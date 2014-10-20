Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

World stocks advance on strong data, earnings

LONDON - Global stocks climb higher, with strong U.S. data and some encouraging third-quarter earnings reports easing concerns about the pace of global economic recovery. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Atul Prakash, 700 words)

SAP cloud sales quicken, deferred sales hit outlook

FRANKFURT - German business software maker SAP cut its outlook for full-year operating profit amid an accelerating shift by customers to buy its software over the Internet rather than as packaged software, delaying recognition of those sales. (SAP SE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Harro Ten Wolde and Eric Auchard, 405 words)

Philips says lighting spin-off on track despite quarterly loss

AMSTERDAM - Dutch conglomerate Philips says it is pushing ahead with the planned spin off of its lighting business despite a net loss in the third quarter, when it was hit by weakness in Russia and China and a string of one-off charges. (PHILIPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Thomas Escritt, 415 words)

MARKETS

Banks to get instruction manual for submitting Libor quotes

LONDON - Banks who submit quotes for compiling Libor interest rates will have to follow a manual of instructions to avoid a repeat of the rigging seen in the past, the benchmark's new administrator says. (LIBOR/REGULATIONS, moved, by Huw Jones, 530 words)

ECONOMY

Credibility meets compromise in Europe's bank stress test

LONDON - When Europe announced its latest health check of top banks early last year it promised a "comprehensive assessment" of how well prepared they were to withstand another financial crisis. In practice, a spirit of comprehensive compromise has been just as important. (ECB-BANKS/TESTS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Laura Noonan, 1,560 words)

Japan PM Abe suffers setback as two ministers quit

TOKYO - Two Japanese cabinet ministers resign, dealing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe his biggest setback since he took office in December 2012. (JAPAN-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 7, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Linda Sieg, 835 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 500 words

EU's Barroso to Britain: Don't alienate your friends in Europe

LONDON - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso will on Monday issue a plea to Britain not to isolate itself in Europe by picking fights over immigration, saying that European Union membership boosts British international clout. (RITAIN-POLITICS/BARROSO, moved, by William James, 510 words)

Getting used to the "new mediocre"

LONDON - Evaporating inflation and slowing growth have put financial markets into such a spin that they could inflict further damage on the world economy. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/ (GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Peacock, 790 words)

Market action reinforces need for policy patience -Fed's Rosengren

BOSTON - The recent volatility in financial markets reinforces the need for the Federal Reserve to be patient with its policy stimulus and to clearly tie an eventual interest-rate rise to improving economic conditions, a top Fed policymaker told Reuters. (USA-FED/ROSENGREN (INTERVIEW), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 620 words)

COMPANIES

Dutch investment business SHV offers 2.69 bln euros for Nutreco

AMSTERDAM - SHV, a privately-held Dutch investment firm, says it has reached a conditional agreement to acquire Dutch animal feed and nutrition company Nutreco for 40 euros ($51) per share, or 2.69 billion euros. (NUTRECO-M&A/SHV (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

Metro eyes better Christmas as consumer electronics turns corner

BERLIN - German retailer Metro AG says it is "optimistic" ahead of the crucial Christmas period, after posting improved sales at its struggling consumer electronics unit for the first time in over two years. (METRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 470 words)

Adidas shares jump on report of bid for Reebok unit

BERLIN - Shares in German sportswear firm Adidas AG jump after the Wall Street Journal reports that an investor group that includes Jynwel Capital and funds affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government plans a $2.2 billion bid to buy Reebok. (ADIDAS-REEBOK/JYNWELCAPITAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Havas stock jumps, Bollore's slumps after exchange offer

PARIS - Shares in Havas jump as much as 9.4 percent in early trading after French tycoon Vincent Bollore launched an exchange offer on the stock on Friday with a view to gain control of the world's sixth-largest advertising company. (HAVAS-M&A/BOLLORE, moved, 150 words)

Electrolux wary on Europe despite forecast-beating profit

STOCKHOLM - Global home appliances maker Electrolux strikes a note of caution over its European operations, predicting market growth at the lower end of its forecast range despite reporting slightly better than expected quarterly profit. (ELECTROLUX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

Pilots extend Lufthansa strikes to long-haul flights

FRANKFURT - German pilots union VC widens its strike at Lufthansa to include long-haul flights on Tuesday, having previously targeted only the carrier's short and medium-haul routes on Monday and Tuesday. (GERMANY-STRIKE/LUFTHANSA-LONGHAUL (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Shire CFO to leave drugmaker as AbbVie drops bid

LONDON - British drugmaker Shire will lose its interim chief financial officer early next year to water supplier Severn Trent, the latest blow for Shire, whose proposed $55-billion acquisition by U.S. rival AbbVie was aborted last week. (SHIRE-MOVES/CFO (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

Sanofi, Regeneron start Phase 3 trial of dupilumab in eczema

PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi and its U.S. partner Regeneron says they have started a Phase III clinical study of their experimental drug dupilumab in patients with atopic dermatitis. (SANOFI SA-REGENERON PHARM/ECZEMA, moved, 250 words)

Australia's Medibank IPO seeks $4.8 bln, Asia's biggest listing this year

SYDNEY - Australian state-owned health insurer Medibank Private Ltd says it is planning an IPO worth up to $4.8 billion - a listing that is set to be Asia Pacific's biggest this year and to draw strong interest from domestic and international investors. (MEDIBANK-IPO/AUSTRALIA (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Byron Kaye, 650 words)

The $40 bln jet buying spree - IndiGo's big bet

NEW DELHI/PARIS - Almost four years ago a handful of people gathered in Airbus sales chief John Leahy's spacious country house outside Toulouse and argued long into the evening over curry and cigars. (AIRBUS-INDIA/INDIGO, moved, by Tommy Wilkes and Tim Hepher, 1,000 words)

What opportunity? Nordic equality fails to infiltrate corporate club

STOCKHOLM/OSLO/COPENHAGEN - When it comes to equality at home and in the political arena, Nordic countries have long outperformed the rest of the world. But a look at their blue-chip companies reveals a gaping hole in the picture. (NORDICS-GENDER/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Mia Shanley, Gwladys Fouche and Shida Chayesteh, 1,190 words)

China's JD.com starts operations in $1 billion warehouse, land push

BEIJING - Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc says it had launched its warehouse and logistics initiative, ahead of China's biggest online shopping event which produced sales of $1.6 billion for the firm last year. (CHINA-JD.COM/, moved, 250 words)