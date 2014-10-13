Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

China trade data eases slowdown fears of slowdown

BEIJING - China's surprisingly strong trade performance in September may reduce the chances of aggressive policy action such as an interest rate cut, but the prospects of a prolonged property slump suggests more measures are still needed to shore up the economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao, 880 words)

Germany on defensive as criticism of economic course mounts

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble put on a brave face at the end of IMF meetings in Washington, dismissing suggestions that Berlin had come under pressure to shift its economic course as "spin doctoring". (IMF-ECONOMY/GERMANY (PICTURE), moved, by Noah Barkin, 780 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/, moved, by Robin Emmott, 715 words

- ECONOMY-GERMANY/DIJSSELBLOEM, moved, 200 words

Stocks start week lower, China data cannot lift gloom

LONDON - Stocks start the week on a negative note and crude oil prices fall to near-four-year lows with forecast-beating Chinese trade data unable to lighten the investor mood about the health of the global economy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 650 words)

Privately, Saudis tell oil market: get used to lower prices

LONDON/NEW YORK - Saudi Arabia is quietly telling oil market participants that Riyadh is comfortable with markedly lower oil prices for an extended period, a sharp shift in policy that may be aimed at slowing the expansion of rival producers including those in the U.S. shale patch. (OIL-SAUDI/POLICY (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ron Bousso and Joshua Schneyer, 800 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Sam Wilkin, 600 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

European bank mergers still face hurdles post-stress tests

PARIS - Health checks on Europe's banks may reveal takeover targets, but because protectionist regulation across the region has yet to be addressed, any post-"stress test" tie-ups are likely to be along national lines and could make a splintered industry more so. (ECB-BANKS/TESTS (INSIGHT), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,370 words)

+ See also:

- ECB-DOMBRET/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, By Thomas Atkins, 425 words

- EUROPE-BANKS/STRESSTEST, moved, 235 words

Russia's cenbank defends limited market intervention policy

MOSCOW - Russia's central bank comes strong on Monday defending its limited market intervention policy to support the sliding rouble and vowing to continue its shift towards policy of letting the currency float freely as of next year (RUSSIA-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 2, pix), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, , 700 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-ROUBLE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 510 words)

Britain's ring-fence a new hurdle for bank directors

LONDON/DUBLIN - Britain's major lenders may find it hard to hire dozens of directors that are required as part of a radical reshaping of the industry aimed at protecting it from future investment bank crashes. (BANKS-BRITAIN/DIRECTOR, moved, by Steve Slater and Carmel Crimmins, 1,170 words)

U.S. banks ramp up credit card lending, margins may suffer

NEW YORK - As traditional Wall Street moneymakers like stock and bond trading suffer, banks are growing increasingly willing to invest in less glamorous operations: their credit card businesses. (USA-BANKS/CREDITCARDS (INSIGHT), moved, by David Henry, 1,020 words)

China iron ore, steel prices jump 4 pct on hopes of bottom

SINGAPORE - Chinese steel and iron ore futures surge 4 percent to reach their upside limits as investors cover short positions on expectations prices may have hit bottom after sliding to record lows over the past two weeks. (MARKETS-IRONORE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Manolo Serapio Jr, 690 words)

ECONOMY

Fraught Greek bailout exit to test euro zone resilience

BRUSSELS - Greece is not yet giving European leaders sleepless nights again, but as the euro zone's problem child approaches the end of its second international bailout, political uncertainty in Athens is set to test the currency area's resilience. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,090 words)

Russian oil shift east accelerates, dictated by politics

MOSCOW - Russia is diverting more of its crude oil east with deliveries to China hitting a new record last month at the expense of Europe as geopolitical tensions between Moscow and the West dictate the latest shift in flows. (RUSSIA-OIL/FLOWS (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 650 words)

Poland's c.bank head says one more rate cut may be enough

WARSAW - Poland may cut interest rates one more time, the head of its central bank says, dismissing any suggestion that last week's cut was the start of another major easing cycle. (OLAND-CENBANK/BELKA (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

Modi seeks to revive India's "zombie factories"

KANPUR - The Modi government has set up a committee to examine ways that sick public companies can be resuscitated, including using cash reserves from profit-earning state firms to provide lifelines to the loss-making ones, according to officials in New Delhi. (INDIA-INDUSTRY/ZOMBIES (PICTURE), moved, by Andrew MacAskill and Manoj Kumar, 1,125 words)

COMPANIES

Fiat Chrysler crowns merger with Wall Street debut

MILAN - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) makes its Wall Street debut to great fanfare, shifting the carmaker's centre of gravity away from Italy and capping a decade of canny dealmaking and tough restructuring by CEO Sergio Marchionne. (FIATCHRYSLER-LISTING/, moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 1,025 words)

Luxottica shares plunge as new CEO set to leave

MILAN - Shares in Italy's Luxottica dive as the prospect of its second CEO leaving just six weeks in the job fuels worries that management uncertainty could hurt its growth prospects. (LUXOTTICA-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Valentina Za, 500 words)

Statoil exits Shah Deniz with $2.25 bln sale to Petronas

OSLO - Norway's Statoil has sold its remaining 15.5 percent stake in the Shah Deniz gas project in Azerbaijan to Malaysia's Petronas for $2.25 billion as part of asset sales to shore up returns to shareholders. (STATOIL-PETRONAS/SHAHDENIZ (UPDATE 2), moved, 410 words)

Publicis to buy 20 pct of digital advertising group Matomy

PARIS - Publicis has agreed to buy 20 percent of Israel-based digital advertising company Matomy Media Group for 227 pence per share, and has an option to purchase another 4.9 percent. (PUBLICIS GROUPE-MATOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

Russia's VTB to reduce presence in London, Western Europe

WASHINGTON - Russia's VTB Bank will slightly reduce its presence in London and the rest of Western Europe but keep its core operations there, the bank's chief executive says. (RUSSIA-VTB/STAFF, moved, 275 words)

OMV CEO Roiss's job on the line as board set to meet

VIENNA - Pressure is mounting for an early departure of Gerhard Roiss as chief executive of OMV after a drop in operating earnings and as local media and sources close to the company report corporate infighting. (OMV-MANAGEMENT/, moved, by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber, 600 words)

Chinese software maker part-owned by Microsoft leaps ahead

BEIJING - Although Microsoft Corp is among U.S. technology firms caught up in Chinese security worries and antitrust probes, a local software company in which the Seattle giant is a strategic investor is riding high on the growth of cloud computing. (CHINASOFT-OUTLOOK/ (PICTURE), moved, by Matthew Miller, 1,000 words)