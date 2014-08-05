Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone business picks up but prices fall

LONDON - Euro zone business expanded at the second-fastest pace in three years in July but robust growth could not mask the deflationary pressure weighing on the region just two days ahead of a European Central Bank monetary policy meeting. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

+ See also:

- PMI-SERVICES/GERMANY, moved, 400 words

- PMI SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-HSBC (UPDATE 2), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing, 830 words

Credit Agricole Q2 profit plunges on Espirito Santo hit

PARIS - France's Credit Agricole says it takes a 708 million euro ($950 million) hit from its stake in troubled Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo (BES), nearly wiping out its second-quarter net profit. (CAGRICOLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, 590 words)

Telefonica offers $9 bln euros for Vivendi's GVT Brazil unit

MADRID - Spain's Telefonica has made a 6.7 billion euro ($8.99 billion) bid to France's Vivendi for its Brazilian Internet provider GVT as it moves again to expand in the fast-growing Latin American country. (TELEFONICA-VIVENDI/BRAZIL (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sarah Morris and James Regan, 265 words)

BMW Q2 profit jumps 26 pct boosted by record car sales

FRANKFURT - German luxury car maker BMW says its second-quarter operating profit rise 26 percent, above forecasts, as new offroad models and strong China sales boost earnings. (BMW-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Edward Taylor, 700 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Strong earnings lift Europe shares but euro falls

LONDON - European shares eke out gains after upbeat earnings from a clutch of blue-chip companies while the euro falls after Italian manufacturing data undershot expectations. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 550 words)

Wall Street banks take heart from leveraged loan exams

NEW YORK - Wall Street banks have found a U.S. review of their junk-rated loans to have yielded similar results to last year, easing some concern among bankers about a crackdown on one of their most lucrative businesses. (LEVERAGEDLOANS-EXAMS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, 770 words)

ECONOMY

BoE chief economist warns of risks from insurers and funds

LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane says in an article that frequent regulatory intervention may need to become the rule to stem risks from non-bank financial firms such as insurers and investment funds. (BRITAIN-BOE/HALDANE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

Swiss acts to stop being used to bypass Russia sanctions

ZURICH - Switzerland adds 26 Russians and Ukrainians and 18 organisations to a list designed to prevent it being used as a conduit to circumvent Western sanctions against Russia. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SWISS (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

Egypt to dig new canal alongside Suez Canal

CAIRO - Egypt says it will build a new 72-km (45-mile) channel alongside the Suez Canal, in a multi-billion dollar project aimed at expanding trade along the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia. (EGYPT-SUEZCANAL/ (UPDATE 1) moving shortly, by Oliver Holmes, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Toyota profits beats estimates, U.S. sales outlook raised

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp posts a forecast-beating 4.4 percent rise in April-June operating profit and raises its North America vehicle sales target for the year to next March, boosted by strong sales of SUVs and pickup trucks in the United States, its biggest market. (TOYOTA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 455 words)

F1 boss Ecclestone offers $100 mln to end trial - court

MUNICH - Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has offered to make a $100 million payment to end his trial on bribery charges, a district court in Munich says. The state prosecutors tell the court they will agree to accept his offer. (GERMANY-ECCLESTONE/TRIAL (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Jörn Poltz, 450 words)

Standard Life's profit up 12 pct on UK pensions boost

LONDON - British insurance and pensions group Standard Life reports a 12 percent rise in first-half operating profit as more UK workers are automatically enrolled in company pension schemes. (STANDARD LIFE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

Daimler says assisting Chinese authorities in investigation

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - Daimler's luxury brand Mercedes-Benz says it is cooperating with China's anti-monopoly authorities over an investigation into unspecified matters, after local Chinese media reported the German automaker's Shanghai office had been raided. (CHINA-DAIMLER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu and Gerry Shih, 350 words)

Italy's Brembo seeks growth on road, race track and in skies

MILAN - Niki Lauda once won Formula One world championships with Brembo's brakes, while today Ferrari and Porsche use them on road and racing cars alike. Now the Italian firm is about to land another deal equipping top-end Japanese motorbikes, and plans to expand into aviation. (BREMBO-GROWTH/ (PICTURE), moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 1,150 words)

Axel Springer Q2 core profit rises on digital push

FRANKFURT - German publisher Axel Springer reports an 8 percent increase in its second-quarter core profit, as the rise in digital advertising and other online revenues more than compensate for circulation drops. (AXELSPRINGER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET), by Harro ten Wolde, 500 words)

Pork giant WH Group jumps in HK debut

HONG KONG - WH Group Ltd, the world's biggest pork company, surges 7 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut after sharply scaling back valuations in its second attempt at an IPO. (WH GROUP-LISTING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 300 words)

Deutsche Post Q2 core profit rises, sees 2015 charge

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Post reports better than expected quarterly operating profit as an economic recovery in Europe and North America boosts trade flows, benefiting its express courier and logistics businesses. (DEUTSCHEPOST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

Macau casino workers demand bigger share of the winnings

HONG KONG - Disgruntled casino workers are becoming a costly thorn in Macau's side. As the Chinese territory races to build eight new resorts in the next three years, labour strains look set to intensify: workers are demanding higher pay and threatening strikes at a time when operators face a labour shortage. (MACAU-CASINO/LABOUR-WOES, moved, by Farah Master, 900 words)