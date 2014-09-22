Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Siemens to buy Dresser-Rand in U.S. shale gas boom

FRANKFURT - Germany's Siemens agrees to buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand for $7.6 billion in cash, hoping to ride a shale gas boom in the United States. (DRESSERRAND-M&A/SIEMENS (WRAPUP 3), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Georgina Prodhan, 700 words)

Tesco cuts outlook after finding accounting error

LONDON - Tesco cut its profit forecast for the third time this year after finding it had overstated first half profits, the latest in a series of blows to the reputation of Britain's biggest grocer. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by James Davey, 635 words)

Alibaba IPO ranks as world's biggest after more shares sold

HONG KONG - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's initial public offering now ranks as the world's biggest in history at $25 billion, as the e-commerce giant and some of its shareholders sell additional shares. (ALIBABA-IPO/VALUE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 300 words)

China worries hit stocks, commodities before PMI data

LONDON - Concern about a slowdown in China hammer stocks and commodities, while signs of differences between major economic powers on the need to stimulate growth further clouds the outlook. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Nigel Stephenson, 600 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

London Metal Exchange to launch own clearing house

LONDON - The London Metal Exchange (LME) launches a new clearing house, seeking to increase income and boost development of new products, following the takeover of the LME by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd in 2012. (LME-CLEARING/, moved, by Eric Onstad, 310 words)

UK firms with big pension schemes face share price drag

LONDON - Investors penalise companies with big pension liabilities even when the schemes are well funded, a report on Monday showed, underpinning the drive of many firms to ditch their obligations to retirees. (PENSIONS-STOCKS/REPORT, moved, by Simon Jessop, 670 words)

ECONOMY

Relief over Scotland gives way to 'Great Stagnation' worries

BRUSSELS - Scotland's rejection of independence and a lack of any fireworks at a Fed meeting last week have calmed investors enough to shift the focus back to what some call the "Great Stagnation", and how to avoid it. (GLOBALECONOMY/ (GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Robin Emmott, 885 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, 335 words

Obama tries Reagan touch on economy, but wages weigh

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama, stumping for the Democrats ahead of November's congressional elections, has twice invoked Ronald Reagan's seminal campaign question: "are you better off than you were four years ago?" (USA-ECONOMY/OBAMA, moved, by Jason Lange and Roberta Rampton, 825 words)

OECD says Japan's inflation goal hard to meet

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan must make a new commitment quickly to meet its 2 percent inflation target because achieving that goal by next spring will be difficult, a senior official at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/OECD (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 440 words)

New Zealand PM storms to 3rd term but faces slower growth

WELLINGTON - New Zealand markets rally as Prime Minister John Key secures the country's first majority government in almost 20 years on a promise to maintain a strong economy, but slowing growth in China may challenge his outlook. (NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Naomi Tajitsu, 600 words)

COMPANIES

After China, GlaxoSmithKline faces pressure for change

LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline may have closed one chapter in a saga of corruption allegations by accepting a $489 million fine in China, but the drugmaker has its work cut out to win back sceptical investors. (GSK-CHINA/CHANGE, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler and Simon Jessop, 750 words)

Total lowers 2017 production target, unveils cost cuts

LONDON - French oil major Total seeks to reassure investors with a new cost-cutting plan at its annual investor day in London as it lowers its 2017 production target after major projects suffered setbacks. [TOTAL-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Dmitry Zhdannikov, 200 words)

Ultrasonic CEO resurfaces in China, says to return funds

SHANGHAI - The missing chief executive of embattled German-listed Chinese shoe maker Ultrasonic AG has resurfaced in China to deny absconding with millions of dollars of company money, telling local media he has been travelling and lost his phone. (ULTRASONIC-DISAPPEARANCE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Adam Jourdan and John Ruwitch, 645 words)

Mitsubishi offers $1.4 billion for Norway fish farmer Cermaq

OSLO - Japan's Mitsubishi Corp made a $1.4 billion agreed bid for Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq, offering a 14 percent premium to the current share price and winning over the government, which controls a 59-percent stake. (CERMAQ-MITSUBISHI/BID (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

Russian car industry facing lacklustre two years - Ford JV

MOSCOW - Russia's auto market shows no signs of improving in the next two years having been hit by an economic slowdown and weak rouble, the head of Ford Motor Co's Russian venture told Reuters. (RUSSIA-SUMMIT/FORD MOTOR-SOLLERS (RUSSIA SUMMIT), moved, by Gleb Stolyarov and Maria Kiselyova, 1,060 words)

VW seeks higher margins with China-only luxury sedan-sources

SHANGHAI - Volkswagen will launch a VW-badged luxury sedan designed solely for China next year in its pursuit of higher margins, say two people with knowledge of the plan, in a move that could put it in direct competition with its premium brand Audi. (VOLKSWAGEN-CHINA/, moved, by Shen and Kazunori Takada, 700 words)