TOP STORIES

UBS faces fine of up to $6.3 in French tax probe - paper

ZURICH - Switzerland's largest bank UBS is facing a fine of up to $6.3 billion if found guilty in a French investigation into whether it helped wealthy customers there avoid tax, a Swiss newspaper reported on Friday. (UBS AG-FRANCE/, moving shortly, by Joshua Franklin, 200 words)

Euro zone business growth slows to a trot on weak demand

BANGALORE - Euro zone private business grew at its slowest rate this year in September on tumbling demand in the region and despite firms cutting prices more deeply. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/, expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

U.S. hiring seen rebounding in September

WASHINGTON - U.S. employers likely stepped up hiring in September and the jobless rate probably held at a six-year low, which could bolster bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike in mid-2015. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jason Lange, 450 words)

Banks seek flexibility in post-financial crisis regulation

LONDON/WASHINGTON - The world's largest banks are pushing regulators for more flexibility in the last major set of rules to come out of the global financial crisis: requirements that would double the capital cushion that banks are forced to hold. (BANKS-CAPITAL/, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Laura Noonan and Douwe Miedema, 756 words)

MARKETS

Bruised stocks, oil steady as U.S. jobs data looms

LONDON - Equity and commodity markets steadied ahead of U.S. jobs data, but were badly bruised after suffering their biggest slump in months on worries about growth, political unrest and looming U.S. interest rate rises. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Fallout from Chinese scandal drives up nickel stocks

SYDNEY - A commodity fraud at China's Qingdao port has hit bank financing of metal deals, sparking a surprise jump in nickel exports and pushing back expectations of a global supply shortage of the metal used mainly in making stainless steel. (CHINA-NICKEL/, moved, by Melanie Burton, 700 words)

INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE

Facebook plots first steps into healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc already knows who your friends are and the kind of things that grab your attention. Soon, it could also know the state of your health. (FACEBOOK-HEALTH/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Christina Farr and Alexei Oreskovic, 635 words)

Goldman considering setting up new infrastructure fund

NEW YORK - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is considering raising a new infrastructure fund, according to three people familiar with the matter, even as U.S. regulations threaten to reduce its profits from such endeavour. (GOLDMAN-INFRASTRUCTURE/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, 670 words)

US lawyers who grew through mergers face undoing by merger

NEW YORK - In 2011, Boston-based law firm Bingham McCutchen was hailed in a Harvard Law School case study as a model of how lawyers can get rich by merging with other firms. But what seemed to work so well isn't working anymore. (LAWFIRMS-M&A/BINGHAM (INSIGHT), moved, by Casey Sullivan and David Ingram, 1,360 words)

ECONOMY

Euro zone inflation pressures hit 29-month high - ECRI

BANGALORE - Euro zone inflation pressures hit a 29-month high, suggesting the European Central Bank's slew of policy easing measures might stave off deflation, an indicator designed to predict cyclical trends show. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION-ECRI, moved, 150 words)

Moscovici set new quiz as EU executive hits turbulence

BRUSSELS - Pierre Moscovici, the French Socialist nominated to run the EU's economic affairs, must answer a new round of questions from sceptical conservative lawmakers as confirmation of the new EU executive has become bogged down in party political bargaining. (EU-COMMISSION/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alastair Macdonald, 700 words)

Turkish inflation weaker than expected in September

ISTANBUL - Turkish consumer prices rise by less than expected on the back of a slowdown in food price inflation, analysts say, giving the central bank some room to manoeuvre around its tight monetary policy. (TURKEY-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Humeyra Pamuk, 445 words)

BOJ to stand pat as weak data tests its rosy price forecast

TOKYO - Bank of Japan policymakers meeting next week will start debating how to justify maintaining their rosy inflation forecasts even as a slew of weak data will likely force them to cut their economic growth projections later this month. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (PREVIEW), moved, by Leika Kihara, 700 words)

COMPANIES

JPMorgan data hack among biggest breaches in history

NEW YORK - Names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of the holders of some 83 million households and small business accounts were exposed when computer systems at JPMorgan Chase & Co were recently compromised by hackers, making it one of the biggest data breaches in history. (JPMORGAN-CYBERSECURITY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 500 words)

Airbus insider trading trial gets under way

PARIS - Long-awaited corporate trial involving allegations of insider trading in shares of Airbus Group opens in France, marking the climax of an eight-year investigation. (AIRBUS GROUP/, by Tim Hepher and Chine Labbe, moved, 800 words)

EasyJet spurs hopes for special dividend after profits boost

LONDON - Britain's easyJet spurs hopes of a special dividend after it lifts its annual profit guidance above analyst forecasts as its low-cost model helps it shrug off competition and it benefits from a strike at Air France. (EASYJET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sarah Young, 540 words)

UK bank Aldermore listing to raise 75 million pounds

LONDON - British bank Aldermore says it plans to list on the stock market this month, setting a price range that implies a market capitalisation of about 800 million pounds ($1.29 billion). (ALDERMORE BANK-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Turkey's Anadolu bids to buy 40 pct stake in Migros

ISTANBUL - Shares in Turkish retailer Migros jump 10.2 percent after Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Group offers to buy a 40.25 percent stake in the supermarket chain from BC Partners, entering a new sector as part of its growth strategy. (MIGROS-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Seda Sezer and Ceyda Caglayan, 350 words)

Swedish builder Skanska bets on U.S. for future growth

STOCKHOLM - Swedish builder Skanska sees good growth prospects in the United States in the coming years helped by low power prices and the demand for private capital to finance much-needed infrastructure, its top executive said. (SKANSKA AB-USA/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Oskar von Bahr and Anna Ringstrom, 600 words)