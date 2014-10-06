Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

EU set to reject French budget, demand changes - sources

BRUSSELS - The European Commission is likely to reject France's 2015 budget draft at the end of October and ask for a new one that would better reflect the deficit reduction obligations of Paris under European Union rules. (EU-BUDGET/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 800 words)

German industry orders plunge by largest amount since 2009

BERLIN - German industrial orders tumbled in August by their largest amount since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009, casting a shadow over Europe's largest economy at a time when Berlin faces pressure to loosen the fiscal reins and spend more. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ORDERS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 440 words)

Euro Disney agrees to funding deal backed by Walt Disney

LONDON/PARIS - Euro Disney says it has agreed a 1 billion euro funding deal backed by its largest shareholder, the Walt Disney Co, which includes a share sale and a debt restructuring, to allow it to invest in the business. (EURODISNEY-FUNDING/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kate Holton, 530 words)

MARKETS

European stocks, dollar bounce on robust U.S. jobs data

LONDON - European equities advance, extending the previous session's gains after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data sparked a rally in stock markets worldwide. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 800 words)

As global oil futures tumble, traders ask: What glut?

NEW YORK - An unusual disconnect has emerged in the U.S. oil market, with headline futures slumping to levels below $90 a barrel even as traders in the physical crude market report surprisingly robust demand and strong pricing. (USA-OIL/CASHCRUDE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Catherine Ngai and Jonathan Leff, 1,060 words)

Russia's rouble breaches central bank trading band

MOSCOW - Russia's rouble hit a new all-time low versus the dollar and breaches the central bank's trading band, implying the bank has intervened once more to defend the currency. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 445 words)

ECONOMY

Austerity vs growth version 3.0 at G20/IMF

LONDON - World policymakers gather in Washington later this week to ponder how to sustain economic recovery at a time when the United States is about to turn off its money taps. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, moved, by Mike Peacock, 840 words)

Juncker's team likely to survive EU power struggle

PARIS - Party politics seems set to trump concerns about the competence and suitability of several candidates for the European Commission when lawmakers pass judgment on Jean-Claude Juncker's most controversial nominees this week. (EU-COMMISSION/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,240 words)

World Bank trims China, East Asia 2014-2016 growth forecasts

SINGAPORE - The World Bank cuts its 2014-2016 growth forecasts for developing East Asia and China, and warns about capital-flight risks to Indonesia. Growth in China is seen slowing due to policy measures aimed at putting the economy on a more sustainable footing. (WORLDBANK-ASIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Masayuki Kitano, 735 words)

Greece plans new bond sales, confirms 2015 growth target

ATHENS - Greece will issue more bonds next year as it posts a second year of growth, the government forecast in its draft 2015 budget. (GREECE-BUDGET/FORECASTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/0630 AM ET, by Lefteris Papadimas, 600 words)

Iran boosts steel output, exports in bid to buffer impact of sanctions

LONDON/MOSCOW - Iran is increasing steel exports and courting foreign investors in an ambitious bid to quadruple steel output in a decade and replace at least a small part of the massive revenue it loses due to sanctions on its oil sales. ()

COMPANIES

BHP aims to slash iron ore costs to become cheapest supplier

LONDON/MELBOURNE - BHP Billiton aims to cut its iron ore production costs by more than 25 percent and squeeze more tonnes from its mines as it aims to overtake rival Rio Tinto as the world's cheapest producer, the world's largest miner says. (BHP BILLITON/IRON (UPDATE 3), moved, by Silvia Antonioli and Sonali Paul, 740 words)

+ See also:

- IRAN-STEEL/, moved, by Maytaal Angel and Svetlana Burmistrova, 815 words

Jimmy Choo IPO pricing values firm at up to $1.1 bln

LONDON - Luxury shoe company Jimmy Choo is on course to join London's main stock market with a value of up to $1.1 billion, industry sources says, citing the initial price range quoted by banks arranging the sale. (JIMMY CHOO-IPO/PRICING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Simon Jessop and Freya Berry, 235 words)

Samsung makes $14.7 bln bet with new S.Korean chip plant

SEOUL - South Korean IT giant Samsung Electronics plans to spend $14.7 billion on a new chip facility - its biggest investment in a single plant - leaning on its semiconductor business to bolster profits as its smartphone dominance wanes. (SAMSUNG ELEC-INVESTMENT/CHIPS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Se Young Lee, 785 words)

Depositors shoulder Turkey's Bank Asya while war rages

ISTANBUL - Selling everything from their sofas to their wedding rings, Bank Asya clients are battling to shore up the Turkish lender against what they say is a government-orchestrated bid to scuttle it. (TURKEY-BANKASYA/, moved, by Seda Sezer, 1,270 words)

Ecobank to focus on existing businesses - CEO

ACCRA - Pan-African lender Ecobank plans to wind down its strategy of rapid expansion across Africa and focus on existing businesses, especially in Nigeria, Ghana, Angola and Kenya, its chief executive says. (ETI-NEDBANK GRP/QATAR NATL BANK (UPDATE 1, INTERVIEW), moved, by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, 575 words)

UK's Electra to unveil results of Bramson standoff

LONDON - A standoff between Electra Private Equity and Edward Bramson comes to a head as shareholders vote whether to appoint the activist investor to the board of what is one of the City of London's oldest investment funds. (ELECTRA PVT EQTY-RESTRUCTURING/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Freya Berry, 544 words)

Growth back on the agenda for UK financial firms - survey

LONDON - Growth is back on the agenda for Britain's financial services companies, which have been posting rising profits and adding staff in recent months, an industry survey shows. (BRITAIN-BANKING/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 485 words)

Novartis works with Bristol-Myers Squibb on cancer drugs

ZURICH - Swiss pharma group Novartis AG says it will work with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to test the U.S. drugmaker's immuno-oncology drug Opdivo in combination with three of its own experimental lung cancer drugs. (NOVARTIS-BRISTOL-MYERS/COLLABORATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)