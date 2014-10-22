Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Upbeat earnings, hopes of more stimulus lift mood in Europe

LONDON - European shares edge up and the euro hits a one-week low against the dollar, driven by upbeat company earnings results and hopes of corporate bond buying by the European Central Bank. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 600 words)

At least 11 banks to fail European stress test - news agency

MADRID - At least 11 banks from six European countries are set to fail a region-wide financial health check this weekend, Spanish news agency Efe reports, citing several unidentified financial sources. (ECB-BANKS/STRESSTESTS, moved, 200 words)

EU's Juncker pledges to unveil major investment plan

STRASBOURG, France - The incoming head of the EU executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, tells the European Parliament he will present a 300-billion-euro investment plan to bolster growth and jobs by the end of this year. (EU-COMMISSION/JUNCKER-INVESTMENT (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)

Mood not money the key to Europe's growth problem

DUBLIN - Uncertain about the future and still working through a debt binge that precipitated the last financial crisis, businesses in Europe are reluctant about borrowing more, creating a fundamental problem for the European Central Bank's (ECB) efforts to revive a stagnant regional economy. (EUROPE-BANKING/LENDING (GRAPHIC), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Padraic Halpin, John O'Donnell and Silvia Aloisi, 1,200 words)

+ See also:

- ECB-CORPORATEBONDS/COENE, moved, 175 words

INSIGHT

US government probes medical devices for cyber flaws

BOSTON - The U.S. government is investigating a range of medical devices and hospital equipment for possible cybersecurity flaws that hackers could exploit to harm patients, sources tell Reuters. (CYBERSECURITY-MEDICALDEVICES/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Jim Finkle, 1,290 words)

ECONOMY

Most BoE policymakers firmly against rate hike - minutes

LONDON - Most Bank of England policymakers were firmly against raising interest rates when they met earlier this month, seeing little evidence of inflation pressure, with only two continuing to vote to tighten monetary policy. (BRITAIN-BOE/, moved, 450 words)

Japan's exports rebound, but economy still not out of woods

TOKYO - Japan's exports rose at the fastest pace in seven months in September as sales to Asia picked up, but signs of slowing global growth may hurt the trade sector's ability to recharge the world's third-biggest economy and keep up pressure for fresh stimulus. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Stanley White, 850 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara, 700 words

China c.bank seen playing safe as slowdown fans debate

BEIJING - China's central bank is likely to hold its line against an interest rate cut even as growth slows to a quarter-century trough, as the politics of reform influence the conduct of monetary policy, government sources involved in internal policy discussions say. (CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY, moved, by Kevin Yao and Benjamin Kang Lim, 900 words)

COMPANIES

J&J aims for 1 million Ebola vaccine doses in 2015

LONDON - Johnson & Johnson is accelerating work on its experimental Ebola vaccine and says that it aims to have 1 million doses ready in 2015, of which 250,000 are expected to be available by May. (HEALTH-EBOLA/JOHNSON JOHNSON (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ben Hirschler, 400 words)

+ See also:

- ROCHE-BASEL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Caroline Copley, 455 words

Peugeot's China gains offset emerging market weakness

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen says quarterly revenue rose 1.6 percent as booming Chinese sales overcame an emerging-market slump that is weighing on the French carmaker's deliveries and efforts to improve pricing. (PEUGEOT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Laurence Frost, 600 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOS-TAKATA/LAWSUITS (UPDATE 3, GRAPHICS), moved, by Ben Klayman, 750 words

Budget airlines eye rich seam of aircraft leasing

SINGAPORE/PARIS - From Scandinavia to Southeast Asia, low-cost airlines have ordered record numbers of planes in recent years, redefining the jet industry. Now they plan to lease out scores of their new planes, re-ordering the aviation business all over again. (AIRLINES-LEASING/ORDERS (GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Anshuman Daga and Tim Hepher, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- AIRLINES-ITALY/, moving shortly, by Nadia Saleem and Agnieszka Flak, 1,180 words

- AIRBUS GROUP-A321NEO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 270 words

ABB orders beat expectations, but outlook uncertain

ZURICH - Swiss engineering group ABB posts a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter orders, helped by demand from the oil and gas industries, but says the outlook for the global economy is increasingly uncertain. (ABB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 305 words)

Nordea Q3 underlying profit in line with analyst estimates

STOCKHOLM - Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reports underlying profit in line with expectations in the third quarter, and says it has taken a big impairment charge to upgrade its IT systems. (NORDEA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

+ See also:

- HANDELSBANKEN-RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words

Wet European summer leaves Heineken beer sales short

BRUSSELS - Heineken, the world's third largest brewer, reports lower than expected beer sales in the third quarter as Europeans drank less during a wet summer, but retains its full-year outlook. (HEINEKEN NL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 400 words)

Daimler's Tesla stake sale seen as a prelude to rivalry

FRANKFURT - Daimler AG will book a $780 million windfall from selling its 4 percent stake in rival Tesla Motors Inc, a move that comes as the California-based electric car maker has emerged as a serious rival to Mercedes-Benz. (DAIMLER-TESLA MOTORS/STAKE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Edward Taylor, 645 words)

BHP driving Australia iron ore unit to record high output

SYDNEY - BHP Billiton Ltd says it is on track to meet its full-year iron ore production guidance after mining a record 62 million tonnes in the September quarter at its Australian operations, 15 percent over the year-ago period. (BHP-IRONORE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Regan, 500 words)

British American Tobacco hit by weak trading

LONDON - British American Tobacco reports an accelerated sales decline, the latest sign that consumers in emerging markets are reining in their spending. (BRITISH AM TOBACCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 500 words)

Lufthansa close to deal with IBM for IT infrastructure unit

BERLIN/FRANKFURT - German airline Lufthansa is close to a deal to sell its IT infrastructure unit to IBM, including an outsourcing agreement for the services, as part of a shake-up of its technology activities, it says. (LUFTHANSA-M&A/IT (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 440 words)