PARIS - Telecoms operator Orange has begun to see the fruits of investing in faster fibre and mobile broadband networks in its key home market, as its high-end focus insulates it from aggresively priced fixed plans offered by rival Bouygues. (ORANGESA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 500 words)

Huawei ships 34 mln smartphones in 2st half, up 62 pct

HONG KONG - China's Huawei Technologies says smartphone shipments in the first half rise 62 percent year-on-year, as it targets the more expensive smartphone sector dominated by Samsung Electronics and Apple. (HUAWEI TECH-MOBILEPHONE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Yimou Lee, 500 words)

Linde Q2 profits weighed down by stronger euro

FRANKFURT - German industrial gases maker Linde reports a decline in quarterly profits, hit by unfavourable foreign exchange rate fluctuations. (LINDE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

Puma says World Cup sales beat its expectations

BERLIN - German sportswear firm Puma says sales of World Cup soccer boots and national team shirts beat its expectations as it reported second-quarter results in line with analyst forecasts and reiterated its expectations for 2014. (PUMA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 450 words)

Roche says Gazyvaro approved in Europe against leukaemia

ZURICH - Roche says that European regulators approved its drug Gazyvaro, or obinutuzumab, for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, boosting the Swiss group's line-up of new cancer treatments. (PHARMACEUTICALS-MEDICINES/ROCHE, moved, 150 words)