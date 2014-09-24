Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

ECB to keep loose policy "for long time" - Draghi

PARIS - The European Central Bank will keep monetary policy loose for as long as it takes to push ultra-low inflation in the euro zone back up closer to the two percent level, its president Mario Draghi says. (ECB-DRAGHI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mark John, 370 words)

German business morale falls for fifth straight month

BERLIN - German business sentiment falls for fifth consecutive month to its lowest level in 1-1/2 years, dampening expectations for a strong third quarter rebound in Europe's largest economy. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 1), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Annika Breidthardt, 400 words)

European stocks pause after sell-off; oil slips further

PARIS - European equities take a breather following a sharp two-day slide, helped by a renewed pledge by the European Central Bank's President Mario Draghi to keep monetary policy loose for as long as it takes, while oil slips further on supply concerns. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Blaise Robinson, 700 words)

Tesco-style accounting risks well known in retail industry

LONDON - Tesco's disclosure of huge accounting mistakes over contracts with its suppliers shocked industry analysts and executives, but not because they didn't realise the potential for disaster. (TESCOACCOUNTING/, moved, by Tom Bergin, 925 words)

ECONOMY

IMF expects China's 2015 growth to be "well above" 7 percent

MANILA - China's economy will likely grow faster than previously thought in 2015, the International Monetary Fund says, downplaying the risks of the cooling property market in the world's second-largest economy. (IMF-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)

Reuters poll on European Central Bank monetary policy

BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed over 65 economists and analysts on the outcome of the European Central Bank's October policy meeting and the outlook for the bank's refinancing and deposit rates over the next six quarters. (ECB-RATES/POLL, expect at 1220 GMT/08.20 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

Fed's George wants to raise U.S. rates soon, gradually

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The U.S. Federal Reserve should begin raising rates soon or risk stoking future inflation and further distorting financial markets where too many investors are already taking excessive risks, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George says. (USA-FED/GEORGE-RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ann Saphir, 400 words)

Italian consumer morale rises for first time in four months

ROME - Italian consumer confidence rose for the first time in four months in September, data shows. National statistics bureau ISTAT's headline consumer morale index gained marginally to 102.0 in September from 101.9 in August. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 13 analysts had pointed to a decline to 101.5. (ITALY-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 250 words)

EU antitrust head not swayed by anti-Americanism, bullies

BRUSSELS - Margrethe Vestager says that neither "loud people" in business and government nor "anti-Americanism" will sway her rulings on antitrust cases when she becomes the European Union's new competition commissioner. (EU-ANTITRUST/VESTAGER (INTERVIEW), moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Alastair Macdonald, 690 words)

Australia cuts 2015 iron ore price forecast as supply grows

SYDNEY - Australia trims its forecast iron ore price for 2015 due to rising supplies, but still expects a rebound from current five-year lows as higher cost producers are forced out of the market. (AUSTRALIA-MINING/BREE (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Regan, 450 words)

COMPANIES

RBS cuts sale price for Citizens shares to $21.50 in IPO

LONDON/BANGALORE - Citizens Financial Group Inc sells shares in its initial public offering at $21.50 apiece, lower than expected and valuing the U.S. unit of Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland at $12 billion. (CITIZENS-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 620 words)

+ See also:

- BANCO SANTANDER SA UNICREDIT/, moved, 200 words

Adecco says underlying revenue rises at start of Q3

ZURICH - Adecco, the world' largest temporary staffing company by sales, says underlying revenues rose in the first two months of the third quarter, but sales in September were weaker than usual. (ADECCO-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)

TNT Express warns of lower margins, competition fine

AMSTERDAM - Dutch logistics company TNT Express warns that low growth in Europe will hit margins in the third quarter and announces it is setting aside 50 million euros to settle an anti-competitiveness investigation by French authorities. (TNTEXPRESS-FORECAST/, moved, 240 words)

Air France says proposes to suspend Transavia Europe plans

PARIS - Air France reaffirms its proposal to suspend plans to expand its Transavia Europe unit in an effort to end a strike by pilots, denying comments by French Transport Minister Alain Vidalies that it has abandoned the project. (AIR FRANCE KLM-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 285 words)

UK to ban deals between motor insurers, comparison sites

LONDON - A British competition watchdog says it will ban agreements between price comparison websites and motor insurers that stop insurers from making their products available more cheaply on other online platforms. (INSURANCE-AUTOS/REPORT (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

Hyundai Motor land bid sparks strikes, complicates talks

SEOUL - A $10 billion bid by Hyundai Motor Co and two affiliates for a plot of land in Seoul could delay resolution of perennially contentious wage talks, with auto workers angered by news of the deal striking for a second day. (HYUNDAI MOTOR-LAND/, moved, 470 words)

Samsung SDS sets prelim price for $1 bln-plus float - source

SEOUL - Samsung SDS Co Ltd has set an initial offer price for its shares, valuing it at about 15.47 trillion won ($14.88 billion), says a person with direct knowledge of the matter, ahead of what is expected to be South Korea's biggest listing this year. (SAMSUNG SDS-LISTING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joyce Lee, 500 words)

Losing talent, Infosys allows staff to use Twitter, Facebook

MUMBAI - Infosys Ltd's new CEO has come up with a novel approach to reviving the financial fortunes of India's trailblazing outsourcing firm: use Facebook at work, tweet, but get the job done. (INFOSYS-CEO/STRATEGY, moved, by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, 750 words)