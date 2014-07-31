Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Portugal's BES seeks capital as key staff suspended

LONDON/LISBON - Laws may have been broken at Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo during a catastrophic six months that saw it lose 3.6 billion euros ($4.8 billion), the bank's new management says, as they vow to raise new cash to bolster finances and to investigate the losses. (PORTUGAL-BES/ (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC), moved, by Laura Noonan and Andrei Khalip, 940 words)

+ See also:

- PORTUGAL-BES/FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moved, 370 words

European Court rules Russia must pay Yukos holders $2.6 bln

MOSCOW/STRASBOURG - The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) awards shareholders in Yukos 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in compensation after the former oil company argued Russia had unlawfully seized it after imposing bogus taxes and via a sham auction. (RUSSIA YUKOS/ECHR (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/ 6 AM ET, 500 words)

Reserves give Russia breathing space as more sanctions loom

LONDON/MOSCOW - Russia's $472 billion of reserves and near $1.5 trillion of assets overall should give the country two to three years of breathing space before things start to get dicey. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-RESERVES, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Marc Jones and Lidia Kelly, 1,100 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words

Argentina braces for market reaction to debt default

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina defaulted for the second time in 12 years after hopes for a midnight deal with holdout creditors were dashed, setting up stock and bond prices for declines and raising chances a recession could worsen this year. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (PICTURE), moved, by Sarah Marsh, 865 words)

+ See also:

- ARGENTINA-DEBT/CDS, moved, 125 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

European shares sink again, dollar holds strong

LONDON - Doubts about the health of the European economy again dominate trade on its major stock markets after a cautious message from the U.S. Federal Reserve did little to deter the dollar's charge to 10-month highs. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Patrick Graham, 600 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 410 words

INSIGHT

European regulators train sights on Google's mobile software

BRUSSELS/SAN FRANCISCO - European regulators are preparing what could be a stern challenge to Google Inc's mobile software business in the coming months after a nearly four-year investigation into the company's Web search practices left rivals and European politicians dissatisfied. (GOOGLE-EUROPE/ANDROID (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Alexei Oreskovic, 1,160 words)

ECONOMY

Euro zone inflation drops to near 5-year low

BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation falls to its lowest level since the height of the financial crisis nearly five years ago, data shows, highlighting deflation risks on the European Central Bank's radar. (EUROZONE ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, by Martin Santa, 300 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words

British consumer morale dips, house prices stagnate

LONDON - British consumer morale dips unexpectedly and house prices stagnate, bolstering expectations that the country's rapid pace of economic recovery will ease a touch later this year. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Andy Bruce and Tess Little, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-HOUSING/NATIONWIDE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce, 315 words

China should set less ambitious 2015 growth target - IMF

BEIJING - China should set an economic growth target of 6.5-7 percent for 2015 and refrain from stimulus measures unless the economy threatens to slow sharply from that level, the International Monetary Fund says. (CHINA-ECONOMY/IMF (UPDATE 2), moved, 830 words)

COMPANIES

Shell Q2 earnings rise 33 pct, beat forecasts

LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell Plc reports a 33 percent increase in quarterly earnings, beating analyst forecasts, after producing more liquids and selling at higher prices. (SHELL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alex Lawler, 360 words)

+ See also:

- ENI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words

- BG GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ron Bousso, 435 words

- CENTRICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Susanna Twidale, 650 words

AstraZeneca raises forecasts after seeing off Pfizer

LONDON - AstraZeneca raises its sales and earnings forecasts for the year, demonstrating resilience after seeing off a $118 billion takeover approach from rival Pfizer two months ago. (ASTRAZENECA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ben Hirschler, 645 words)

+ See also:

- SANOFI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Natalie Huet, 750 words

BNP clients shrug off sanctions case as fine delivers loss

PARIS - BNP Paribas' capital markets business grew by a fifth in the second quarter - a signal clients have shrugged off the U.S. sanctions-busting affair that tipped France's biggest bank into second-quarter loss. (BNPPARIBAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Andrew Callus and Matthias Blamont, 550 words)

+ See also;

- SANTANDER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, 700 words

- LLOYDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 580 words

Credit Suisse says probed by regulators about dark pools

ZURICH - Swiss bank Credit Suisse becomes the latest major European bank to say it has been caught up in an investigation into alternative trading venues known as dark pools. (BANKS-REGULATOR/INVESTIGATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Siemens warns of challenges ahead for energy business

FRANKFURT - Germany's Siemens warns its energy business faces challenges in the coming quarters as it reports fiscal third-quarter core profit that fell short of expectations. (SIEMENS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Maria Sheahan, 600 words)

Adidas cut targets due to Russia, golf weakness

BERLIN - German sportswear company Adidas says it will scale back plans to expand in Russia and overhaul its golf business, as problems in both areas forced it to cut its outlook for 2014 and say targets it had set for 2015 are no longer achievable (ADIDAS-WARNING/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson, 600 words)

Diageo earnings fall on emerging market weakness

LONDON - Diageo, the world's largest distilled drinks maker by sales, posts weaker-than-expected earnings, hurt by a slowdown in China and volatility in other emerging markets. (DIAGEO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

+ See also:

- ABINBEV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 350 words

Lossmaking Alcatel-Lucent improves margins in second quarter

PARIS - Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent improves its operating margin in the second quarter because of a cost-cutting programme and a boost from higher sales of fourth-generation mobile systems in China and the United States. (ALCATEL-LUCENT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 590 words)

+ See also:

- TELEFONICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julien Toyer and Andrés González, 490 words

Balfour Beatty ends merger talks with Carillion

LONDON - British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty says it has terminated talks with Carillion over a possible 3 billion pound ($5 billion) merger, only days after the possible deal was revealed. (BALFOUR BEATTY-CARILLION/ (UPDATE 2) expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Li-mei Hoang, 500 words)

Oil explorer Afren suspends CEO, COO pending investigation

LONDON - London-listed oil explorer Afren Plc says its board has temporarily suspends Chief Executive Osman Shahenshah and Chief Operating Officer Shahid Ullah pending an investigation into payments, sending its shares to their lowest level in more than two years. (AFREN-INVESTIGATION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Huw Jones, 340 words)

Samsung Elec downbeat on Q3 prospects as profits slide

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics reports its worst quarterly profit in two years and flags uncertain earnings prospects for its key handset business, fuelling worries about its ability to return to growth. (SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Se Young Lee, 800 words)

+ See also:

- SONY-RESULTS/, moved, 240 words

Lufthansa falls short as ticket prices dip, strikes hurt

BERLIN - Lufthansa, Europe's largest airline by revenue, reports lower than expected second-quarter profit as ticket prices fall on North American, Asian and European routes and strike action weighs. (LUFTHANSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 600 words)