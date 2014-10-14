Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

IEA revises world oil demand growth sharply lower

LONDON - The world will see much weaker oil demand growth in 2015 than forecast previously, the International Energy Agency says, adding that oil prices may have to drop further to rebalance the market. (IEA-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by David Sheppard and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Florence Tan, 450 words

Irish seen phasing out special tax deals for multinationals

DUBLIN - Ireland is set to announce sweeping changes to its corporate tax structure in its budget, phasing out a loophole that has allowed multinationals to save billions of dollars in tax on their worldwide income. (IRELAND-BUDGET/, moved, 690 words)

Growth fears weigh on shares, dollar up after big slide

LONDON - Deepening worries over the health of the global economy drag shares in Europe and Japan lower, while the dollar rebounds against the euro and yen from big declines on Monday. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 655 words)

France's Iliad drops plan to buy T-Mobile US

PARIS/WASHINGTON - French low-cost telecoms operator Iliad SA abandoned its attempt to buy T-Mobile in the United States because of resistance from majority owner Deutsche Telekom, becoming the third bidder to walk away from the carrier in three years. (TMOBILEUS-M&A/ILIAD (UPDATE 3), moved, by James Regan and Marina Lopes, 700 words)

INSIGHT

Many Americans face post-foreclosure hell

NEW YORK - Many thousands of Americans who lost their homes in the housing bust, but have since begun to rebuild their finances, are suddenly facing a new foreclosure nightmare: debt collectors are chasing them down for the money they still owe by freezing their bank accounts, garnishing their wages and seizing their assets. (USA-HOUSING/FORECLOSURES (INSIGHT), moved, by Michelle Conlin, 1,545 words)

REGULATION & INVESTMENT

G20 watchdog toughens up new rule for securities financing

LONDON - Global regulators are making it more expensive for hedge funds and insurance companies to raise money from loaning shares in a bid to curb hitherto unregulated risks in "shadow banking". (G20-MARKETS/REGULATIONS, moved, by Huw Jones, 525 words)

Ashmore Group's assets under management fall to $71.3 bln

LONDON - Emerging market fund manager Ashmore Group says assets under management fell in the September quarter as weaker market conditions led to portfolio losses and money leaving some of its funds. (ASHMORE GROUP-ASSETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nishant Kumar, 235 words)

Australian banks shrug off warnings over property loans

SYDNEY - Frothiness in Australia's property market has triggered central bank warnings of regulatory steps to rein in loans to investors, but the nation's banks are turning a deaf ear, sceptical that any such action is needed or imminent. (AUSTRALIA-BANKS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Swati Pandey, 1,000 words)

ECONOMY

Europe's top court weighs German challenge to ECB

LUXEMBOURG - Europe's top court weighs a challenge to the European Central Bank's landmark bond-buying scheme created to contain the euro zone crisis, a case that underscores deep concerns in Germany over the ECB's response to the market emergency. (EU-COURTS/ECB, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by John O'Donnell, 500 words)

Germany's Fischer warns of political crisis in Europe

BERLIN - In new book "Is Europe Failing", former German foreign minister Joschka Fischer blames Angela Merkel for setting Europe on a perilous path of "renationalisation" that risks tearing the bloc apart in the years to come. (GERMANY-EUROPE/FISCHER (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Noah Barkin, 800 words)

UK inflation slows more than expected in Sept to 1.2 pct

LONDON - British inflation slowed sharply in September to its lowest level in five years, further easing pressure on the Bank of England to start raising record low interest rates even as the economy grows strongly. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/, moved, 560 words)

China investment to pick up, can meet growth target -planner

BEIJING - China's investment growth should quicken in the coming months as authorities speed up construction work and attract private investors into water projects, a senior official at the country's powerful economic planner says. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT (UPDATE 3), moved, 630 words)

COMPANIES

Burberry says markets getting tougher as H1 sales rise

LONDON - British luxury brand Burberry posts a 14 percent rise in total first half revenue, though it cautions the external environment is becoming more difficult, partly offsetting reduced currency headwinds. (BURBERRY GROUP-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

+ See also:

- MULBERRY GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words

Swiss firm Geberit to buy Finland's Sanitec for $1.4 bln

ZURICH - Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit AG says it will buy Finland-based bath and toilet company Sanitec Corp in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.4 billion, to expand its product offering in the medium-to high-end segment. (SANITEC-M&A/GEBERIT (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)

SABMiller first-half revenues rise, beer volume down

LONDON - SABMiller PLC, the world's second-biggest beer maker, reports a 5 percent rise in first-half revenues as higher prices offset the impact of lower beer sales. (SABMILLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 500 words)

Russia's Gazprom says Q2 net profit up 13 pct

MOSCOW - Russian gas producer Gazprom says its second quarter net profit was up 13 percent to 227.6 billion roubles ($5.6 billion) boosted by foreign exchange gains but still short of analyst expectations. (RUSSIA-GAZPROM/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Intel gains a new ally in China's chip wars - Beijing

BEIJING/SAN FRANCISCO - Intel's investment of up to $1.5 billion in two fast-growing Chinese mobile chipmakers has effectively aligned the U.S. giant with a third party - a Beijing government intent on producing a viable domestic challenger to the likes of Qualcomm and Samsung. (INTEL-CHINA/ (PICTURE), moved, by Gerry Shih, Noel Randewich and Matthew Miller, 1,015 words)

Safety issues found at Bangladesh clothing factories

BERLIN - Inspectors hired by a group of Western clothing brands have found safety problems at all the Bangladesh factories they visited as part of an initiative launched after a building collapse last year killed more than 1,100 workers. (BANGLADESH-TEXTILES/SAFETY, moved, by Emma Thomasson, 540 words)