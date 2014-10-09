Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Plunge in German exports inflames stimulus debate

BERLIN - German exports plunge by largest amount since height of global financial crisis in 2009 and leading institutes slash forecasts for growth in Europe's largest economy, inflaming debate over whether Berlin should loosen fiscal reins and spend more. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), expect by 0915 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Alexandra Hudson, 600 words)

Stocks roar Fed approval; dollar, bond yields wilt

LONDON - World stock markets roar their approval, as reassurances that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not rush into raising interest rates sees risk appetite flooding back into almost every asset class. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Michael Flaherty and Jonathan Spicer, 600 words

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/, moved, 200 words

UK industry warns of "alarm bell" for recovery

LONDON - The British Chambers of Commerce warns of a "first alarm bell" for Britain's rapid economic recovery after firms report the weakest export growth in almost two years and a big slowdown in manufacturing. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BCC, moved, by David Milliken, 415 words)

EU's new executive largely clears parliamentary hurdle

BRUSSELS - A left-right alliance of big parties in the European Parliament delivered a near-complete endorsement of the new EU executive on Wednesday, after a week of partisan haggling that threatened to wreck Jean-Claude Juncker's line-up. (EU-COMMISSION/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 1,055 words)

ECONOMY

Japan machinery orders rise, but economy concerns linger

TOKYO - Japan's leading gauge of capital spending rises for a third straight month in August, in a tentative sign firms are investing their profits in plants and equipment that can bolster growth in the world's third-largest economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MACHINERY-ORDERS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 600 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 400 words

- IMF-ECONOMY/JAPAN (INTERVIEW), moved, by Leika Kihara, 600 words

India industrial output likely rose 2.4 pct in August

BANGALORE - Indian industrial output probably bounces in August from a four-month low, driven by solid growth in core industries, although a broader economic recovery is likely still some distance away, a Reuters poll finds. (INDIA-ECONOMY/PREVIEW, moved, by Siddharth Iyer, 400 words)

COMPANIES

UK watchdog wants comparison sites for payday lenders

LONDON - Britain's competition watchdog wants to introduce price comparison websites for short-term lenders to improve the deals on offer for borrowers. (BRITAIN-BANKS/PAYDAY LENDERS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Clare Hutchison, 600 words)

Lafarge, Holcim to request EU approval to merge -Lafarge CEO

PARIS - Lafarge and Holcim are about to request approval from the European Commission for their planned merger, Lafarge Chief Executive Bruno Lafont tells reporters. (LAFARGE-M&A/HOLCIM (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Suedzucker warns FY profit target becoming more challenging

FRANKFURT - Germany's Suedzucker warns that it has become more challenging to reach its full-year profit target as the European sugar and ethanol markets continue to deteriorate, causing a drop in quarterly profits. (SUEDZUCKER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)

National Australia Bank says UK charges to hit earnings

SYDNEY - National Australia Bank Ltd warns its full-year cash earnings will fall as much as 14 percent due to almost A$1 billion ($881.4 million) in higher charges from its troubled UK business. (NAB-RESULTS/FORECAST (UPDATE 2), moved, by Swati Pandey and Lincoln Feast, 650 words)

CIMB, two smaller lenders, to create Malaysia's biggest bank

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings and two smaller domestic lenders have agreed to create the country's biggest banking group, with deal terms set to be worked out over the next year, sources with direct knowledge of the matter say. (MALAYSIA-BANKING/M&A, moved, by Saeed Azhar and Yantoultra Ngui, 400 words))

Maersk, MSC win U.S. approval to launch shipping pact

SINGAPORE - Maersk Line and Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), the world's two largest container shippers, win approval from U.S. maritime regulators for a planned vessel sharing pact. (MAERSK-ALLIANCE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Keith Wallis, 650 words)

Tianhe Chemicals CEO buys back shares after price plunges

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Shares of China's Tianhe Chemicals Group plunge nearly 50 percent to a record low following a month-long suspension called in response to a stock researcher's allegations that the Hong Kong-listed firm had cooked its books. (TIANHE CHEMICALS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 605 words)