TOP STORIES

World stocks slip to 1-month low, focus on Fed

LONDON - Global shares hit a one-month low in cautious trading as investors brace for a possible hawkish shift in the Federal Reserve's policy stance in the lead-up to the U.S. central bank's two-day policy meeting later in the day. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Atul Prakash, 700 words)

ECB's predicament leaves peers mute on currency depreciation

FRANKFURT/TOKYO/WASHINGTON - Attempts by the European Central Bank to weaken the euro have the potential to spark a currency war, but policymakers across the world are keeping silent, knowing the ECB has scant alternatives to keep its economy afloat. (ECB-CURRENCY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Eva Taylor, Leika Kihara and Howard Schneider, 1,110 words)

Orange strikes 3.4 bln euros deal to buy Spain's Jazztel

PARIS/MADRID - France's Orange SA says it reached a deal to buy Spanish fixed line telecommunications operator Jazztel Plc in an effort to bolster its mobile operation the country and better compete with rivals Telefonica and Vodafone. (ORANGE-JAZZTEL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud and Julien Toyer, 470 words)

+ See also:

- ORANGE-JAZZTEL/OPEN, moved, 100 words

Airbus to sell business units in defence and space review

BERLIN/PARIS - Airbus Group unveils plans to sell half a dozen business units with combined revenues of around two billion euros as it focuses its Defence and Space division on warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites. (AIRBUS-DEFENCE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sabine Siebold and Tim Hepher, 740 words)

+ See also:

- AIRBUS-DEFENCE/UNITS (FACTBOX), moved, 650 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Rouble falls sharply, market "panics" over dollar shortage

MOSCOW - The Russian rouble appears close to free fall, shedding more than 1 percent against the dollar for the second day in a row in what analysts decribe as "panic" over a shortage of dollars. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 Am ET, by Jason Bush and Alexander Winning, 800 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA) expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Lidia Kelly, 800 words

Plunging iron ore prices threaten dividends of global miners

LONDON - The mining sector, a top source of rich shareholder payouts in the wake of the financial crisis, is set to feel the squeeze from tumbling iron ore and copper prices that may force it to cut back its generous dividends. (MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS/MINING, expect by 1230 GMT/0830 AM ET, by Atul Prakash and Blaise Robinson, 750 words)

East Europe stocks coiled for catch-up, but there's a catch

LONDON - The dip in tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the European Central Bank's renewed efforts in the euro zone are boosting hopes eastern European stocks can claw back some of their recent underperformance. (EASTERN EUROPE/MARKETS, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

To U.S. consumers, China's Alibaba is a nonentity

NEW YORK - The vast majority of Americans have never heard of Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce company which is on the verge of potentially the world's largest initial public offering. ALIBABA GROUP-IPO/POLL (POLL), moved, by Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Saba, 780 words)

ECONOMY

Britain pledges state funding to Scotland vote

EDINBURGH - Britain promises to guarantee Scotland's high levels of state funding, granting Scots control over healthcare spending in a last-ditch attempt to shore up support for the United Kingdom before Thursday's vote on independence. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/, moved, 335 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/TRUSTS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar, 750 words

Salmond likely winner whichever way Scots vote

EDINBURGH - Alex Salmond wields no claymore sword and appears only sparingly in a kilt, and yet he has brought Scotland closer to independence than any Scottish warrior since union with England more than 300 years ago. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/SALMOND, moved, by Angus MacSwan, 1,175 words)

New global rules to crack down on corporate tax avoidance

LONDON - The body charged with rewriting international tax rules will unveil proposals that could eliminate structures that have allowed companies like Google and Amazon to shave billions of dollars off their tax bills. (OECD/TAX, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Tom Bergin, 700 words)

UK inflation slips back, house price growth hits 7-year high

LONDON - British inflation edged down last month but house price growth surged in July at the fastest annual pace since in seven years, official data shows. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/, moved, 475 words)

China FDI at 2-1/2-year low as factory investments slow

BEIJING - China's foreign direct investment in August fell to a low not seen in at least 2-1/2 years, underscoring the challenges to growth facing the world's second-biggest economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/FDI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing, 625 words)

Slowing climate change makes economic sense - study

OSLO/LONDON - Investment to help fight climate change can also spur economic growth, rather than slow it as widely feared, but time is running short for a trillion-dollar shift to transform cities and energy use, an international report says. (CLIMATECHANGE-ECONOMY/, moved, by Alister Doyle and William Schomberg, 760 words)

COMPANIES

Will political defences crumble in Europe's stress tests?

DUBLIN - For the first time since its financial crisis first struck in 2008, Europe is carrying out a set of stress tests that have the capacity to overhaul the sector and effect changes at banks with powerful political connections. (ECB-BANKS/TESTS, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Carmel Crimmins and Andreas Kroener, 1,500 words)

Banks cut more jobs; hiring pickup unlikely

DUBLIN - Europe's top banks slashed more jobs in the first half of the year, cutting around 21,000 jobs or 1.3 percent of their workforce, data compiled by Reuters shows, and recruiters say that a pickup in hiring is unlikely to come for some time. (BANK-JOBS/(GRAPHIC), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Laura Noonan and Clare Hutchison, 1,000 words)

Heineken's snub to SAB revives beer deal speculation

LONDON/BRUSSELS - SABMiller's rejected bid for smaller brewer Heineken revises talk about deals that could reshape the global beer industry in coming months. (HEINEKEN-M&A/SABMILLER (DEALTALK, UPDATE 1), moved, by Martinne Geller and Philip Blenkinsop, 1,000 words)

Switzerland takes on its top drugmakers over prices

ZURICH - Switzerland, home to the world's two biggest drugmakers, might be expected to give them an easy ride. But Roche and Novartis are finding no immunity in their home market from a European-wide price squeeze. (SWISS-MEDICINE/PRICES, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 1,190 words)

AstraZeneca gets up to $500 mln from Lilly for Alzheimer's

LONDON - AstraZeneca has signed a partnership deal with U.S. rival Eli Lilly that could earn the British company up to $500 million if a promising - but risky - experimental Alzheimer's drug proves successful. (ASTRAZENECA-ELI LILLY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 570 words)

ASOS says investment to hold back profit in 2014-15

LONDON - British online fashion retailer ASOS cautions significant investment will prevent profits from growing in 2014-15, after sales slowed again in the fourth quarter of the year just ended. (ASOS-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

Bank Asya says business continues despite campaign

ISTANBUL - Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya says it is continuing to serve its customers and has passed a series of audits despite a "lynching campaign" to weaken it. (TURKEY-BANKASYA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

In China, Volkswagen thinks small to score big

SHANGHAI - Volkswagen AG's lead in China's compact sedan market this year helps a handful of German marques sell almost as many passenger cars as China's 25 local brands combined - a trend industry watchers say can only lead to consolidation. (GERMAN-CARMAKERS/CHINA, moved, by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada, 600 words)

+ See also:

- TOYOTA-MEXICO/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu and Maki Shiraki, 700 words

- CHINA-ANTITRUST/TOYOTA (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu, 545 words