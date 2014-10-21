Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China's growth slowest since global crisis, annual target at risk

BEIJING - China grew at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis in the September quarter and risks missing its official target for the first time in 15 years, adding to concerns the world's second-largest economy is becoming a drag on global growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jake Spring and Xiaoyi Shao, 860 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-WORLDBANK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jake Spring, 250 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (UPDATE 2), moved, 580 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT-STEEL (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Stanway, 730 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT-POWER (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words

Total CEO de Margerie killed in Moscow as jet hits snow plough

MOSCOW - The chief executive of French oil major Total, Christophe de Margerie, was killed when his private jet collided with a snow plough as it was taking off from Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Monday night. (RUSSIA-TOTAL/CEO (UPDATE 9, PICTURE), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 880 words)

Brighter China data fails to lift stocks, dollar sags

LONDON - A two-day rebound in global shares slows and the dollar edges lower, as slightly above forecast Chinese growth data fails to fully erase concerns about a loss of momentum in world's second-biggest economy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 660 words)

ECONOMY

Weary French bosses square up as Hollande takes on '50th worker' reform

PARIS - Of all the decisions that Dominique Goubault says have helped to keep his 117-year-old family business alive, one in particular raises eyebrows: limiting his staff numbers to 49 or fewer. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/REFORM (PICTURE), moved, by Nicholas Vinocur, 990 words)

Russia, Ukraine meet as hopes rise of gas price deal

BRUSSELS - Ukraine's and Russia's energy ministers gather in Brussels for another set of talks with the European Union's energy boss as hopes rise of ending a dispute that has halted gas supplies to Kiev. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (PICTURE, TV), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis, 700 words)

COMPANIES

ARM Holdings misses Q3 royalty revenue expectations

LONDON - British chip designer ARM Holdings reports disappointing royalty revenue in the third quarter, resulting in a 12 percent rise in total revenue to $320.2 million, just short of market expectations of $326.3 million. (ARM HOLDINGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Paul Sandle, 435 words)

AkzoNobel hits targets, but sees slowing global growth

AMSTERDAM - Dutch paint and coatings company AkzoNobel meets markets exceptions in the third quarter and sticks to its 2015 targets despite slowing growth in all of its major markets except the United States. (AKZO NBEL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Swedbank warns on growth as quarterly profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM - Banking group Swedbank says growth in its home markets could be dragged down by a weak global economy and political uncertainty in Sweden as it posts forecast-beating profits boosted by lending to corporate and mortgage clients. (SWEDBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

Strong British pound hits ASOS annual profit

LONDON - British online fashion retailer ASOS posts a 14 percent fall in annual profit, partly due to the strength of sterling hitting sales growth overseas. (ASOS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by James Davey, 375 words)

Actelion raises full-year profit view on strong Opsumit launch

ZURICH - Actelion raises its 2014 earnings guidance for the third time this year, buoyed by a strong start to its new heart and lung drug and better-than-expected profit in the third quarter. (ACTELION-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Caroline Copley, 565 words)

InterContinental Q3 revenue rise best in over 2 years

LONDON - InterContinental Hotels Group, one of the world's largest hoteliers, posts its biggest quarterly rise in room revenue in more than two years, fuelled by growth in all four of its regions. (INTERCONTINENTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)

Reckitt Benckiser sales hurt by tough markets

LONDON - Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group reports a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter sales, hurt by weak European markets and more cautious stocking of cold remedies by U.S. retailers. (RECKITT BENC GRP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 400 words)

Pilots threaten more strikes as Lufthansa walkout continues

FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Lufthansa's pilots' union says it could call for further strikes this week if the German airline fails to resume negotiations over retirement benefits, heaping pressure on management as the eighth walkout this year continues. (GERMANY-STRIKE/LUFTHANSA (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/0630 AM ET), by Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan, 600 words)

Apple's iPhone sales beat Street but iPad volumes slide

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc forecast a strong holiday quarter after a better-than-expected 16 percent jump in iPhone sales, and the strongest growth in Mac computer shipments in years helped the company surpass Wall Street's targets. (APPLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christina Farr and Edwin Chan, 500 words)

+ See also

- APPLE-CHINA/SECURITY (UPDATE 3), moved, 515 words

- USA-JUSTICE/CYBERSECURITY, moved, 645 words

S.Korea warns it may cancel BAE systems contract to upgrade F-16 jets

SEOUL/WASHINGTON - South Korea says it could cancel a planned $1 billion-plus deal for BAE Systems Plc to upgrade its F-16 fighter jets and seek a new different contractor if talks with the British company do not proceed smoothly. (BAESSYSTEMS-SOUTHKOREA/, moved, by Joyce Lee and Andrea Shalal, 500 words)

China's M&A watchdog halves time taken to approve deals

HONG KONG - China's M&A watchdog is getting much faster at approving both domestic and foreign deals, cutting legal costs for companies and marking a shift in the outlook of a regulator that has been a thorn in the side of bankers since its creation. (CHINA-REGULATOR/M&A (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Michelle Price, 800 words)