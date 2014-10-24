Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Rapid UK economic growth slows slightly in 3rd quarter

LONDON - Britain's rapid economic recovery eased as expected during the third quarter, as services output growth slowed and manufacturing expanded at the weakest pace in 18 months, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Andy Bruce and David Milliken, 600 words)

Stagnating euro zone seeks to persuade Germany, ECB to act

BRUSSELS - France and Italy make fresh commitments to reform to persuade Germany and the European Central Bank to take radical steps to avoid economic stagnation in the euro zone. (EU-SUMMIT/GERMANY (PICTURE, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Francesco Guarascio and Robin Emmott, 600 words)

+ See also:

- EU-SUMMIT/CLIMATECHANGE (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Barbara Lewis and Alastair Macdonald, 730 words

- EU-BRITAIN/BUDGET, moved, 200 words

BASF cuts forecasts on anaemic Europe, global uncertainty

FRANKFURT - BASF, the world's largest chemicals company by sales, cuts forecasts for itself and the broader market due to weak demand in Europe, sending its shares down more than 3 percent. (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Ludwig Burger, 500 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Why Madrid's poor fear Goldman Sachs and Blackstone

MADRID - Thousands of homes meant for Madrid's poor have been sold to funds including Goldman Sachs and Blackstone. Rents are rising. Now people fear eviction. (SPAIN-HOUSING/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sonya Dowsett, 2,300 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-HOUSING/SOCIALHOUSING, 159 words

- SPAIN-HOUSING/MATHS, 145 words

INVESTMENT

European directors scoop up own shares despite market rout

LONDON - European company directors have been scooping up shares in their own firms at the fastest rate since 2011 - a contrarian signal that it may be time to shrug off fears over global growth and buy beaten-down stocks. (INVESTMENT-STOCKS/DIRECTORS, expect by 1130 GMT/0730 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson and Atul Prakash, 650 words)

ECONOMY

No-inflation spectre looms over Fed's return to normal

WASHINGTON - After months of focus on slack in U.S. labour markets, the Federal Reserve faces a new challenge: the possibility that weak inflation may be so firmly entrenched it upends the return to normal monetary policy. (USA-FED/INFLATION (ANALYSIS), moved, by Howard Schneider, 1,060 words)

German consumer morale lifts going into November

BERLIN - German consumer morale picked up heading into November after slight declines in the previous two months, suggesting consumers feel confident about their own incomes and are willing to spend even though Germany's economy is slowing. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/GFK, moved, by Emma Anderson, 330 words)

WHO gives details of Ebola vaccine plans

GENEVA/LONDON - The World Health Organization gives an update on its plans to roll out Ebola vaccines after a meeting to consider who would get access to a vaccine and when the first doses might be available. (HEALTH-EBOLA/WHO-VACCINES (TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Tom Miles and Kate Kelland, 500 words)

Bank stress tests to restore faith in sector - French banker

PARIS - The results of an extensive review of euro zone bank finances due to be published at the weekend will restore credibility in the sector, Bank of France governor Christian Noyer says. (EU-BANKS/FRANCE, moved, 130 words)

Asia economic growth to languish as China slows

BANGALORE - Emerging Asia will contribute less to the global economy in 2015 than was expected just months ago as a slowdown in China drags on growth in the region, partially offset by acceleration in the United States, Reuters polls showed. (ECONOMY-POLL/ASIA (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Sumanta Dey, 440 words)

Chinese home prices fall for 5th month, year's gains lost

BEIJING/HONG KONG - Chinese home prices fell for a fifth straight month in September, wiping out gains scored in the past year and raising expectations the government will have to implement more economic support measures to cushion the blow. (CHINA-PROPERTY/PRICES (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Clare Jim, 670 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-DEBT/, moved, by Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin, 750 words

COMPANIES

Pfizer's $11 bln buyback plan deflates AstraZeneca bid hopes

LONDON/NEW YORK - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer is to continue buying back stock, with the board authorising a new $11 billion share repurchase plan, deflating expectations that it will make a new bid for AstraZeneca. (PFIZER-BUYBACK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Spain's Caixabank, Bankia see core business upturn

MADRID - Spain's Caixabank and Bankia post a rise in nine-month profits, as their core banking performance is boosted by lower costs and higher charges to clients. (CAIXABANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Julien Toyer, 490 words)

New UK bank TSB picks up customers as Q3 profits rise

LONDON - New British bank TSB says it is picking up nearly one in ten of all new current accounts being opened in the UK and its third quarter profits jump more than a quarter from the previous period. (TSB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Ericsson sales beat forecasts as networks unit picks up

STOCKHOLM - Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson says business activity in its biggest market had slowed as it posts third-quarter sales above expectations, boosted by its key Networks unit although currency hedges weigh on profits. (ERICSSON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Volvo shares soar on surprise profit rise as cuts kick in

STOCKHOLM - Global truck maker Volvo posts a surprise rise in core earnings as sweeping cost cuts gain traction and help it shrug off the sting of lacklustre demand in some major markets, sending its shares up 10 percent. (VOLVO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom, 600 words)